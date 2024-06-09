Today's Paper | June 09, 2024

7 soldiers martyred as military vehicle blown up in Lakki Marwat

Tahir Khan Published June 9, 2024 Updated June 9, 2024 08:17pm

Seven soldiers were martyred on Sunday when a security forces’ vehicle was attacked with an improvised explosive device in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Sunday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age: 26 years, resident of Kasur District), Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age: 50 years, resident of Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age: 34 years, resident of Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age: 36 years, resident of Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 33 years, resident of Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age: 27 years, resident of Gilgit district) and Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district) all “made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)”.

The ISPR said that “sanitisation of the area” was underway to eliminate terrorists and added that “the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice”.

“[The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

On May 27, 17 terrorists were killed and another two were injured in two separate operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a press release, the (ISPR) said that in an operation conducted in Tank District, “own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were sent to hell”.

Another engagement occurred in the “general area [of] Bagh, Khyber District, wherein the security forces sent seven terrorists to hell while two terrorists were injured”, the ISPR said.

