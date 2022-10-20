DAWN.COM Logo

Liz Truss to quit as UK prime minister next week

Reuters Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 06:05pm
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks into Number 10 Downing Street, after announcing her resignation, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks into Number 10 Downing Street, after announcing her resignation, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters

Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed, brought down by an economic programme that sent shockwaves through financial markets last month and divided her Conservative Party.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died.

Read more: Who could replace UK’s under-fire premier Liz Truss?

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office and residence, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

“I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

Conservative lawmakers have increasingly called on Truss to step down after she was forced to junk most of her economic programme which when delivered on September 23 sent the pound and government bond markets tumbling.

She drafted in former health minister Jeremy Hunt as her new finance minister to try to reset her administration, but on Wednesday her lawmakers turned on each other and another senior minister resigned, leaving Truss’s authority in tatters.

Conservative lawmakers say her most likely successors are either her leadership rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, or Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the race to become the next prime minister just six weeks ago.

Comments (71)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Waseem
Oct 20, 2022 05:41pm
They at least have dignity, unlike Pakistani’s who will cling for dear life
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 20, 2022 05:46pm
When is Nawaz Sharif going to resign?
Reply Recommend 0
BadToWorse
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Pakistan FO should interject and negotiate peace between Tory party leaders. After all they solved bigger problems such as peace betwern China and US
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Good decision better to go rather give explanation on daily basis
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
What a contrast. A PM is resigning because of economic situation not brought by her. In Pakistan a person who ruined the economy is brought back to fix the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Short but sweet.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2022 05:49pm
Sher aya, sher aya. I mean he is already in the country, why not? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 05:50pm
That’s what ethical leaders do when they are unable to deliver on their commitments. Unlike ours who make excuses like I was not empowered.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 20, 2022 05:51pm
Ah , if only this could happen in our country, where the corrupt are leading only a corrupt bunch.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 20, 2022 05:51pm
She is obviously doing it wrong. She should: 1. Ask the speaker to not hold a vote if a motion for VONC is made. 2. Allege foreign interference & support for those who wish to remove her as PM. 3. Ask British Army to intervene so that she may continue as PM. 4. Order her supporters to come out on streets, make noise, burn a few things, have impromptu dharnas. 5. Go to the Court for a favorable verdict. If this move fails, to allege foul-play. 6. Occupy London, if nothing else works.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 20, 2022 05:52pm
This is the level of honesty and dignity in normal countries. Here we elect the most corrupt and incompetent PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 20, 2022 05:53pm
What a mess in British politics which is world known for its democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Oct 20, 2022 05:54pm
Rishi Sunak is the likely successor given that more than 66% of the.Tory MO’s voted for him in the last OM election. The party members who voted for Truss won’t be involved this time.,
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed
Oct 20, 2022 05:55pm
When will Pakistani leaders realize it's good thing to resign for the benefit of country.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 20, 2022 05:55pm
Appoint Nawaz Sharif as an interim PM...
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 20, 2022 05:56pm
Is PMLN hearing this - MNS throwing his hat in the ring, for PM of UK? With Dar PMLN can FIX ANY economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 20, 2022 05:58pm
Could not even last 6 weeks on the job! Just yesterday, she said in full House of Commons, "I;m a fighter, not a quitter". What a mess UK has been since Brexit! I blame Boris and his partners Nigel Faraj, who are conveniently mumm at the moment!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 20, 2022 05:58pm
@MZI, Ou country's politics is pathetic. Please do not compare apples with oranges.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 20, 2022 05:58pm
Wishful thinking- waiting to see something like this by our great leaders and big brothers!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 20, 2022 06:02pm
@MZI, Please do not compare apples with rotten potatoes.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 20, 2022 06:02pm
She should have taken counselling from imran on how to resist it.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 20, 2022 06:04pm
If you know anything about UK's politics, she didn't really resign. She was pushed out by her MPs. If she hadn't resigned today, she could have been kicked out by Friday.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Oct 20, 2022 06:04pm
Too many Asian in the cabinet , they bought same mentality as there ancestors had. Great End of west supremacy started. I give credit to my Asian immigrants
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 20, 2022 06:06pm
UK will see 3 PMs and 5 Chancellors (finance ministers) in less than 6 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 20, 2022 06:07pm
High quality democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Oct 20, 2022 06:07pm
Too bad, sorry Sunak was capable but too brown.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 20, 2022 06:08pm
@MZI, Good one.
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Oct 20, 2022 06:08pm
Power of India
Reply Recommend 0
taha malik
Oct 20, 2022 06:11pm
@MZI, If you think foreign conspiracy is fake, why doesnt supreme court hear the case? why doesnt government form JIT? If imran is proved liar, this will severly damage his political standing. what else pdm wants? But their legs starts shaking when they talk about cypher. Plus America has a rich history of interfering in other country's internal matter.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Oct 20, 2022 06:13pm
Nawaz Sharif has a vacancy he can now apply for to become PM of UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Steve Probeck
Oct 20, 2022 06:14pm
