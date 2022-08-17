DAWN.COM Logo

August 17, 2022

Social media campaign against Pak army ‘joint project’ of PTI and India, claims Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 06:11pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday alleged that a “negative” social media campaign targeting the tragic incident of an army helicopter crash amid flood relief operations in Balochistan earlier this month was a “joint project” of the PTI and India against the Pakistan Army.

After the chopper crash in Lasbela, a section of social media activists and certain political zealots launched an abhorrent and unacceptable online campaign to advance their personal and political malice, which drew a strong reaction from people belonging to all walks of life, political leadership and the state institutions.

The ruling coalition blames the PTI’s social media team for launching the smear campaign at the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing the issue at a press conference in Islamabad today, Asif said 18 Indian accounts were found to be involved in the social media campaign.

“Their channels say, ‘the work Imran Khan is doing for us, even if we had spent billions of dollars we would not have been able to create the kind of network to safeguard and advance India’s interests in Pakistan as how the PTI and its leader is doing,’” the defence minister said.

Asif claimed that while the nation was mourning the Lasbela helicopter tragedy, the PTI’s social media accounts, with the help of Indian and other offshore social media accounts, were running a “smear campaign” against the country and the army.

Referring to reports run in the media a day ago, Asif said an investigation into the campaign had found that 529 Pakistani accounts, 18 Indian accounts and 33 accounts from other countries were involved.

“This investigation is reaching its conclusion,” he said, adding that action would be taken on the results in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He said the matter had shamed the entire nation before the martyrs’ families that “there are such people found among us who can fall so low for their political motives.”

Asif said the data was “confirmed and verified” and more revelations would be forthcoming.

The defence minister termed the PTI’s alleged campaign, party leader Shahbaz Gill’s comments regarding the army and subsequent claims of him being tortured in police custody as “diversion” tactics to remove attention from the verdict in the foreign funding case.

Asif said that Imran had subsequently distanced himself from Gill’s comments when he saw that the move had ended up hurting the PTI instead of accruing any dividend or political benefit.

The defence minister called for this process of diversionary tactics to be “stopped immediately”.

