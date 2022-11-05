Sidra, Muneeba star as Pakistan crush Ireland in ODI series opener

LAHORE: Scintillating centuries by openers Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali guided Pakistan to a crushing 128-run victory over Ireland in the opening match of the six-match One-day Inter­national series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

While Sidra smashed her career-best 176 not out, Muneeba registered her maiden ODI century to help Pakistan post 335-3 before Ireland were bowled out for 205.

After Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, Sidra and Muneeba combined for a 221-run partnership off just 214 balls. Muneeba was eventually dismissed after hitting 10 fours and two sixes for her 114 off 107.

Sidra, who hit 20 fours and a six in her innings, then went on to stitch another partnership — 97 off 67 balls — with the incoming Aliya Riaz, who contributed a nearly run-a-ball 29 before falling to Arlene Kelly — the bowler also claiming the wicket of number four batter Sadaf Shamas.

Ireland, in response, were dominated by Pakistan’s spin duo of Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu — who took three and two wickets respectively.

The best batting display by the visitors came from captain Laura Delany, who scored 69. Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana chipped in with two scalps while Kainat Imtiaz also claimed one wicket.

The second match of the series — being played as part of the ICC Women’s Championship — will be held on Sunday.

Summarised scores:

PAKISTAN 335-3 in 50 overs (Sidra Amin 176 not out, Muneeba Ali 107; Arlene Kelly 2-62); IRELAND 207 in 49.3 overs (Laura Delany 69, Orla Prendergast 29; Nida Dar 3-34, Fatima Sana 2-24, Nashra Sundhu 2-40).

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022