DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 07, 2022

Nida Dar named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October

APP Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 07:15pm
<p>Nida Dar — Photo courtesy ICC website</p>

Nida Dar — Photo courtesy ICC website

Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar was on Monday named the Women’s Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Council (ICC), owing to her performances during the Women’s Asia Cup.

India’s Virat Kohli, on the hand, bagged the Men’s Player of the Month award following a series of star performances during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

According to an ICC press release, both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players and fans.

During the Women’s Asia Cup held earlier this year, Dar scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 and took eight key wickets.

Among the highlights she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet. Batting first, she arrived at the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take the team to a competitive score of 137. She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.

The all-rounder claimed her inaugural ICC Women’s Player of the Month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during the Women’s Asia Cup.

Commenting on the accolade, Dar said: “It was great to be nominated for the award and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game.”

She added that she took great pride in representing the country, adding that “my aim is to contribute to my team winning as much as I can”.

Meanwhile, a member of the voting panel, Dirk Nannes said that Nida had been in superb form throughout the month with bat and ball and had been a consistent figure for Pakistan women for some time.

“A focal point in the Pakistan bowling attack, she continues to be an important player for them, and she richly deserves to be the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October,” Nannes added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DK Boss
Nov 07, 2022 07:25pm
Where is your hijab? Such disrespect.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Nov 07, 2022 07:26pm
Super congrats Ms Nida Dar
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.