@MZI, perfectly put.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 20, 2022 06:16pm
Time for Rishi to step in and clean up this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 20, 2022 06:16pm
Great opportunity for Rishi to step in and clean up this mess. Enough is enough!
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Oct 20, 2022 06:18pm
In Pakistan, Imran Khan wasn't ready to step down even after losing majority in the house.
Reply Recommend 0
Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan
Oct 20, 2022 06:19pm
UK cannot find a PM, perhaps IK should be dispatched from here.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Oct 20, 2022 06:24pm
@Asma, still working for a few rupees!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 06:27pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every Truss, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Farid Ullah
Oct 20, 2022 06:27pm
Pakistani PMs usually are stuck to chair with super glue. They can't stand up and leave the chair.
Reply Recommend 0
Stanly
Oct 20, 2022 06:28pm
The most evil women in the world, defined by herself.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Oct 20, 2022 06:30pm
Shabbaz Shareef should also resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Oct 20, 2022 06:32pm
@khan, he is brought back because he knows what he did was wrong. So he won't do it again!
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Oct 20, 2022 06:36pm
Truss must take some lessons from NS how to stay in power without having any competency whatsoever.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 20, 2022 06:37pm
Dignified politican and nation take decisions like this not in Pakistan where they cry for power by hook or crook. Misguide the public and misguided public support them for hope
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 20, 2022 06:37pm
@taha malik, these nutjobs are the paid trolls for pmln and ppp, the corrupt core. They live on there on little world of lie and deceit. Likes they normally got is from across the border, care to venture a guess?
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Oct 20, 2022 06:39pm
@DO MORE, English is a basic requirement the post hence NS is unfit for this job.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 20, 2022 06:39pm
Mujhey kyun nikala.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbotabadi
Oct 20, 2022 06:42pm
She has already resigned.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2022 06:42pm
@MZI, completely wrong example. It’s still Tory govt, just PM is changed, something we can’t do because we have run out of eligible members of sharif family.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Oct 20, 2022 06:44pm
NS is the most suitable candidate for the PM-UK job. He is already there. Let him take over.
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Oct 20, 2022 06:45pm
When you prefer skin over skill.. Risihi was the best to elect.. but they did not
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Oct 20, 2022 06:46pm
When is super power Pakistan going to declare its now better the United Kingdom
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Oct 20, 2022 06:47pm
Rishi ... too brown to be a British PM
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 20, 2022 06:49pm
Shahbaz sharif watch and learn… in fact whole PDM should watch and learn how democracies work.
Reply Recommend 0
Top Gun
Oct 20, 2022 06:51pm
No American slandering and blaming No Jalsa after Jalsa No long march to occupy London… Respect to the British PM….
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Oct 20, 2022 06:51pm
Power hungry politicians of this Nation live their lives in UK but they never learn from that country's politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 20, 2022 06:53pm
welcome to the 4th world country called England
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 20, 2022 06:54pm
The way she was being hounded by her own state media, BBC, I knew there was an Israeli connection to the demonization campaign. Look for an Indian to to take reigns in UK. India is Israel's new top lackey replacing the Farangis.
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom wins
Oct 20, 2022 06:55pm
Colonial power needs a colonial citizen to fix it's problems. Rishi sunak is your man!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 20, 2022 06:56pm
@MZI, and just for your information IK had the full support of his party whereas Liz Truss did not… further more neutrals don’t come into the equation in UK politics as much as they do in Pak politics - open your eyes please!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 20, 2022 06:57pm
@Slowcrack, are you alright? Maybe go and see a doctor you seem to have Pak fever…
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 20, 2022 06:59pm
@Waseem, It was a regime-change orchestra by the sood wali sarkar.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 20, 2022 06:59pm
@Top Gun, Yes because oppostion didnt sell their souls for money and then pretend the are part of opposition party and whole media wasnt paid to be against her as well
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Oct 20, 2022 07:01pm
Pro- Ukraine politicians and prime ministers are falling like late-autumn leafs- Boris Johnson first and 45 days later Truss --because of energy crisis and rising costs of living. This is called peoples power and functional democracy. General elections seems the only alternative.
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Oct 20, 2022 07:03pm
Candidate with performance is the requirement to survive in the competitive environment
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Oct 20, 2022 07:06pm
UK urgently needs to self introspect .stop all so called allied friendly activities outside helping with arms and ammunitions to Arab African countries in the name of peace. stop the influx of refugees.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 20, 2022 07:09pm
@Asma, we never elected PDM ! They were imposed by Guardians of Galaxy
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom wins
Oct 20, 2022 07:09pm
@MZI, they are too smart to learn from Pakistani politicians, I guess
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 20, 2022 07:14pm
Pakistan will never appreciate, but the world does matter, the world appreciates the cohesion and stability that India's Modi brings in at these uncertain times.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 20, 2022 07:20pm
IK used to quote examples of behavior of western leadership before he came to power. Alas he does not follow their actions. The British PM has accepted responsibility for her actions while IK up to now hangs on the conspiracy theory.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 20, 2022 07:25pm
The neutrals in the British establishment must intervene and manage the situation. That's how it works in big superpowers like Pakistan and still they dare to call themselves as a democratic country.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2022 07:27pm
@Toshkhana KhaGaya Khan, why? Nawaz is already there. Let’s give him a chance, he may even launder some money back to pak!
Reply Recommend 0

