Arshad Sharif's body arrives in Pakistan

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 11:40am

The body of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif — who was killed reportedly at the hands of the Kenyan police three days ago — arrived in Islamabad early on Wednesday.

“My Arshad is back, but in [a] coffin,” his wife Javeria Siddique said on Twitter. She also shared a video showing the coffin.

Footage aired on TV channels showed a large number of people gathered at the Islamabad airport, including members of the media fraternity and politicians.

Earlier, she complained about having a “horrible experience” at Islamabad airport, saying she was not allowed to see her late husband’s dead body.

“Closed gates and kept me waiting. All journalist community has witnessed this cruelty. Shame on imported government,” she said.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted about the chaotic situation at the Islamabad airport.

“Authorities looked afraid as if Arshad will come back to life again. The ambulance [carrying the coffin] was being moved frequently from one place to another to prevent gathering of people… the fear was visible,” he said.

Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Initially, Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, amid widespread condemnation and condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the journalist’s killing.

In a video message from Saudi Arabia, he had said that the commission would be responsible for determining the facts of the “tragic incident in a transparent and conclusive manner”.

The government has also constituted a three-member team, comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid, Intelligence Bur­eau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to probe the incident.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry.

At the same time, the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the “accidental” killing.

In an interview with 24 News on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said: “It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allegations […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan.”

Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident.

“At all these stages unfortunately, at the end of the day, allegations are leveled and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said.

Chintoo Hilariya
Oct 26, 2022 10:54am
Sad news
JohnSwede
Oct 26, 2022 10:54am
"Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan". Do you think Pakistan awaam is a joke or what? Speechless.
Abbas shah
Oct 26, 2022 10:59am
He went as far as close to Kenya-Tanzania border a hub for bandits .Very sad ,RIP.
HumaN
Oct 26, 2022 11:03am
Can't even treat the deceased's wife properly at airport. What kind of a culture do we have!
Truth
Oct 26, 2022 11:04am
No Pakistani is safe especially if they criticise any institution. The lot are corrupt
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 26, 2022 11:11am
What a black day in the history of our country. Rip brave man Arshad Sharif.
Pakistani1
Oct 26, 2022 11:22am
His family has suffered a calamity. Please be kind and help them through this difficult time.
Pakpro
Oct 26, 2022 11:23am
RIP and shameful on the part of govt. At the very least don't give the deceased family any more pain and suffering.
Hassan
Oct 26, 2022 11:28am
@HumaN, We have a culture of loot in all aspects!
