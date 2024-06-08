Today's Paper | June 08, 2024

‘Draconian, authoritative’ Punjab defamation law challenged in LHC

Rana Bilal Published June 8, 2024 Updated June 8, 2024 05:36pm

The Punjab defamation law was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Saturday, with the petitioners calling it “unconstitutional, unlawful and against the principles of the law.”

On May 20, the Punjab Assembly passed the Defamation Law, 2024 rejecting all amendments proposed by the opposition amid protests by the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council and journalists covering parliamentary proceedings.

The SIC members tore apart copies of the bill after the house passed it through a voice vote.

Vetted by the Special Committee-1 in the absence of standing committees, the bill was tabled by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman after the PML-N government refused to delay voting on the bill, even for a week, at the request of journalists.

A day later, the opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan rejected the defamation law, saying the people cannot be deprived of the constitutional rights.

“The state means the country, not any institution,” he asserted addressing a gathering hosted by Insaf Lawyers Forum in the Lahore High Court Bar.

Similarly, more than 80 civil society organisations registered their protest against the bill, saying it served as a “draconian and regressive” tool to suppress dissent and criticism and particularly targeted journalists and the wider public.

The petition filed in the LHC today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, named the Punjab chief minister, provincial governor and ministry of information and culture, and was moved by journalists Jaffar Ahmad Yar and Riaz Ahamad Raja through lawyer Nadeem Sarwar.

The petition noted that the bill was passed in “unusual haste, despite significant concerns from the journalist fraternity, human rights organisations and opposition legislators,” calling it a “draconian law and an authoritative move.”

The bill was deemed “unconstitutional” and “unlawful” on the grounds that it was a duplication of present laws, namely the Defamation Ordinance of 2002 and the Punjab Defamation Act of 2012.

“It would have been better to amend existing laws rather than coming up with a whole new piece of legislation,” the petition stated.

It contested that the definition of terms in the bill, such as “journalist” and “newspaper” were “vague, irrational and ambiguous.”

The petition argued that section 3 of the bill, which provides for initiation of defamation claims, has been presented without any proof, which is violative of Article 10-A and principle law of evidence.

“It is ridiculous, unconstitutional and unlawful to allow a person to bring claim of defamation without any proof,” the petition said.

“This honorable court be please to declare that the section 2(m)(o), 3, 4, 8, 11,12,13,15,21,23 of the Punjab defamation act 2024 ultra vires to the article 2-A, 9,10-A, 14, 18, 19, 19-A, 25 and 175 of the Constitution of Islamic republic of Pakistan 1973.

“It is further prayed that till the final disposal of the petition operation of impugned ordinance may kindly be suspended,” the petition stated.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Small victories
Updated 08 Jun, 2024

Small victories

Recognition of Palestine is only the first step.
Chaman stalemate
08 Jun, 2024

Chaman stalemate

THE recent outbreak of violence in Chaman, which left at least 40 injured, among whom 17 were security officials,...
Deplorable performance
08 Jun, 2024

Deplorable performance

PAKISTAN held their heads in their hands; the unthinkable had happened. Their T20 World Cup hopes suffered a body...
Addressing contempt
Updated 07 Jun, 2024

Addressing contempt

It is imperative that the culture normalising contempt be dismantled and the boundaries of acceptable criticism defined once again.
Averting disaster
07 Jun, 2024

Averting disaster

PAKISTAN stands on the precipice of yet another potential flood disaster. According to the National Disaster...
Overzealous state
07 Jun, 2024

Overzealous state

INSTEAD of addressing the core issues that fuel discontent amongst the citizenry, the state prefers to go after ...