Suspected terrorist planning to target Chinese doctor in Hyderabad arrested in Karachi: CTD

Imtiaz Ali Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 01:29pm

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a suspected terrorist who allegedly intended to kill a Chinese doctor in Hyderabad and was associated with the perpetrators of a similar attack on Chinese dentists in Karachi in September.

A statement by the CTD spokesperson, the department’s personnel and a federal intelligence agency conducted an operation in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar after receiving information about the suspect’s presence in the area.

They subsequently arrested a member of banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), identified as Afzal Lund alias Aafi, the statement said, adding that a 30-bore unlicensed pistol along with a 5-round magazine and a motorcycle were seized from his possession.

The CTD said the suspect had admitted during interrogation that he had been in contact with SRA chief Zulfiqar Khaskheli, who was in Germany.

Khaskheli was providing financial assistance to Lund and it was with the money sent by him that the latter had bought weapons and the motorcycle, according to the statement.

The CTD said Lund had completed the recce for killing the Chinese doctor in Hyderabad but was arrested before carrying out the attack.

A case had been registered and a probe was launched against him, the CTD added.

M. Saeed
Nov 03, 2022 01:36pm
Why the ani-state, separatist outfits in Sindh are still existing?
Tahir Siddique
Nov 03, 2022 01:36pm
Pakistan isn't a safe place for overseas and foreigners. Unfortunately karachi becomes a city for killers, mafias, brib. Chinese, foreigners lives, properties are at stake.
Tahir Siddique
Nov 03, 2022 01:43pm
Pakistan biggest problem is providing security to foreigners life, businesses, families, properties.
Voice
Nov 03, 2022 01:48pm
No security to foreigners but Pakistan just wants their dollars.
M. Emad
Nov 03, 2022 02:29pm
Chinese citizens live in fear in Pakistan.
