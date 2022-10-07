Pakistan defeat India by 13 runs in Women’s Asia Cup

All-rounder Nida Dar helped Pakistan beat India by 13 runs in a thrilling match of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh on Friday.

This is Pakistan women’s third victory in 13 T20 internationals against the arch-rivals, the PCB said in a statement.

Dar led the batting charge when with her impressive 37-ball 56 to help Pakistan post 137 at the loss of six wickets. She then claimed two wickets for 23 runs and combined with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a formidable and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs, who needed 18 runs off the last over.

The all-rounder clubbed five fours and a six, and put on 76 runs for the fourth wicket with Bismah Maroof after Pakistan had slipped to 33 for three after electing to bat first.

Openers Muneeba Ali (17) and Sidra Amin (11) had provided a decent start when they raced to 26 for no loss in 4.2 overs, before both lost their wickets within the two overs.

However, Dar and Maroof, followed by a brief run-a-ball innings by Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan reach 137 for six.

While defending the total, Nashra, Dar and Sadia bowled brilliantly to restrict India to 124.

The three bowlers not only bowled up to their potential, but fielders also played their part who didn’t concede extra runs in the outfield.

Dar’s scalps included Jemimah Rodrigues (2) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (12), while Sadia Iqbal dismissed Deepti Sharma (16) and Richa Ghosh (26).

Pakistan had suffered a surprise defeat against Thailand on Thursday by four wickets.

Pakistan have won three out of their four matches so far, while the Team Green will face the UAE in its next match on Sunday. Their last league match will be against Sri Lanka on Oct 11.

The top four sides will progress to the semi finals, while the final will be played on Oct 15.