DO MORE
Aug 17, 2022 06:13pm
Do these guys hear themselves talk. Lowest of the low.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Aug 17, 2022 06:14pm
Foolishness has no boundaries
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 17, 2022 06:14pm
The defence minister has no other task except pass time blaming the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 17, 2022 06:22pm
This man does not know if he is coming or going.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Waqas
Aug 17, 2022 06:22pm
Imported....
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 06:23pm
Yes we know Imran told us already. This is new conspiracy by PDM
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 06:23pm
What about your statement on Pak army. When will you be held accountable?
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Aug 17, 2022 06:25pm
Fooling the foolish
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 17, 2022 06:29pm
PMLN as usual
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:29pm
Khawaja Asif should be ashamed of himself accusing this pathetic false accusation.
Reply Recommend 0
CuriousKhan
Aug 17, 2022 06:32pm
Can the government at least come up with some intelligent reasons for why people shouldn't vote for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 17, 2022 06:34pm
He forgot Israel and the USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Hassany
Aug 17, 2022 06:37pm
Ok, and have you taken your medication today?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 17, 2022 06:38pm
Now link PTI & India - go to any length to save installed government.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Aug 17, 2022 06:38pm
Coming from a credible source who loves army
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Aug 17, 2022 06:39pm
The defence minister is crazy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dil
Aug 17, 2022 06:40pm
These ppl would tell us about propaganda against the army. Their entire politics based on deals with establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Aug 17, 2022 06:41pm
Liar!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2022 06:42pm
IK&Co have been bashing the Army but have the audacity to deny it!! Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 17, 2022 06:46pm
Not one sensible politician in Pakistan. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2022 06:48pm
@The Philanthropist, Tell this to PTI!! A party full of fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 17, 2022 06:51pm
Who believe you , gang of liars and corrupts
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 17, 2022 06:52pm
what credibility has this guy got? he props up a notoriously corrupt party trying to defend the indefensible.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:53pm
Look who is talking!
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Aug 17, 2022 06:56pm
What a non-sense assumption!
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 17, 2022 06:56pm
What are you smoking Khawaja Sahib. You think anybody will trust this ridiculous tantrum.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 17, 2022 07:02pm
Don’t drag India into your internal affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 17, 2022 07:03pm
They are successful by diverting peoples attention from price hikes and got them involved in an unnecessary and damaging controversy.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 17, 2022 07:06pm
applaud for Khawaja Asif.
Reply Recommend 0
Catcher
Aug 17, 2022 07:07pm
And where Maryam fits in ?
Reply Recommend 0
SMA
Aug 17, 2022 07:08pm
This is a biggest lie of this century. In fact PML-N and PPP are trying to destabilize the Pakistan that means to dis strength military. Look at their historical facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 17, 2022 07:09pm
Why not include the US in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 17, 2022 07:09pm
He is absolutely right this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Aug 17, 2022 07:10pm
Defence minister is amazing so article 6 on Imran Khan soon enough?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 07:11pm
Nearly fell off my chair. Mate PMLN was close to Modi and still is and Nawaz only employs indian people for his business so who is the traitor now
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Aug 17, 2022 07:13pm
What can we expect of these people they have no boundaries with lies and deceit. Really shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 17, 2022 07:14pm
Let's begin with you Mr. Asif !
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Aug 17, 2022 07:14pm
Makes me livid listening to this garbage. If India wants to support anyone its the PDM crooks not PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Aug 17, 2022 07:14pm
Nice joke by khawaja asif....
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 17, 2022 07:15pm
No doubt PTI clowns will do anything to please their cult leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:17pm
Why bring India into it.. ? lowest of the low mentality.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 17, 2022 07:20pm
This guy is going on a new line to split the nation. So shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 17, 2022 07:21pm
Look who is spesking
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Aug 17, 2022 07:22pm
Every blame comes on India for Pakistan vows
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 17, 2022 07:22pm
PTI's loyalty for India. Outcome of prohibition foreign Funding received from India
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 17, 2022 07:30pm
He is the defence minister of SS government against PTI only not Pakistan's external enemies. He's the same defence minister who verbally attacked when not in power. How can i believe him?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 17, 2022 07:31pm
We all heard what you said on the floor of the house.
Reply Recommend 0
Keenobserver
Aug 17, 2022 07:32pm
This should be investigated and if proven right should be punished but if not proven shall disqualify Khawaja Asif for abusing foreig office position for false political gains.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 17, 2022 07:32pm
Thanks for the certificate Plunderers, money launderers and fascist
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Aug 17, 2022 07:35pm
you are still treating people as fools. big mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 07:35pm
@T-man, You mean PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 07:36pm
Always believe the opposite of PDM. Means that IK and PTI are not involved in consipracy and this is all a drama
Reply Recommend 0
M. Altaf
Aug 17, 2022 07:36pm
Does Pakistan have liable laws? They need to get some ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 07:36pm
How about last 15 flights that landed from indian airport by mistake to karachi. Please tell everyone the details of that.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 17, 2022 07:38pm
The facts are IK and PTI are indias and isreal USA best friends he is the gift that keeps on giving.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Aug 17, 2022 07:38pm
Seems like PLM-N is planning ahead of time to win next general elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 17, 2022 07:38pm
You are the one who is against the army
Reply Recommend 0
Farhad
Aug 17, 2022 07:39pm
No one listens to you. Nothing works against khan sahab.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Aug 17, 2022 07:42pm
100% agree. He is right
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 07:43pm
Show me ONE statement that Nawaz Shareef Government made against India and I will show you TEN different ones that Imran Khan has made. Know your facts before you speak !
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 07:46pm
Nawaz Shareef and his cronies have business dealings with India. Imran Khan has none. What are you talking about ? Don't you see who is a traitor here ? The public knows and you can't fool them any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Kool
Aug 17, 2022 08:02pm
India supports TTP, PTI, and the Taliban. Pakistan support whom? Seem in Pakistan people are confused about what is happening.
Reply Recommend 0
Yash
Aug 17, 2022 08:03pm
Bring Khan back we don't want imported puppets!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Akbari
Aug 17, 2022 08:07pm
And we (the people) are all bunch of fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 17, 2022 08:07pm
This corrupt regime has a very fertile imagination - no slander is beyond them
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Aug 17, 2022 08:12pm
Always blaming others for your ills.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 17, 2022 08:14pm
Your past history and statements against our defense forces are more than enough that now our public doesn’t trust you. YOU Have Lost Trust and Respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Aug 17, 2022 08:16pm
@asma, Two flights becomes 15. Next person will make it 20. I knew you guys were bad at maths, but not this bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 17, 2022 08:18pm
Well done Asif Zardari and Sharif for exposing PTI-India links - a matter most Pakistanis knew or suspected
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 17, 2022 08:24pm
From now onwards I will never support PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Mahendra
Aug 17, 2022 08:25pm
The best argument & defence is to name & blame India. Characters change but dialogues stay the same. Introspection anyone ??????
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Aug 17, 2022 08:26pm
Yes we want imran and we will bring him back
Reply Recommend 0
Kumar
Aug 17, 2022 08:29pm
You guys make Indians proud with all the credit you give them!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 08:32pm
@Pops, at least you admit it was 2 flights. Thats a start. A plane can carry billions of dollars so you know
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 17, 2022 08:32pm
Stop lying
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 17, 2022 08:32pm
India doesn’t even feel bothered to respond to a consistent practice of dragging India into everything. It is getting hilarious by the day.
Reply Recommend 0

