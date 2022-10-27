DAWN.COM Logo

Medical board seeks report of Arshad’s autopsy conducted in Kenya

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: A medical board, comprising eight doctors, that conducted autopsy on the body of slain journalist Arshad Sharif at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has sought a detailed postmortem report of the deceased that was conducted in Kenya.

Officials of Pims told Dawn that the medical board approached the authority concerned with a request to seek and arrange the autopsy report of Mr Sharif conducted in Kenya before the body was transported to Pakistan.

Some details of the autopsy conducted there were shared with the medical board by Kenyan doctors, they said, adding however, the medical board is interested in complete findings revealed during the autopsy.

The board includes General Surgeon Prof Waqar, General Surgeon Prof Mumtaz Khan Niazi, Medical Legal Officer Dr Furrukh Kamal, Dr Irshad Hussain, Dr Nasreen Butt, Dr Altaf and Dr Omer Farooq.

Earlier, the body of Mr Sharif was transported to Pims in an ambulance from a private hospital located in H-13, they said, adding during the autopsy, a CT-scan of the body was conducted while x-rays were also taken.

Samples of body parts including brain, heart, spleen, kidney, liver, and stomach were taken for chemical examination, the officials said, adding that bullet wounds were found on the forehead, behind the head and on the journalist’s back.

After the autopsy, the body was transported to a private hospital, they said. A police officer told Dawn that deployment of personnel was ordered at the private hospital. Besides, a contingent of the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) was also deployed at Mr Sharif’s house in G-11.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

