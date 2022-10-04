DAWN.COM Logo

Miftah terms Pakistan ‘a 1pc republic’

Kazim Alam Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 10:38am

MIFTAH Ismail

KARACHI: Former fina­nce minister Miftah Ismail on Monday termed Pakistan a “one-per cent republic” that offers no upward social mobility to an overwhelming majority of its citizens.

Speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), he said there’s “something very wrong” with Pakistan.

“The 1pc elite controls this country,” said Mr Ismail who was a placeholder at the finance ministry for six months until Ishaq Dar’s recent return from exile.

Citing the example of US billionaires Bill Gates and St­­eve Jobs who came from not­hing and yet built a fortune by dint of their talent, he lamented that almost all rich Pakistanis are beneficiaries of generational wealth.

The extempore speech of Mr Ismail that lasted more than half an hour was mostly a repeat of the talks he recently delivered at the Institute of Business Adminis­tra­tion and the CFA Society. The only thing different from his last speech was perhaps that he steered clear of commenting on the petroleum development levy — something that elicited a harsh response from not only the PTI but also Mr Dar.

Mr Ismail didn’t take questions from the press and left after handing out awards and trophies to dozens of corporate entities that he’d laid into minutes ago for rent-seeking and enjoying state-sanctioned protection from competition.

“(The last government) distributed Rs580 billion among the richest 1pc Pakis­tanis under the Temporary Econo­mic Refinance Faci­li­­ty. The government itself is borrowing at 15pc but the rich people got money at 1pc only,” he said. The liquidity injection increased imports of machinery and widened the current account deficit be­­­cause local business groups produced goods for domestic consumption only, he said.

Without naming names, he said a conglomerate req­uested his support for setting up a 500,000-tonne factory of polypropylene while he was finance minister. They dema­nded a 20pc duty protection for 20 years because, in Mr Ismail’s words, the corporation couldn’t compete agai­nst its Chinese counterparts.

He also criticised the auto sector for its inward-looking approach that’s been draining foreign exchange on imports for decades without generating any dollar earnings through exports. He mocked the auto sector for finally exporting “carpets” used in vehicles to Egypt upon his insistence.

Auto and chemical companies were among the recipients of the MAP awards.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2022

