DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 06, 2022

Arshad Sharif murder: Commission won’t be able to proceed with probe, says its head

Haseeb Bhatti Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 09:20pm

The head of an inquiry commission formed to ascertain the facts of journalist Arshad Sharif’s death, on Sunday said that the body would not be able to proceed with its investigation in the case.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on the night of October 23, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, the Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, reports from the Kenyan media later reconstructed the events surrounding the killing, stating that an occupant in Sharif’s car at the time of his killing was believed to have shot at paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The government subsequently formed a team to probe the killing. Initially, a three-member body, comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid, Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General (DDG) Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was formed. Later, the team’s size was cut from three to two with the exclusion of the ISI official.

On Monday, the federal cabinet, on the request of the Ministry of Defence, also approved the constitution of a three-member commission — led by retired judge Abdul Shakoor Paracha and comprising Additional Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and Hamid — to “inquire into the facts” of the death. However, Sharif’s mother rejected the commission and its composition and requested the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to set up a judicial commission.

In a statement issued today, Paracha said he had informed the government that the commission would not be able to proceed with the inquiry for the following reasons:

  1. Dissatisfaction and rejection of commission by Sharif’s mother.
  2. Request by Sharif’s mother to the CJP for justice.
  3. DDG Hamid having already visited Nairobi as part of the first team to probe the death.
  4. No media representative as part of the commission.

Explaining the reasons, Parachi said it was not “legally sustainable that he (DDG Hamid) can be a part of the commission based on his previous findings”. Additionally, he said a media representative being a commission member was necessary so that “justice is not only served but is seen when done”.

He also referred to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request to CJP Umar Ata Bandial for a full court commission to investigate the journalist’s killing. “I think this has served the purpose [for a commission],” Paracha said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.
Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...