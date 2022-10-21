DAWN.COM Logo

PTI workers take to the streets after Imran’s disqualification

Dawn.com | Tahir Naseer | Imtiaz Ali Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 05:26pm
<p>PTI workers stage a protest in Peshawar on Friday following party chief Imran Khan’s disqualification. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>PTI workers stage a protest in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday following party chief Imran Khan’s disqualification. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>PTI workers stage a protest in Mardan on Friday following party chief Imran Khan’s disqualification. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI workers across the country took to the streets on Friday in protest after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified party chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference in a massive win for the ruling coalition.

The PTI has said that it will challenge the electoral watchdog’s decision in the Islamabad High Court. At the same time, party leader Fawad Chaudhry asked the public to take to streets “for their rights”.

Following the ECP’s verdict, party workers flooded the streets in major cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, a large number of PTI workers and supporters converged on Faizabad Interchange where police resorted to tear gas shelling to prevent the protesters from marching towards Islamabad.

The workers blocked the main road and set tyres ablaze, suspending traffic on the artery.

Karachi

In Karachi, the PTI workers gathered outside the party’s office located on Sharea Faisal. A police contingent also reached the scene in order to pre-empt any untoward situation.

Traffic on the thoroughfare was disrupted as the number of protesters began to grow. Police also deployed water canons in light of the looming threat of violence.

Visuals shared by the party’s official Twitter account showed Ali Haider Zaidi and other leaders taking part in what it dubbed a “peaceful protest”.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the PTI’s protest against the ECP verdict was “beyond comprehension”. In a statement, he said the PTI must accept the electoral watchdog’s decision.

Other cities

Visuals shared by the party’s official Twitter account showed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra leading a protest in Peshawar.

Another video of Rahim Yar Khan showed workers blocking a road and burning tyres.

Another showed a large number of protesters gathered in Mardan.