Comments (87)
NoName
Oct 04, 2022 07:15am
He's right. Most of those families are very corrupt with questionable moral values.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 08:59am
Dissolve the cpec.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 04, 2022 09:07am
All of a sudden with no portfolio, this guy started talking real picture if the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 09:13am
Miftah Bhai please join PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Oct 04, 2022 09:16am
Well said Mr.Miftah. Also, Sick of comparing country constantly with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Oct 04, 2022 09:16am
Could be just the tip of the iceberg he mentioned, at least he spoke his heart out, the inconvenient truth.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 04, 2022 09:17am
Both Tarin n Miftah are irrelevant and not newsworthy.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Oct 04, 2022 09:19am
An eye opener.The time to investigate all big tycoons how they gathered immense wealth duly protected by the Government as per arrangements and who sanctioned them.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaka
Oct 04, 2022 09:23am
His description seems to fit the perception one has of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 04, 2022 09:25am
Auto sector of our country is pethatic.
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Oct 04, 2022 09:26am
And he is also servant of those 1 percent elite I.e. Shareef family
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 04, 2022 09:32am
So technically pk isbetter off importing used cars then burning foreign exchange on toyota suzuki honda parts for assembing cars with a fake made in pk label? And hiring just a few thousand workers that can find job anyways with used auto industry?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 09:33am
Disgruntled former FM. Sour grapes.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 09:35am
“The 1pc elite controls this country,” said Mr Ismail who was a placeholder at the finance ministry for six months until Ishaq Dar’s recent return from exile. Thats what IK said and was trying to fix when your corrupt PDM ousted him with foreign conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 04, 2022 09:43am
@Mohsin kazmi, You are asking him to join cancer?
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 04, 2022 09:45am
He isn't wrong, but he belongs to one of the political parties that are part of the problem. Can leave the party if he really stands by what he says
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Oct 04, 2022 09:48am
He has a point… I also dread what his inept successor will do now.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 04, 2022 09:49am
The irony is they only speak truth when not in power.
Reply Recommend 0
annie
Oct 04, 2022 09:49am
You are part of that 1 pc brother.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 04, 2022 09:49am
Good points
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Oct 04, 2022 09:54am
Miftah is right about the 1pc elite controlling Pakistan country and even politics but he should now let others succeed where he failed
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Oct 04, 2022 09:54am
Now you are talking sense Miftah.
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Oct 04, 2022 10:01am
he is speaking the truth nd he should be encouraged. Enlightenment is a blessing for receiving heart.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 04, 2022 10:02am
For people who don't know the potential of this country and its people, this is worth listening. He forgets to add the wadera system that still exists today. People who served the British still enjoy in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 04, 2022 10:08am
Miftah shb has been courageous and has called spade a spade . A momentum needs to be built up on this.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Oct 04, 2022 10:11am
And you are one of them. How hypocrite.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 04, 2022 10:12am
We have been hearing that it was 2% but now that too declined to 1%.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Oct 04, 2022 10:20am
Loss of power hurts.Now Miftah can realize better the agony of Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar
Oct 04, 2022 10:21am
He is right
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Oct 04, 2022 10:22am
This 1pc includes establishment and corrupt politicians. When establishment involves in corruption countries are destroyed.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 10:26am
The bee-of-truth stings all our politicians AFTER they leave office.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Oct 04, 2022 10:32am
He is right. Rich don't care to invent anything and just busy on show off their wealth and vehicles and the poor bright minds don't get enough resources to invent something new.
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Oct 04, 2022 10:35am
sell chips bro - leave us alone
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Oct 04, 2022 10:45am
Now he is talking. The world is controlled by the 1pc.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 04, 2022 10:45am
He and his boss are one of those 1 pc
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 04, 2022 10:53am
you may disagree with his political ideology but on this note he is spitting some real facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar hussain
Oct 04, 2022 11:05am
Anyone who leaves or about to leave PMLN or PPP starts talking sense
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Oct 04, 2022 11:08am
Finally he has seen the light, what every Pakistani already knows he finds out after being in-charge of our finances. So much for his intellect.
Reply Recommend 0
Shokat
Oct 04, 2022 11:08am
He makes so much sense. Something is very wrong with Pakistan and society. Pakistan needs a major changes. We should be like Turkey now and not gone backwards to 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 11:09am
Elites are the beneficiaries of govt facilities and subsidies. Elites are in every country but Pakistani elites are hurting countries two ways. One they are availing govt facilities and send doing businesses that are not productive for country and indulge in making housing colonies and sugar industry that takes most of water of country. Producing car is not beneficial for country as it involves spending of dollars for import of cars and enhancement in petrol consumption.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 04, 2022 11:13am
Always worried about the bottom 99% right? Totally explains the unprecedented fuel hike. Go sell your sorrows somewhere else!
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 04, 2022 11:14am
He is speaking the truth till he gets another perk from the crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheharyar sohail
Oct 04, 2022 11:23am
So says the puppet of that 1 PC. Irony died a painful death
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 11:25am
