Police finally register FIR over attack on PTI chief following SC intervention

Nasir Iqbal | Asif Chaudhry Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 07:37am
PTI workers and his private bodyguards help Imran Khan out of the container following the attack in Wazirabad on Nov 3. —Aun Jafri
PTI workers and his private bodyguards help Imran Khan out of the container following the attack in Wazirabad on Nov 3. —Aun Jafri

• Senior govt, military officials not nominated in case despite PTI’s insistence
• IG blames CM Elahi, Moonis blames ‘unknown persons’, police for delay in FIR registration

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: After the Supreme Court warned that it would initiate suo motu proceedings if the Punjab police failed to register an FIR regarding the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, the provincial police finally registered the case under terrorism charges, with detained suspect Naveed being nominated as the prime accused.

The FIR lodged on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad at 11:10pm on Monday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered after a delay of three days.

Even though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer Major General Faisal Naseer of the alleged conspiracy to kill him, the FIR did not mention any of these names.

The senior government and military men were nominated in an application filed by a PTI leader, Zubair Khan Niazi, for the registration of the case.

According to events that transpired before the registration of the case, the applicant and the police staff locked horns over the generation of an e-tag for the application. A police official who shared the details with Dawn said the staff refused to issue the e-tag without receiving the copy of the application and the contents it was carrying.

The applicant was hesitating to drop it at the front desk of the police station saying that his political party leadership wanted to keep the contents of the application secret due to the sensitivity of the matter, the official added. The issue remained unresolved until the police registered the FIR on the complaint of a sub-inspector, he added.

The FIR came after IGP Faisal Shahkar in line with the directives of the apex court ordered the Gujrat district police officer (DPO) to lodge the case so a copy of the FIR could be submitted to the SC today. He also conveyed to the DPO the decision of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial who had ordered him to register the case within 24 hours. “The DPO had been conveyed to act as per law as per directions of the SC,” Mr Shahkar said.

‘Register in 24 hours’

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court took exception to the delay in the registration of the FIR and directed the IGP to register the case within 24 hours if he did not want to face suo motu proceedings over the matter.

Editorial: Deepening crises

The apex court made these remarks during a contempt case against the PTI chairman over the May 25 violence and the alleged violation of an undertaking given to the court by the PTI. However, the proceedings ended up with the court issuing directions over multiple issues, including the assassination bid on Imran Khan, alleged political interference in the Punjab police, the Azam Swati case, and Arshad Sharif’s murder probe.

“Can’t you see this is an assassination attempt against a national leader,” observed Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial with a direction that the provincial police will report to the Supreme Court in writing about the registration of the FIR and subsequent measures taken regarding the investigation.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked PTI’s counsel Salman Akram Raja to approach the rostrum and acknowledged that he had a valid reason for seeking time for furnishing a detailed reply on behalf of Imran Khan.

The CJ said the assassination attempt on Mr Khan was “very distressing” but also noted that the PTI chairman had been discharged from the hospital. The case will be taken up next week. The counsel expressed the hope that he may sit with his client on Thursday to seek fresh instructions and finalise the reply.

‘FIR delay’

In response to an observation by the CJ about the delay in the FIR registration, Mr Raja said that he had been told that the concerned police station was reluctant. “No FIR means no investigation,” CJP said, adding even the evidence could be altered due to the delay.

Giving reasons for the delay, Punjab IG Shahkar who joined the proceedings via video link from Lahore said that as per the concerned district police officer (DPO), no formal complaint has been received by the police. The IG claimed that he had also discussed the matter with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi but the CM had “some reservations over the content of the FIR”.

The provincial government has certain views on the matter but such views cannot override the views of the police, the CJP said, adding whatever the case may be, the investigation must move forward. “We will take interest and see that this is done,” CJ Bandial said, adding the court will support the police in all lawful actions.

The government acts on its own but no one will be allowed to interfere in the police work either, the CJP observed. He told the IG that this “court will interfere in their work if someone interferes in his work”. Also, look at the medical reports, Justice Bandial told the police chief while postponing further proceedings for a week.

Moonis hits back

The son of Punjab CM, Moonis Elahi, reacted strongly to the claims made by the Punjab IG and said the police chief was stopping from registering the case by “unknown persons” — a euphemism for establishment.

In another tweet, the PML-Q leader took a jibe at the IG and said, “Police were stopped from registering the FIR on the complaint of the police and as per wishes of the police.”

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

Sam2uel
Nov 08, 2022 07:41am
Good wise things
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 08, 2022 07:44am
This FIR is a rape of justice and continuation of the fraud which is being committed against people of Pakistan for last 75 years by an Elite class.
Reply Recommend 0
Poolsir Uddin
Nov 08, 2022 07:46am
Who stops police the named given by Imran Khan are stopped to register? But people of Pakistan knows who are them.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Nov 08, 2022 07:52am
Good! We must thank our Supreme Court for maintaining the semblance of the Rule of Law in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Nov 08, 2022 07:54am
Crime scene disrupted, perhaps even tampered with by now, blood stains stale; forensics would hardly produce any conclusive evidence; delay in FIR presumably achieved some objective!
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Nov 08, 2022 07:54am
Thank you SC.
Reply Recommend 0
Sean
Nov 08, 2022 08:02am
Making a mockery of law and order. What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Nov 08, 2022 08:07am
Victim has the right to name suspects.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Nov 08, 2022 08:08am
@Shan, Thanks for what, this fir must list the accused.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 08, 2022 08:08am
Once again as fake as the imorted, a fake FIR has been concocted and apparently submitted to satisfy the Supreme court directive. FIR is useless and toothless unless the victim's words and suspects are not mentioned and the intent of crime is not described in its content.
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Nov 08, 2022 08:09am
Standing in the Front Middle on Top of a Container, how did Imran got shot in the leg by a shot fired from the ground? I sure feels like a Drama!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Nov 08, 2022 08:11am
Why is an FIR necessary to investigate? Retrograde and colonial hang-up. Time we got rid of this. Investigating agencies should have already started their investigation and interrogated the witnesses (and could have used fire hoses to collect evidence as they did at the time of Benazir's assassination).
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Nov 08, 2022 08:13am
Sad. This country is a mess.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Nov 08, 2022 08:17am
FIR against who…
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 08, 2022 08:25am
NS and SS stooges are using all means to stop the FIR registration
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 08, 2022 08:27am
Police was ready to lodge this FIR in the very first hour of incident. It was Imran Niazi who was trying to manipulate the incident for his political motives by naming military official.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Nov 08, 2022 08:37am
Victim does not have the right to name anybody and anyone as a suspect. The guy who shot at IK is sitting there saying he committed it, while IK is hauling the army without any basis. Why not file the FIR on the guy giving the confession
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 08, 2022 08:41am
If justice is denied - things will get ugly
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 08, 2022 08:42am
@Abha Singh, there were two shooters.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 08, 2022 08:42am
What has the supreme court to say now? Please take a suo moto notice to get the FIR as it should be.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 08, 2022 08:44am
The very first question the police ask is who do You suspect. Except this time because of high & mighty.
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...
Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...