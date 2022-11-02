DAWN.COM Logo

In meeting with PM Shehbaz, China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

APP | Dawn.com | Reuters Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 01:52pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the People’s Great Hall of China in Beijing on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) attends a meeting of Chinese investors and businessmen in Beijing. — APP</p>

China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported Xi as saying.

The Chinese president made the remarks in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, as well as multilateral cooperation in various areas, including the CPEC.

The bilateral consensus between the two leaders was reached as PM Shehbaz called on Xi at the People’s Great Hall of China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.—@Marriyum_A/Twitter
During the meeting, the Chinese president and PM Shehbaz discussed “broad-based cooperation in economy and investment and exchanged views on regional and global developments”.

They expressed the desire to further promote the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between their countries.

PM invites Chinese to invest in energy projects

Later in the day, PM Shehbaz invited Chinese investment for the government’s 10,000 megawatts solar and other renewable energy projects, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the offer received an encouraging response.

PM Shehbaz, who landed in Beijing on a two-day visit last night, had given approval for the execution of the solar project in September as part of measures to reduce the import bill.

He met Chinese investors and businessmen today and besides seeking investment for the solar energy project, he encouraged Chinese investment in other renewable energy projects, including wind power turbines.

“Leading Chinese companies have […] shown a keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s solar, water and other infrastructure projects,” the PMO statement said.

The prime minister expressed regret over “the obstacles faced by Chinese companies in the past on matters pertaining to payments on imported coal”.

He assured the businessmen and investors that his government had resolved several issues faced by them since assuming power in April.

Pending dues worth Rs160 billion had been cleared and a payment of Rs50bn was made yesterday, the PMO quoted him as saying.

Moreover, the premier said a revolving fund having Rs50bn seed money had been established by the State Bank of Pakistan on the directives of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Regarding other projects, the PM stressed the early completion of the Gwadar international airport and was assured by Chinese companies that the project would be completed by the start of next year.

The premier also resolved to address issues pertaining to the acquisition of land for Diamer-Bhasha Dam and hurdles in the completion of the Mohmand Dam project on a priority basis.

He expressed the federal and Sindh government’s willingness to collaborate with Chinese companies for addressing the water shortage in Karachi.

PM Shehbaz thanked Chinese companies for taking “special interest” in Pakistan’s development projects, particularly the Gwadar port and Main Line-1 railway track.

He expressed confidence that “strong business and investment linkages between Pakistan and China will lead to further cementing of bilateral relations,” the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz assured the businessmen and investors of foolproof security to Chinese personnel working in Pakistan, especially those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Across-the-board security will be ensured for those deputed on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and other joint initiatives,” the PMO statement quoted him as saying, adding that he also extended condolences over the deaths of Chinese men and women who had lost their lives while working in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude for the “generous support” extended by China in the wake of massive floods in Pakistan.

Maiden visit as PM

This is PM Shehbaz’s first official visit to China since he became premier in April. He is heading a high-level delegation, including federal ministers, special assistants as well as the Sindh chief minister.

The premier is among the first world leaders to visit China following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that re-elected Xi as the party’s general secretary last month.

Prior to his departure to Beijing on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz had explained that the trip was aimed at revitalising the ambitious CPEC, seeking investment in various sectors in Pakistan and increasing bilateral trade.

He had tweeted that during his visit, he would hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the revitalisation of the multi-billion-dollar CPEC project. The second phase of the project promised to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that would uplift the quality of people’s lives, he had added.

“There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle,” the premier had said.

During the trip, the premier will also meet his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Keqiang, on whose invitation he is in Beijing.

