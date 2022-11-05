DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Arshad Sharif’s family moves court for autopsy report

Malik Asad Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: The mother of Arshad Sharif approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, seeking a copy of the slain journalist’s post-mortem report.

Riffat Ara Alvi cited the president, secretary of interior minis-try, and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) as respondents.

In her petition, she contended that the body of her son arrived from Kenya on Oct 25 and on a request of the family its post-mortem examination was carried out on Oct 26.

It may be recalled that an autopsy on Arshad Sharif’s body had reportedly been performed in Kenya.

According to the petition, focal person of the family Colonel Usman visited Pims on Thursday to get the post-mortem report, but he was told that the report had been handed over to the police.

IHC asked not to make report public without consent

However, it added, the police denied having the post-mortem report and redirected Col Usman to Pims.

According to the plea, the “petitioner is desirous that the whole process should be transparent and that the representative of her should be directly involved and briefed regarding the daily progress and procedure which is being adopted by the respondents”.

The petitioner requested the court to issue a directive for the respondents to release the autopsy report. It further said that the report should not be made public without the family’s consent.

Her counsel also filed an application seeking hearing of the petition on Friday.

However, the court declined the request, observing that the matter was not of urgent nature.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...