MQM-P to get administrator’s job soon: Izhar

KARACHI: The Sindh government would soon appoint a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)-nominated person as the administrator of Karachi, claimed a senior MQM-P leader on Monday after meeting with ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

“We have discussed a range of issues including local government elections, issues of Karachi and overall situation in Sindh after floods,” MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan told reporters.

“After today’s meeting we hope that in the next few days, our [nominee] will be appointed as Karachi administrator.”

Earlier, a high-level delegation of MQM-P met Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed a number of civic problems the city.

The MQM delegation comprised party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister Faisal Subzwari, Khawaja Izhar, Senator Farogh Naseem and Wasim Akhtar.

Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Sharjeel Memon, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi and Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab assisted the CM.

Official sources said that the meeting agreed to further improve the working relationship between MQM-P and PPP.

The two sides also discussed possibility of local government elections and progress on implementation of a charter of rights signed between the two sides six months ago.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022