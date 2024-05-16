Today's Paper | May 16, 2024

Two senators seek proof of ‘meddling’ by spy agencies

Kashif Abbasi Published May 16, 2024 Updated May 16, 2024 10:31am

ISLAMABAD: Two senators at separate but similar pressers on Wednes­day questioned judges about their allegation of interference in judicial matters by intelligence agencies, saying that without evidence no one had right to raise finger at institutions.

Both senators came down hard on the judiciary while addressing the media at National Press Club. They said the country’s judicial history was not up to the mark and institutions should not be targeted.

During his press conference, Senator Faisal Vawda said that the trend of targeting institutions should be stopped.

He said why Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) raised his voice “one year after the alleged interference”, adding that if IHC judges had any evidence they should come forward. “We will stand with you”.

However, the senator said institutions should not be targeted on the basis of mere accusations.

If parliamentarians couldn’t hold dual nationality, then how anyone else including judges could have it, said Senator Vawda. He had to lose his membership of the parliament after being criticised for holding dual nationality.

The ex-minister said that not getting answer from the IHC was making people suspicious, adding that judges should be transparent and away from any kind of accusations.

Later, PML-N senator Talal Chaudhry told the media that a judge never writes letters about alleged interference, rather issues a notice. He was of the opinion that those who couldn’t face pressure, how they could occupy the seat of a judge.

While from lawmakers to prime ministers could be disqualified in a contempt case, the parliament couldn’t even “summon judge who commits contempt of parliament”, the PML-N senator said.

Mr Chaudhry said that common men were not getting relief from courts. In such situation, to whom they should write letters, he wondered.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Merging for what?

Merging for what?

Faisal Bari
The concern is that if the government is thinking of cutting costs through the merger, we might even lose the functionality levels we currently have.

Editorial

Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...
Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...