Imran calls on President Alvi to define ‘clear operational lines’ for ISPR

Abdullah Momand Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 02:56pm
<p>This combo photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and President Dr Arif Alvi. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This combo photo shows PTI Chairman Imran Khan (left) and President Dr Arif Alvi. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called on President Arif Alvi to define “clear operational lines” of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) while also asking him to act against the “abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution,” it emerged on Monday.

In a letter dated November 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PTI chief appealed to the president to take note of “serious wrongdoings” which were undermining the country’s national security. He also asked Alvi to identify the “guilty” and hold them accountable.

He lamented that since the PTI government’s ouster, the party had been confronted with “an ever increasing scale of false allegations, harassment, arrests and custodial torture”.

Imran claimed that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had repeatedly issued death threats against him. He also reiterated his claims about a conspiracy being hatched to assassinate him by the interior minister, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military official.

“The plot was operationalised earlier this week during our long march but Allah saved me and the assassination attempt failed,” he said.

In his letter, Imran raised three separate points regarding the Prime Minister Office leak, the cypher controversy and the role of the ISPR.

He claimed that Official Secrets Act was breached when a “confidential conversation between myself as prime minister, the Chief of Army Staff and the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on a supposedly secure line, was ‘leaked’ to the media”.

“This raises a very serious question as to who or what organisation was involved in doing a clearly illegal wiretap of the PM’s secure phone line? This is a breach of national security at the highest level,” he said.

A series of separate audio recordings surfaced in September, allegedly featuring the leadership of the PTI and PML-N holding informal conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

Imran also went on to talk about the cypher controversy, which the former premier has long touted of as evidence to overturn his government through a foreign conspiracy.

He noted that the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held during his tenure had “decided this was an unacceptable intrusion into our internal matters” which was also later reaffirmed during the meeting held under the Shehbaz government.

However, the joint press conference of the DG ISI and DG ISPR had the “former contradicting the decision made by the NSC under two governments and stating that the message of the US government conveyed by our envoy in Washington DC in the cypher was not an unacceptable intrusion into our internal affairs but simply a case of ‘misconduct’.”

“The question that needs to be examined is how two military bureaucrats can publicly contradict a decision of the NSC? This also raises the serious issue of these military bureaucrats deliberately trying to create a false narrative.”

Imran also posed two further questions: how the head of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency could hold a public press conference and how two military bureaucrats could hold a “highly political press conference”.

“The parameters of a military information organisation such as the ISPR also need to be clearly defined and limited to information relating to defence and military issues. As supreme commander of the armed forces, I call on you to initiate the drawing up of these clear operational lines for the ISPR.”

Imran concluded his letter by telling Alvi to protect the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“No person or state institution can be above the law of the land. We have been seeing a massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organisations, including custodial torture and abductions all carried out with impunity.

“You hold the highest office of state and I am requesting you to act now to stop the abuse of power and violations of our laws and of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental rights of every citizen,” Imran wrote in the letter.

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamid
Nov 07, 2022 02:39pm
President is supposed to be neutral and behave in best interest of state and shouldn't follow directives of an anarchist
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 07, 2022 02:40pm
The President can’t do much despite from PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 07, 2022 02:43pm
he should have done it once he was PM
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 07, 2022 02:43pm
IK is 100-% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Nov 07, 2022 02:53pm
Finally, someone is willing to bell this over grown cat
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 07, 2022 02:56pm
PTI talking about false allegations etc is the biggest joke of the decade!!
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.