DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 28, 2022

Qatar World Cup organisers hit back at Australia rights criticism

AFP Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 10:19am

DOHA: Qatar’s World Cup organisers on Thursday hit back at criticism of the Gulf state’s rights record by the Australian football team, insisting that “no country is perfect”.

In response to the Australian call for better treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community, a World Cup spokesperson said imposing “robust” labour laws had also been a “challenge” for Australia.

“We have committed every effort to ensuring that this World Cup has had a transformative impact on improving lives,” the organisers’ Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said. “Protecting the health, safety, security, and dignity of every worker contributing to this World Cup is our priority.”

Sixteen members of Australia’s football men’s team appeared in a short video on Thursday explaining their position.

They acknowledged Qatar’s attempts to improve conditions for migrant workers but said the changes had been “inconsistent”.

“We have learned that the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in the suffering and harm of countless of our fellow workers,” said midfielder Jackson Irvine, in a video in which 16 players gave comments.

The Qatari committee highlighted reforms on construction site safety and labour conditions that have been carried out in the past five years.

These have been praised by international unions and FIFA, though all have called for more progress.

“New laws and reforms often take time to bed in, and robust implementation of labour laws is a global challenge, including in Australia,” added the spokesperson.

“No country is perfect, and every country — hosts of major events or not — has its challenges.”

The Football Australia governing body urged the energy-rich Gulf state to take a softer stance on same-sex relationships. Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Qatar.

The Qatari committee did not mention LGBTQ rights, but the spokesperson said: “This World Cup has contributed to a legacy of progress, better practice, and improving lives — and it’s a legacy that will live long after the final ball is kicked.”

Captains from a number of leading European football nations — including England, France and Germany — will wear armbands with rainbow colours and the message “One Love” in an anti-discrimination campaign during the World Cup.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...