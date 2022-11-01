DAWN.COM Logo

Govt empowers FIA to act against social media posts against state institutions

Riazul Haq Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 08:31pm

The federal government has approved an amendment to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act empowering it with a section of the Pakistan Penal Code to act against anyone who intends to spread “rumours and false information against state institutions” on social media, it emerged on Tuesday.

On Thursday, cabinet members approved a summary on circulation from the Ministry of Interior about the amendments in the schedule of the FIA Act, 1974.

According to the summary, available with Dawn.com, the “FIA has intimated that presently, social media is inundated with false information and rumours against state institutions and organisations with intent to cause or incite or which is likely to cause or incite any officer, solder, sailor or airman in army, navy, or air force of Pakistan to mutiny, offence or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such.”

It further adds that these rumours and false information were also being disseminated with the intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm in the public or in any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity.

“FIA has added that these are likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.”

The FIA requested the government that the subject offence was triable under PPC Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), which was currently not included in the schedule of the FIA Act and sought the state’s approval to include the section in its scheduled offences.

Sub-section one of PPC Section 505 states that anyone found committing its relevant offence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, along with a fine.

An official of the FIA told Dawn.com on condition of anonymity that previously they would need cabinet nods and there were other bureaucratic requirements but with the inclusion of this section, they would now be able to take action without further delay. “Similarly other wings of FIA including the counterterrorism wing would also be able to take action against any such material which falls under their ambit, including registering a case,” he said.

Commenting on the approval, Farieha Aziz, co-founder of digital rights organisation Bolo Bhi, said: “Since 2016, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) has become the weapon of choice for the state to use against dissidents.

“However, as courts — in particular, the Islamabad High Court — began to check the executive’s overreach and hold them to procedures under the law, we have seen the use of PPC provisions.”

She added that first investigation reports including section 505 have become common over the last few years but fall under the jurisdiction of the police.

“To circumvent procedures that require permissions from court and warrants, or to have to rely on the police, it appears the FIA’s hand is being furthered empowered so the crackdown can continue more swiftly,” Aziz concluded.

Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 01, 2022 08:16pm
totalitarian.
Ali
Nov 01, 2022 08:31pm
Must be very shaky to feel threatened by social media posts
Kaun
Nov 01, 2022 08:37pm
Fascism.
St. Mercury
Nov 01, 2022 08:45pm
This is called censorship. You can only control what is in Pakistan but can't anything on the web. This going backward.
Truth be told
Nov 01, 2022 08:49pm
A bit too late but the right decision. PMLN is 20 years behind when it comes to social media and PTI trolls are playing havoc with the minds of our youth. The ones who are infected might not return but at least this will deter many more and make them think twice.
bhaRAT©
Nov 01, 2022 08:55pm
Arrest father daughter duo of NS & Maryam first. They have been the biggest abusers and are still at it!
Zulfiqar
Nov 01, 2022 08:56pm
Fascism exposed each and every day.
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 01, 2022 08:57pm
Without criticism, no democracy..!
Jaan Rahmbo
Nov 01, 2022 09:00pm
Wow, not even in third world countries across the globe do those countries impose such draconian measures against their own citizens. But in the Banana Republic of Pakistan the govt of thugs have instructed that any criticism of State institutions will be dealt with harshly, meanwhile murder looting, shooting, money laundering can carry on without restriction
Salman
Nov 01, 2022 09:03pm
This is not a democracy btw they can’t do anything if companies in Silicon Valley don’t cooperate.
Arshad Mahmood
Nov 01, 2022 09:08pm
Damn foolish. If institutions are so sensitive then they should work under the law. This is just fascism to shut people up.
Asad Qureshi
Nov 01, 2022 09:09pm
Can people spread the truth about state institutions?
Amir
Nov 01, 2022 09:21pm
Freedom of speech is a basic human right and without proper criticism, how can Institutes learn from their mistakes and grow?
Farhan
Nov 01, 2022 09:28pm
Didn't they say they will not interfere anymore? Then why pushing every single government to make it harder for citizen so open their mouth. PS: FIA should be dissolved
SULANGI
Nov 01, 2022 09:31pm
No one wants to criticize institutions if they stick to their mandate. Neutrals and politics? No, and if yes, then best to bear the brunt!
Hindsight
Nov 01, 2022 09:34pm
how worries the this and crooks are getting.? very worried. must also be planning to flee the country.
Amin
Nov 01, 2022 09:37pm
Fascism
Sami
Nov 01, 2022 09:38pm
Fascist fascist. How can you stop the mouths and pen?
