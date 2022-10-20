DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 20, 2022

Nuclear disarmament, delivery systems linked, says Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 08:16am
<p>Pakistan’s envoy Khalil Hashmi speaks during a debate on weapons of mass destruction at the 77th session of UN General Assembly. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Mission to UN Twitter</p>

Pakistan’s envoy Khalil Hashmi speaks during a debate on weapons of mass destruction at the 77th session of UN General Assembly. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Mission to UN Twitter

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Wednesday underlined the need to have a balance between addressing new risks and keeping open the route to new nuclear technologies for all nations.

During a week-long debate on weapons of mass destruction at the 77th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan reminded the international community that nuclear weapons and their delivery systems no longer exist in isolation; they “co-exist with other advanced weapon systems in different domains”.

Therefore, “the conversation on nuclear disarmament can no longer be oblivious to the mutually reinforcing relationship of various weapon systems and their collective impact on the security of states,” said Pakistani envoy Khalil Hashmi.

Ambassador Hashmi, who represents Pakistan at the UN office in Geneva, traveled to New York to participate in the UNGA debate.

Warns global community ‘prospects of nuclear war are back within realm of possibility’

The potential dual nature of the emerging technologies, he said, “should not be used as a pretext for proscribing or restricting their availability to developing countries.”

Participating in the thematic debate on nuclear weapons, Mr Hashmi also emphasised “the need for rebuilding a more enduring and equitable international security architecture” that also addresses the lack of balance in conventional balance.

The UNGA debate on nuclear weapons began on Oct 14 — a day after US President Joe Biden made controversial remarks about Pakistan and its nuclear assets. Addressing a Democratic fundraiser in California on Oct 13, President Biden surprised everyone with his off-the-cuff remarks: “What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.” And then he explained why he thought Pakistan was dangerous: “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

The comments sparked outrage in Pakistan where it was denounced by both the government and the opposition. On Tuesday, Pakistan’s senior military command also issued an unusual statement reassuring the world that the country’s nuclear weapons and materials were well secured in accordance with the international standards.

Since then, the White House and the US State Department have issued several statements on the issue, assuring Islamabad that the United States has confidence in Pakistan’s ability to defend its nuclear assets and was seeking a strong partnership with the county to counter global terrorism.

At the UNGA debate, Pakistan also assured the world that it had a robust command and control system, and its nuclear weapons were completely safe.

But Pakistan warned the global community that “nuclear dangers are rising and the prospects of a nuclear war are back within the realm of possibility”.

The Pakistani envoy pointed out that nuclear disarmament remained largely unfulfilled as “evidenced by the constant shifting of goal posts towards additional non-proliferation measures”.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan vs India
20 Oct, 2022

Pakistan vs India

MERELY days after news outlets across the border reported that the Indian cricket board was open to sending their...
Questionable acquittal
20 Oct, 2022

Questionable acquittal

IN Pakistan, while convicts from poor families are sent to the gallows, the rich and powerful accused of committing...
Reforms in power sector
20 Oct, 2022

Reforms in power sector

THE eyewash of ‘drastic’ measures approved by the federal cabinet in the name of power-sector ‘reforms’...
Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
Updated 19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...