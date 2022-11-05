DAWN.COM Logo

Govt instructs Pemra to lift ban on Imran’s press conferences

Tahir Sherani Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 10:21pm

The government on Saturday instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to reverse a ban on television channels from broadcasting or rebroadcasting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s press conferences.

According to a statement released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the media watchdog to ensure the continued implementation of legal requirements under Article 19 (freedom of speech) of the Constitution.

The statement said that the direction to lift the ban was given under Section 5 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002.

“The prime minister has established a new tradition by ending the bitter traditions of Imran Khan’s era,” the information minister said, adding that the government did not believe in “what Imran Khan did during his four years in power” with the then opposition leaders and politicians.

“We believe in democratic principles and constitutional freedoms of expression. Banning political opponents, leaders, activists and media has been Imran Khan’s negative thinking and attitude.

“If Imran Khan wants to speak against political opponents, then let him speak. Let Imran Khan’s speech against us reach the public so that the reality of this menace becomes clear to them,” Aurangzeb said.

She added that the government had democratic thinking unlike “fascist Imran Khan”.

Hours earlier, a Pemra notice, available with Dawn.com, said that Imran during his long march speeches and a day ago had “made aspersions against the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan”.

A day ago in his first press conference since the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad, Imran doubled down on his accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official who he identified as Major General Faisal Naseer — without giving any evidence — of hatching a plot to eliminate him, and demanded they immediately resign to ensure a fair investigation.

He also asked army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the attack and the alleged involvement of a military officer, whom he called “black sheep” in the army. He also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to provide him justice.

Since he claimed a first information report of the attack was not being registered over fears of a backlash from the ‘higher powers’, Imran urged the army chief to remove spy agency officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and investigate him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

Pemra, in its notice, reproduced the above comments along with further transcriptions of Imran’s speeches or talks at different points during his long march to Islamabad.

It added that airing such content was likely to create “hatred among the people” or was prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity or endanger national security, further saying that it violated several laws and articles.

Pemra termed Imran’s comments as “hateful, slanderous, vilifying and unwarranted statements against country’s leadership and state institutions,” adding that they were in sheer violation of various laws.

The notice said that tv channels had aired Imran’s comments without any editorial oversight or time delay mechanism and thus it was prohibiting the broadcast of his speeches with immediate effect.

“In case of any violation, observed licence may be suspended … without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law,” the notice reads.

Responding to the development, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the party would challenge the ban in court and that “millions still would continue to watch Imran’s speeches on digital media.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the ban as an ill-thought move and said it would be challenged.