SayNoToPlastics
Nov 02, 2022 10:54am
Don't know we should be laughing or crying , in other words our money spent on the trip gone waste . Wish he will keep the mask on all the time .
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Nov 02, 2022 10:59am
PM Shahbaz is well-liked by Chinese government & people, who have a positive impression of him from days of his Punjab Chief-Ministership. His speedy project execution was known as Punjab speed even in Chinese media. However, what remains to be seen is how he can navigate the difficult strategic mine-field in today's tough & tense environment where USA is actively building alliance against rising Chinese power. More importantly, how can PM get Chinese support for Pakistan's trade imbalance?
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Nov 02, 2022 11:00am
Xi should share SS the Chinese policy for the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 02, 2022 11:01am
Like FM, the PM is also busy trying to accumulate a large number of portraits with global leaders!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 02, 2022 11:05am
Well, at least he was sble to wear the mask correctly, if not the headset.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 02, 2022 11:08am
Any loan waiver?
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 02, 2022 11:09am
New PM every year or two...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 02, 2022 11:10am
CpEC failed to bring any foreign investment in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 02, 2022 11:12am
Please, bring some money for the poor people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 02, 2022 11:21am
How much loans ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 02, 2022 11:32am
Hats off to Chinese President for meeting Pakistan PM with a straight face. President Xi perhaps knows our PM better than many of us and still agreeing to meet him for Pak China friendship is appreciated. Let's hope and pray that this is the last official visit of our PM and Foreign Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Mojo
Nov 02, 2022 11:39am
CPEC is dead, its all loans and nothing else. IMF is the game changer
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 02, 2022 11:53am
Hope that tangible economic benefits can be reaped in the wake of this all-important state visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Nov 02, 2022 11:57am
Good work
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Nov 02, 2022 12:13pm
The long and short of it all.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 02, 2022 12:18pm
Well done Unity of Ittefaq, Steel, Iran Brother and Sea-Pack at Gwadar!
Reply Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Nov 02, 2022 12:26pm
Revival of CPEC paramount for the economy of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 02, 2022 12:31pm
@Hitendra, Every six months or so!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 02, 2022 12:39pm
@OTHER SIDE, Provided it creates jobs for people of Pakistan! So far for all CPEC project Chinese brought their own labor! Chinese companies gave big hush money to Shariffs to get projects! Not acceptable to People of Pakistan! Unless CPEC projects trickle down and help common people it won't succeed!
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Nov 02, 2022 12:40pm
@M. Saeed, Sharrif made so much money on the CPEC projects!
Reply Recommend 0
Ambatir Abba
Nov 02, 2022 12:49pm
Hat in the hand is missing,LOL!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 02, 2022 12:50pm
This is very vague without specificity. Is there any agreement or contract signed? Otherwise, it is just a hollow promise from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 02, 2022 12:51pm
It is again one-sided reporting from SS. There is no official statement from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Nov 02, 2022 01:02pm
PM Shahbaz is working for his handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Nov 02, 2022 01:04pm
Who is accountable for millions of wasted tax payers money on these pointless foreign trips.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Nov 02, 2022 01:09pm
PM Sharif continues to act as if President Xi is not only ignorant of what is happening in Pakistan but also a fool who believes in empty promises.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 02, 2022 01:15pm
So if this is final outcome of PM Visit, then we should laugh. CPEC is the main priority & investment of China in Pakistan, so this is nothing new. And Yes might China Refused to give more Money and Loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 02, 2022 01:59pm
The Pakistan's corrupt beggar PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Kalam
Nov 02, 2022 02:01pm
People trust China. Why not take bold step to handover loss making government enterprises such as PIA in return for loan reduction.
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Nov 02, 2022 02:16pm
Cmon PM, why u need to spend one night at Beijing hotel and spend taxpayers money for a day meeting
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 02, 2022 02:19pm
It seems that mutual political politeness as the main outcome of the meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Nov 02, 2022 02:20pm
@Kalam, More loans to China? How? PIA is debt laden entitiy.
Reply Recommend 0
Atul
Nov 02, 2022 02:23pm
PM Shehbaz should request China to waive off all the loans so far and investment from China that will be more than all other countries combined together. It will help to stabilize economy and prosper further. A few billion dollars for their all weather best friend is not so much for China being a world's second largest economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Nov 02, 2022 02:29pm
At least he is on the move to bring down inflation in December.
Reply Recommend 0

