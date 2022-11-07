DAWN.COM Logo

Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently, Musk says

Reuters Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 10:26am

Twitter Inc’s new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a “parody” account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions”.

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause a temporary loss of the verified checkmark.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.

Tesla Inc boss Musk, who also will serve as chief executive of Twitter, last month said Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints”.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” he added.

On the topic of banned accounts, Musk last week said they will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has “a clear process for doing so”.

Creating such a process would take at least a few more weeks, Musk had tweeted, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter’s most famous banned user, former US President Donald Trump. The new timeline implies Trump will not return in time for the midterm elections on Nov 8.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Musk’s vision sparks debate

Musk on Sunday also said the social media platform’s mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world’s richest person.

Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Musk said on Sunday.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands of replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved.

“Accurate to who?” Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey asked.

Twitter asks some fired employees to return

In a sign of more confusion after Musk’s takeover, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realised that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment about the rehiring efforts.

M. Emad
Nov 07, 2022 10:31am
'The End' of Twitter by 2027.
Quetta Dildar
Nov 07, 2022 10:37am
Fantastic decision.
