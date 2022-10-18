DAWN.COM Logo

Miftah rails against rent-seekers

Kazim Alam Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 07:06am
<p>Former finance minister Miftah Ismail speaks at an event at Habib University. Photo courtesy Habib University Twitter</p>

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday Pakistan is “intolerant as hell” and “belligerently uneducated” as the elite capture of resources has left no space for reforms.

Speaking at Habib University, the businessman-turned-politician wore the hat of an economics professor to talk to students in the uneasy presence of the educational institute’s rich benefactors who have “invented their own economies” in an otherwise poor country.

He referred to the families of the Dawoods and Habibs — some of their members sat in the front row — as evidence of poor upward social mobility in Pakistan. They’re the richest Pakistanis of today just like their fathers were the richest Pakistanis of yesteryear, he said. “What shot at success does the son of an ordinary Pakistani have against my son?” he asked, rhetorically.

Mr Ismail’s address mostly consisted of views and anecdotes that he’s already told many times over — word for word, in some cases — since his latest five-month stint at the top of the finance ministry. He reiterated the I-saved-Pakistan-from-default message while calling the idea of the finance ministry controlling the exchange rate “nuts”.

His hour-long talk was salted with the seasoning of doom and gloom. Pakistan will likely be a country for the top one per cent even in 2047, he said. “Which problem have we ever solved?” he said while referring to the decades-old issues of low literacy, terrorism and the circular debt that still plague the nation of 220 million.

Responding to a question about the likelihood of the country receiving climate reparations — dollars that the world’s biggest polluters are supposed to give to developing nations for suffering the consequences of climate change — Mr Ismail said their likelihood was minimal.

Quoting from two meetings he had with a group of ambassadors from European nations, Mr Ismail said the country shouldn’t be expecting any climate reparations whatsoever. “Pakistan isn’t a well-liked country, to put it diplomatically,” he said.

He made a strong case for privatising the twin gas distribution companies, which were losing one-fifth of their supplies under the head of unaccounted-for gas (UFG). “The issue of UFG will be solved within one year if you privatise the two companies,” he said while implying that their directors lack the so-called skin in the game to bring about any real change in the state-owned enterprises.

Mr Ismail gave assurances that the central bank was going to penalise eight commercial banks that were caught manipulating the exchange rate to make billions in profit while he sat at the helm of the finance ministry.

Replying to a question, the former finance minister acknowledged the outsized role of the military in politics. “It isn’t a good thing. The influence of the military must come down over the years,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2022

Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 18, 2022 10:00am
Miftah Ismail, former finance minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Oct 18, 2022 10:02am
Who will bell the cat?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Oct 18, 2022 10:26am
Applauding him who presented a true picture of economy, exploiters, and …..
Reply Recommend 0
Khurshid Ahmad khan
Oct 18, 2022 10:28am
Will ever we become a real self reliant country. Everybody in business, trade, industry and finance is trying to make the poor of this country poorest
Reply Recommend 0
Zack Abdi
Oct 18, 2022 10:30am
Why most politicians becomes saints after leaving the post?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 18, 2022 10:35am
Why are you (Mr Miftah) speaking constantly such bitter truths about the Pakistan's polity and the elites.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 18, 2022 10:36am
I like Miftah in his new role as think tank. Of course he is leading economist of the country. His horizon has broadened as he has now worked as Finance Minister of the country. He should keep on visiting different universities and various forums of the country and abroad. His thoughts about the country's financial situation and way forward to come out from this mess is important. Let's hope he will spare some time from his business schedule to say few words of wisdom.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Oct 18, 2022 10:37am
So sad his hands were tied too. He has realized how the political dynasties are looting the country
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Oct 18, 2022 10:37am
Keep it up Miftah 100% correct. Still is and will be.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 18, 2022 10:38am
Join the PTI and repent
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 18, 2022 10:40am
The entitlement culture of the sub-continent and the wealth gap between low, middle, rich to ultra-rich is the reason why the conditions of these countries will not change. Even if India is growing faster than Pakistan and producing more millionaires and billionaires, half of her population will be living in grinding poverty. Or 700 million by 2047. Pakistan's biggest problem is lack of quality educational system and large uneducated segment of society who are too old to start learning.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir Munir
Oct 18, 2022 11:03am
Very true picture
Reply Recommend 0

