DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Govt committed to providing best security to Chinese: FO

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the security of Chinese personnel is an ongoing topic of discussion with China and the government is committed to providing best possible security to their workers in Pakistan.

“Regarding the safety and security of Chinese personnel, programmes and projects, this has been a matter that has been accorded the highest level of priority by the government of Pakistan and we continue to have discussions with our Chinese friends on this,” FO spokesman Asim Iftikhar said at the weekly media briefing.

Chinese concern about security of its workers in Pakistan has remained a major obstacle to bilateral cooperation.

Though attacks on Chinese had been on the rise for some time, the suicide bombing of the van carrying Chinese teachers in Karachi that left four dead, a couple of weeks after the Shehbaz Sharif government took office, alarmed Beijing.

The attack was a major setback for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects that slowed down as the Chinese authorities ramped up pressure on Pakistan to improve security.

Islamabad accepted the Chinese offer of cooperation in investigation and a group of experts visited Pakistan for assisting in the probe.

A gang of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army, a terrorist outfit that was believed to be involved in the Karachi University attack, was smashed as a result of that investigation.

This eased some of the Chinese concerns, but they aren’t still fully satisfied.

President Xi Jinping, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent two-day visit to China, expressed “great concern” over the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and hoped that Islamabad will ensure “a reliable and safe environment” for the Chinese working there.

The Foreign Office spokesman said: “At the highest levels the assurances have been communicated to the Chinese leadership regarding Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the safety and security and to take all necessary measures in that regard.”

Replying to a question, Mr Iftikhar said: “I don’t see any reason to assume that there is any change in position, either from Pakistan or China, with regard to our respective core issues.

“I think China’s position on Jammu and Kashmir has been consistent and always very clearly articulated including in this joint statement, and also on support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So I can reassure you that there is no shortcoming of any kind in the joint statement.”

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...