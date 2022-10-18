DAWN.COM Logo

US ‘confident’ Pakistan’s nuclear assets are secure

Anwar Iqbal Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 10:46am
<p>Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel. — Photo via Twitter</p>

The United States has said that it is confident of Pakistan’s ability to keep its nuclear assets safe and secure, dismissing speculations stirred by President Joe Biden’s off-the-cuff remarks about the country’s nuclear programme.

“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure nuclear assets,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told journalists in Washington shortly after a meeting between Ambassador Masood Khan and Counselor Derek Chollet.

Chollet, a senior advisor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was the first to break the news of the meeting, which came days after the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned the US ambassador in Islamabad to protest over President Biden’s remarks.

Chollet said in a tweet that he met Ambassador Khan “to discuss US-Pakistan long-standing partnership and (to) further grow our ties in so many areas including health, agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, energy and more for the benefit of our peoples and the region”.

The counselor’s tweet forced the Pakistan embassy to acknowledge the meeting in a press release that not only borrowed Chollet’s statement, but also included contents from the daily news briefing.

Ambassador Khan posted a tweet as well, thanking Counselor Chollet for his constructive role, and stated that he had discussed with him “ways to build further resilience in Pakistan-US relations and boost strategic trust between the two countries”.

Khan expressed confidence that through high-level visits, people-to-people exchanges and effective communication, “bilateral relations would continue to be fortified.”

The issue resurfaced at the State Department’s daily news briefing on Monday afternoon when a journalist asked Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel to clarify the doubts created by President Biden’s remarks.

Situationer: Why is US airing nuclear concerns now?

While addressing a Democratic fundraiser in California on Thursday, President Biden surprised everyone with his off-the-cuff remarks about Pakistan. “What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan,” he said. And then he explained why he thought Pakistan was dangerous: “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

His remarks stirred a storm in Pakistan where both opposition and government leaders condemned his comments and reiterated Islamabad’s position that Pakistan has a robust command and control system and its nuclear assets were completely safe.

The White House responded promptly, assuring Islamabad that “the president views a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests.”

Spokesperson Vedant Patel, however, gave a more detailed explanation on Monday afternoon, saying: “the US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.”

The two countries “enjoy a strong partnership”, said the State Department official, adding that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited Washington recently where he met Secretary Blinken as well.

He recalled that Counselor Chollet also visited Karachi and Islamabad during the floods, as did USAID Administrator Sam Power.

“So, this is a relationship we view as important, and it’s something that we’re going to continue to remain deeply engaged in,” said Patel, pointing out that US and Pakistani officials meet regularly.

But when the journalist insisted on a response to his question about President Biden’s remarks, the US official said: “I don’t have any specific conversation to read out, but the United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets.”

M. Emad
Oct 18, 2022 09:50am
Shri Vedant Patel ---- Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 18, 2022 09:50am
Biden said what he meant, based on the info he received from US intelligence agencies and his staff. Subsequent statements by US officials are just a "lip service".
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Oct 18, 2022 09:55am
Let the Hon. H.E. President issue that statement please.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2022 09:58am
Pakistan has no Foreign Minister, who should have hit out nore aggressively at Biden statement. Need a Foreign Minister like SMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 18, 2022 10:01am
A wise country would never trust USA. If you have any doubt, grope the history.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Oct 18, 2022 10:02am
Damage control by US
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Oct 18, 2022 10:02am
That is the greatness of Americans, they are not afraid to admit mistakes, it's something to emulate. I hope Pakistan reciprocates this statement positively.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Patel
Oct 18, 2022 10:04am
Pakistan is a wise country and it’s military world’s 5th strong Army, Pakistan may not build Nuke bombs if India don’t build Nuke bombs. India and Pakistan fought three wars over disputed land of Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 18, 2022 10:19am
Biden is the boss.,
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Abdul Ghaffa
Oct 18, 2022 10:27am
@Justice, No ,Biden statement was not according to factual ground. It was just lip service.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 18, 2022 10:29am
@Zak, imagine if USA has backed out from its anti Pakistan statement during PTI govt . They would have announced celebration day and would have presented IK and SMQ as the saviours of Pakistan . All they did in 3.5 years is self praise and tall claims
Reply Recommend 0
Swamee
Oct 18, 2022 10:38am
@M. Emad , furthering Indian or US interests?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajmal
Oct 18, 2022 10:41am
Will Biden apologize? Can iron brother help?
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 18, 2022 10:41am
Here comes the carrot after the stick.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 18, 2022 10:42am
@Shezi, Of Course!
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Oct 18, 2022 10:42am
The people of Pakistan have never ever done anything wrong to US or the US citizens (except verbal complaining)but still Pakistanis remained on the hit list of US officials. Is it on the regious grounds, power blindnes or something else drive them to take punitive actions against the people of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 18, 2022 10:47am
US realized soon Biden was definitely wrong about Pak's nuclear safety.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 18, 2022 10:52am
How come Indians are allowed to speak on behalf of USA?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 18, 2022 10:53am
Modi to Patel and Patel to the World! Wow! What a chain of communications!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 18, 2022 10:57am
Real concern is uranium smuggling in India. 18 cases of nuclear theft from India have been reported from 1994 to 2021
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Aziz
Oct 18, 2022 11:02am
@Justice, how are things in your country. Please Get your people out of poverty first then comment on this side of the divide
Reply Recommend 0

