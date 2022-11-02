DAWN.COM Logo

LHC admits petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chief

Rana Bilal Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 08:40pm

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday accepted for hearing a petition calling for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be removed as the party chief after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi will preside over the hearing on Thursday (tomorrow).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran in the reference on October 21 under Article 63(1)(p). Subsequently, on Oct 24, the ECP had de-notified him as MNA from NA-95 with “immediate effect”.

The petition submitted by Advocate Mohammad Afaq mentioned Imran, the ECP, the federation and government of Pakistan and others as respondents.

It argued that according to the Representation of the People Act 1976 and Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002 it was a legal and constitutional requirement for party officeholders to be qualified in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition said that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency it was “just” for him to be denotified as the PTI chairman and an order should be issued to this effect.

It added that Imran did not have the right to continue holding the party chief office as it was a violation of the PPO. The petition also demanded that the ECP chairman should give orders for a new PTI chairman to be appointed.

Imran’s disqualification

In October, the ECP had disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana Reference, ruling that the former premier had made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts he had received.

The Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

A reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August, and the ECP concluded last month that the former premier had indeed made “false statement and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts — a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.

The watchdog’s order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

ilyas kashmiri
Nov 02, 2022 08:40pm
From all directions ..
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 02, 2022 08:42pm
Apparently he sold a few gifts whereas those who are the "PDM" sold an entire nation and continue to do so.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Nov 02, 2022 08:44pm
you reap what you sow, simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Nov 02, 2022 08:52pm
PDM is desperate to have IK disqualified and the administration is trying its best to help them. Very poor state of affairs which could lead to riots and ultimately anarchy. With Rana at the helm that possibility is all the more evident.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 02, 2022 08:56pm
Mashallah the level of justice in this banana republic.... Where theives and murders are free to do as they please and an honest incorruptible leader has to face these bogus cases...
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 02, 2022 08:57pm
@Fragile State ,Law of the land needs to be followed regardless of who you are. Let the law rule. Justice needs to be served. Imran Khan needs to set an example for others by following justice not delaying it. He has used all loopholes in law to postpone all cases against him when his motto is to get justice for all. If Imran Khan admits this and follows the rules, he will be liked by people in the next elections. So he needs to be removed, even if temporarily.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 02, 2022 09:03pm
Every possible trick is used.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 02, 2022 09:04pm
It is already being challenged in a higher court so how can a lower court accept such a frivolous case? Only in Pakistan horse behind the cart
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 02, 2022 09:12pm
Joke of the day. He is untouchable because of blind followers . Public will come from dream world when nothing will left in country .
Reply Recommend 0
Pla
Nov 02, 2022 09:19pm
They are trying their best to remove ik from politics. 1) try to disqualify him 2) try to apply contempt of court on him 3) try to remove him from his own party 4) try to give death threat .
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Nov 02, 2022 09:21pm
Karma … NS will haunt you through rest of your life !!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 02, 2022 09:32pm
LHC again – entertaining futile petition!
Reply Recommend 0
SMI
Nov 02, 2022 09:32pm
Seriously !!
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Nov 02, 2022 09:34pm
It's shameless and pathetic what these state institutions are doing to the most popular leader. They are hell bend to break up this country for personal gains and not thinking about the welfare of common man.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 02, 2022 09:35pm
@AHAQ, with all due respect the challenge in court is against the decision while this is for requesting steps subsequent to the decision, i.e. step A has been taken, the challenge is to undo step A while this request is to proceed with step B. So it is not frivolous.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 02, 2022 09:37pm
Niazi is a blatant Liar n Fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0

