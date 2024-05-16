Two senators seek proof of ‘meddling’ by spy agencies

ISLAMABAD: Two senators at separate but similar pressers on Wednes­day questioned judges about their allegation of interference in judicial matters by intelligence agencies, saying that without evidence no one had right to raise finger at institutions.

Both senators came down hard on the judiciary while addressing the media at National Press Club. They said the country’s judicial history was not up to the mark and institutions should not be targeted.

During his press conference, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the trend of targeting institutions should be stopped.

He said why Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) raised his voice “one year after the alleged interference”, adding that if IHC judges had any evidence they should come forward. “We will stand with you”.

However, the senator said institutions should not be targeted on the basis of mere accusations.

If parliamentarians couldn’t hold dual nationality, then how anyone else including judges could have it, said Senator Vawda. He had to lose his membership of the parliament after being criticised for holding dual nationality.

The ex-minister said that not getting answer from the IHC was making people suspicious, adding that judges should be transparent and away from any kind of accusations.

Later, PML-N senator Talal Chaudhry told the media that a judge never writes letters about alleged interference, rather issues a notice. He was of the opinion that those who couldn’t face pressure, how they could occupy the seat of a judge.

While from lawmakers to prime ministers could be disqualified in a contempt case, the parliament couldn’t even “summon judge who commits contempt of parliament”, the PML-N senator said.

Mr Chaudhry said that common men were not getting relief from courts. In such situation, to whom they should write letters, he wondered.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024