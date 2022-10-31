DAWN.COM Logo

75 killed, 30 injured as bridge collapses in India

Reuters Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 07:43am
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31. — AFP
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: At least 75 people were killed when a colonial-era pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.

Authorities said nearly 500 people were celebrating a religious festival on and around the suspension bridge in Morbi when cables supporting it snapped, bringing the rickety structure crashing down into Machhu River.

The 230-metre-long bridge, built in the 19th century, was reopened last week after remaining closed for six months for renovation.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held by the year-end with the current term of the Modi’s ruling party’s term ending in February, 2023.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them. Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

“Seventy five people have died,” a district civil official said. He said most of them drowned. At least 30 people had also been injured, other officials said.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi claimed over 150 people were on the bridge, a tourist attraction that drew many sight-seers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams for the rescue operation.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022

Comments (2)
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2022 08:40am
RIP.
Common Man
Oct 31, 2022 09:01am
an unfortunate incident. RIP
