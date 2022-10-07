DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan defeat India by 13 runs in Women’s Asia Cup

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 06:16pm
<p>Nida Dar plays a shot during a T20 Asia Cup match against India at Sylhet Stadium, Bangladesh on Friday. — Picture via PCB</p>

Nida Dar plays a shot during a T20 Asia Cup match against India at Sylhet Stadium, Bangladesh on Friday. — Picture via PCB

All-rounder Nida Dar helped Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in a thrilling match of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh on Friday.

This is Pakistan women’s third victory in 13 T20 internationals against the arch-rivals, the PCB said in a statement.

Dar led the batting charge when with her impressive 37-ball 56 to help Pakistan post 137 at the loss of six wickets. She then claimed two wickets for 23 runs and combined with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a formidable and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs, who needed 18 runs off the last over.

The all-rounder clubbed five fours and a six, and put on 76 runs for the fourth wicket with Bismah Maroof after Pakistan had slipped to 33 for three after electing to bat first.

Openers Muneeba Ali (17) and Sidra Amin (11) had provided a decent start when they raced to 26 for no loss in 4.2 overs, before both lost their wickets within the two overs.

However, Dar and Maroof, followed by a brief run-a-ball innings by Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan reach 137 for six.

While defending the total, Nashra, Dar and Sadia bowled brilliantly to restrict India to 124.

The three bowlers not only bowled up to their potential, but fielders also played their part who didn’t concede extra runs in the outfield.

Dar’s scalps included Jemimah Rodrigues (2) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (12), while Sadia Iqbal dismissed Deepti Sharma (16) and Richa Ghosh (26).

Pakistan had suffered a surprise defeat against Thailand on Thursday by four wickets.

Pakistan have won three out of their four matches so far, while the Team Green will face the UAE in its next match on Sunday. Their last league match will be against Sri Lanka on Oct 11.

The top four sides will progress to the semi finals, while the final will be played on Oct 15.

Comments (9)
insaafian
Oct 07, 2022 06:35pm
good job girls !!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 07, 2022 06:39pm
Now, joy over the moon, and drastically failed in next matches..this is the norm of Pakistani cricket..consistency is the real issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 07, 2022 06:40pm
Well done women's team although this Indian team has just beaten England in England.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 07, 2022 06:54pm
Amazing news congratulations . Girls have prooven that class matters more than money and politics shown by our neighbours
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 07, 2022 07:11pm
13 runs is a thrashing in t20.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 07, 2022 07:13pm
We need to take equal interest in women games all over the world. This is just simply unfair that these women be it Indian or Pakistani or any nation don't get the same amount of interest from the fans. This include female fans too who are making large chuck of fans in our stadiums and all over the world in every nation. Even sad part is when it comes to female support of fellow female player that remains low. This has to change and both male and female fans need to support female games too.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 07:15pm
Great move and wonderful news. Well done green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ragu
Oct 07, 2022 07:21pm
Great game by Pakistan; congratulation to my Pakistani sisters.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2022 08:14pm
Where is Hijab now?
Reply Recommend 0