Should be banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 04, 2022 11:28am
Chinese taking Pakistani businesses.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 04, 2022 11:29am
And that is why you never see a powerful ever been punished in Pakistan. They are all a one big family.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 04, 2022 11:30am
Shame on him for being part of such corrupt leaders!
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Oct 04, 2022 11:39am
So he just realized now when kicked out from the job by his own party
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 04, 2022 11:42am
@Zak, Yes, IK was working so hard for almost four years. Strange, he could not achieve anything all this time.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Oct 04, 2022 11:43am
PTI should approach him and get him on board :)
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Oct 04, 2022 11:43am
he must have been really hurt by Maryam Nawaz and her daddy.
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Oct 04, 2022 11:44am
@Mohsin kazmi, PTI belongs to People like Gill , Fawad and Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Oct 04, 2022 11:45am
@Mohsin kazmi, No thank you. Please stay away.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 04, 2022 11:45am
Trust me Miftah that 1% is exactly what IK was targeting and was trying to clean up the country by getting rid of the choke hold this elite group has had on this nation for decades. Even Z.A Bhutto talked about 22 families controlling the nation and holding 90% of the wealth. Now it may be as many as 2000 families.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 04, 2022 11:49am
He is a right handman of most corrupt family of Pakistan . What rubbish is he talking .
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 04, 2022 11:49am
@Mohsin kazmi, That would be a decent idea. PTI would be more willing to implement his difficult ideas of increasing exports
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Oct 04, 2022 11:50am
Miftah should join the PTI. He will be a much happier person. Never belonged with the corrupt mafia anyway. And please bring the cocomos as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 04, 2022 11:54am
The old good cop bad cop routine continues
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 04, 2022 11:56am
What else he is expected to say. He just lost his job and limelight.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 04, 2022 12:00pm
And the top person from that 1% is his ex-boss whom he used to defend unashamedly. His morals have suddenly awakened since he lost his ministry
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Oct 04, 2022 12:01pm
Miftah is the next speaker at PTI Jalsa.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 04, 2022 12:13pm
Miftah sahib, you have been serving some of these corrupt 'elites'.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 04, 2022 12:18pm
Two weeks before he was defending government decision to raise price hikes in petrol ans Diesel and now he is saying it was wrong..what a hypocrite?
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 04, 2022 12:18pm
1pc is niazi and Co.
Reply Recommend 0
HASEEB RAZA
Oct 04, 2022 12:30pm
The ineffective and unproductive elite of our country is devouring the resources thus creating mayhem in the society. They are evading the laws of the land and inflicting heavy losses to the public exchequer. Their greed for money and resources know no limits. Hail to vociferous Miftah!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Oct 04, 2022 12:32pm
Yet he was part of the regime that has stolen from the 99%.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 04, 2022 12:33pm
Speaking the truth now. Earning respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Oct 04, 2022 12:35pm
He serves that 1pc
Reply Recommend 0
hazardous wizards
Oct 04, 2022 12:36pm
Open days there was only one royal family. Now there are two. Isn't that the only difference?
Reply Recommend 0
Maja Mashki
Oct 04, 2022 12:37pm
The Hefner’s stooge speaks now we know where all the leaks were coming from.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 04, 2022 12:46pm
Zardari disagrees and says 10%
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Oct 04, 2022 12:53pm
Altaf hussain have been saying this for many decades
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Oct 04, 2022 01:03pm
Correct. Reasons why masses are disillusioned with the system and phenomenon like IK get popular.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 04, 2022 01:03pm
Miftah is 100% correct about “something very wrong” with Pakistan. We all know why, this government is run by convicted criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 01:25pm
Tangible sights and solid sounds of change of hearts in the air since it seems highly likely that, he's going to join P.T.I. pretty soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Shak
Oct 04, 2022 01:40pm
An honest and upright person does not change his stance according to the circumstances. When you are a beneficiary you choose to remain quiet and reap rewards.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 04, 2022 01:44pm
Sir were you sleeping when you were helping the same one percent.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 04, 2022 02:02pm
He is right , but tell the remaining fifty percent fact that you and your masters are included in this one percent
Reply Recommend 0
MBA
Oct 04, 2022 02:04pm
No wonder he lost his position very soon. Qualfied pesrsons have no chance in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Hassan Zaidi
Oct 04, 2022 02:04pm
@Sri, please give him some credit, unlike countless stooges of Zardari and Nawaz brothers, some of them highly educated and we'll of. Thanks to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Oct 04, 2022 03:02pm
Miftah seems to be a decent & well-meaning person - PML N is frankly no place for people like him because all major positions are reserved for Sharif family members / relatives.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 04, 2022 03:07pm
@Arshad, not imran, who never speaks the truth. And not Zardari, who only speaks the truth whether or not in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 03:09pm
Ha ha ha ha ! This is difference to be in the government and to be out.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan T
Oct 04, 2022 03:09pm
Change of heart, Miftah sb? Too little too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Oct 04, 2022 03:17pm
@J, oh please come out of your dreams. IK doesn't own avenfield apartments they belong to your beloved SHARIFS built with looted money and many other such properties
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Zafar
Oct 04, 2022 06:34pm
@Superman, Rightly said! Our competition is with African states now, compare us with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Oct 04, 2022 10:35pm
Now all of a sudden he became a patriotic guy Unfortunately he belong to the same class of 1pc of which he's talking about
Reply Recommend 0

