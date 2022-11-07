Nida Dar named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October

Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar was on Monday named the Women’s Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Council (ICC), owing to her performances during the Women’s Asia Cup.

India’s Virat Kohli, on the hand, bagged the Men’s Player of the Month award following a series of star performances during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

According to an ICC press release, both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players and fans.

During the Women’s Asia Cup held earlier this year, Dar scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 and took eight key wickets.

Among the highlights she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet. Batting first, she arrived at the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take the team to a competitive score of 137. She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.

The all-rounder claimed her inaugural ICC Women’s Player of the Month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during the Women’s Asia Cup.

Commenting on the accolade, Dar said: “It was great to be nominated for the award and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game.”

She added that she took great pride in representing the country, adding that “my aim is to contribute to my team winning as much as I can”.

Meanwhile, a member of the voting panel, Dirk Nannes said that Nida had been in superb form throughout the month with bat and ball and had been a consistent figure for Pakistan women for some time.

“A focal point in the Pakistan bowling attack, she continues to be an important player for them, and she richly deserves to be the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October,” Nannes added.