Insafian
Nov 05, 2022 08:20pm
Pemra aka neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 05, 2022 08:25pm
Mafia in full force
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Nov 05, 2022 08:26pm
Too little too late by PEMRA
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 05, 2022 08:26pm
Why PEMRA never banned NS, Maryam, Zardari ,Fazlu ,Khawaja Asif , Saad Rafiq or do we need to send them videos to remind them ?
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Nov 05, 2022 08:30pm
At this juncture and such fascist actions by the PDM or another fascist institution of Pakistan, any action taken by PTI and Pakistanis through any help or action will be fully justified. We can fully guess now who was behind the assassination attempt and a murder.
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Nov 05, 2022 08:30pm
Where are we as a country? An assasin is allowed free media time, including on government channel, with no holds barred. In this age of digital media, such actions are meaningless.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 05, 2022 08:32pm
The baselessness of any statement should be settled in the court of law and the perpetrator punished accordingly… slapping a ban under the Govt influence is immoral!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahil
Nov 05, 2022 08:32pm
You wanted to kill him to silence him. Now you are using PEMRA for same purpose. This is injustice at highest scale.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 05, 2022 08:33pm
there is martial law in the country but we have reached a position where we don't fell
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Nov 05, 2022 08:34pm
Good, he has already damaged and poisoned our society beyond repair. IK is more morally & financially corrupt than most others and only his fanclub is blind to this fact. The country needs time away form this guy and his anarchist agenda, so Pakistan can heal back.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Nov 05, 2022 08:37pm
Where was PEMRA when Nawaz and his cronies were attacking the Army and it’s general.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Nov 05, 2022 08:37pm
PEMRA thank you for further strengthening the publics resolve, and determibation to stand firm with Imran Khan. Do you think we NEED to hear IK's speeches to believe what he's saying? Keep you press conferences for the Govt, who need to bleat and cry at every opportunity Imran Khan just needs to say 2 things: Where and When And he doesn't need PEMRA for that!
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Nov 05, 2022 08:38pm
Every one in the government trying to choke or kill the democracy. If we do have any democratic values left in our autocratic dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Nov 05, 2022 08:38pm
Shame on the neutral! How low will you go?
Reply Recommend 0
NidzF
Nov 05, 2022 08:42pm
Banana Republic of Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
AT
Nov 05, 2022 08:42pm
These are the people who will champion freedom of speech for Kashmiris. Yet, they won't let their own leaders speak!
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Nov 05, 2022 08:42pm
Pemra should not ban the Imran Khan Show. It’s entertaining, a dark comedy of errors.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 05, 2022 08:44pm
@Raza, Pemra banned all TV channels from airing Nawaz Sharif’s speeches in the previous government. Let’s remember that when we condemn this.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Nov 05, 2022 08:47pm
This is age of social medis most people have a phone in their hand
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 05, 2022 08:47pm
Height of fascism, this. Neutrals have gone too far. People are not blind. No one now believes what they say. They have ruined the institution's credibility!! “Respect is earned, not demanded” – with such naked aggression!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 05, 2022 08:47pm
It won't make a difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Nov 05, 2022 08:47pm
Banana Republic
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 05, 2022 08:48pm
Imran niazi should also be banned for life because of his hate mongering
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Nov 05, 2022 08:48pm
Isn't that call freedom of speech and free press?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 05, 2022 08:49pm
The is lifted by the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Noman
Nov 05, 2022 08:49pm
SC needs to pay attention. It will uprise revolution in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 05, 2022 08:51pm
Disgusted at the action of Neutrals. Are they even human???
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Nov 05, 2022 08:53pm
@Azhar Ali, so Sharifs and zardaris keep on looting and building their portfolios abroad,and anyone who can testify against them,conveniently suffers heart attacks, so it's bad that Imran Khan has woken the public from their slumber
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 05, 2022 08:57pm
History is repeating from 1977 when Bhutto was accusing institutions and America for trying to defeat him from power and then we all seen the result. Ik is leading in the same direction
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 05, 2022 08:58pm
At least the ban highlights the hatred, lies, assumptions and conspiracy theory narratives that Imran Khan is spreading. He should actually be put behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 05, 2022 09:00pm
Only allow him on after some evidence is produced or else, keep the ban.
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz Khan
Nov 05, 2022 09:02pm
@Azhar Ali, don't try to fool people. This is social media age. The facts are fact. PDM including all institutions are trying their best for disinformation. Public is much more aware now.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 05, 2022 09:03pm
Fascism enforced in full force - but to no avail we still have Social Media and the corrupt regime and its stooges are being exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Nov 05, 2022 09:04pm
Freedom of speech?
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Nov 05, 2022 09:05pm
@Azhar Ali, you mean so we can go back to the days when billions of dollars were siphoned out of the country and nobody asked any questions?
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Nov 05, 2022 09:20pm
Pure fascism!
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Nov 05, 2022 09:21pm
Media needs to play its rightful part! Standby to this oppression and defy the neutrals. This action is beyond which party/person is right or wrong….this action in itself is very ring sets out a very wrong precedent. This should be opposed by all the TV channels and media outlets
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 05, 2022 09:22pm
Congratulations, Pemra. You have done the right thing. Stop spread of lies and hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Nov 05, 2022 09:24pm
The Government is playing a double game; on the one hand it’s ministers are compelling the PEMRA to take action to prevent coverage of PTI long and press conferences and on the other hand asking PEMRA “to lift the ban immediately “. How hypocritical! The present chaos is an opportunity to build our institutions on better and solid footing based on proper roles, accountability in accordance with law and operating within the limits and remit of the constitution..Abuse of power must be checked.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Nov 05, 2022 09:36pm
Good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Nov 05, 2022 09:39pm
@Salman, in your corrupt world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 05, 2022 09:52pm
We have an article 19, wow never knew that.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 05, 2022 09:53pm
In life one has to reap what he sows and IK in his 3 5 years has done the same what the present regime is doing to him
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Nov 05, 2022 10:01pm
PEMRA has lost all its respect and credibility. Pawns in the bigger game.
Reply Recommend 0
Tabby
Nov 05, 2022 10:02pm
Everything is being laid bare now and it's all pointing towards neutrals and the invisible hands they use to control everything
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Nov 05, 2022 10:04pm
To ban or not to ban, that is the bane of the pemra.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 05, 2022 10:05pm
Wise decision by govt. Hope Imran will also make some wise decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 05, 2022 10:13pm
Democratic principles of PDM are two family system, nepotism, favouritism, corruption, torture, elitism, and a bundle of lies. Long live the puppet selected deceptive imposed dummy democracy of Sharif and Zardari
Reply Recommend 0

