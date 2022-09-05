DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan must learn to live within its means, says Miftah

Monitoring Desk Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 09:35am

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government wants to break a boom-and-bust cycle that’s played out for decades, and help the country to finally learn to live within its means.

Talking to Bloomberg News, he said import payments should equal dollar inflows, which means curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated.

“I want to see a Pakistan that lives within its means. That’s it,” he said. “Nothing can happen in one year, but we can start.”

The outlook has been further complicated in the aftermath of historic floods, which could have an economic impact of at least $10 billion, adding to a list of problems for the minister that includes political turmoil and raging inflation.

Less than a week ago the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave Pakistan a $1.16 billion lifeline to avoid imminent default. The country also secured pledges for a total of $9bn in investments and loans from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Mr Ismail said he expects a $1bn investment in listed state-owned companies to materialise in about a month.

Hopes for economic growth of more than 3.5 per cent

On Aug 29, Pakistan secured a bailout from the IMF to avert an imminent default as the country deals with political turmoil and deadly flooding.

The finance minister expects economic growth of more than 3.5 per cent for the fiscal year that started in July, down from an initial target of 5pc. He predicts that inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second highest in Asia, is close to its peak and will average 15pc for the year.

Vegetable prices, a key component, have already started to come down after shooting higher following the floods, he claimed.

The minister aims to spur Pakistan’s growth by avoiding unchecked imports of everything from home appliances to cosmetics and the resultant chronic shortage of dollars. The revival of the IMF bailout was the 13th for the country since the late 1980s.

Pakistan’s imports need to be equal to the dollar inflow from exports and from remittances provided by citizens living abroad, according to Mr Ismail. The State Bank figures show remittances in the second quarter running at record levels.

For now, Pakistan has restricted certain imports, including those for automobiles and automotive parts that’s seen Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp’s local units temporarily halt production. Mr Ismail planned the measures to last for an initial three months but the impact of the floods may see them extended.

Pakistan’s export revenue is dominated by textiles, and much of its cotton crop was washed away. The government will allow the textile industry to import as much cotton as it needs to keep the looms running. Islamabad is now also importing tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey after shortages shot prices higher.

“If I have limited dollars, I will absolutely make sure that I use them to buy wheat, I use them to buy edible things for our people,” said Mr Ismail. “Maybe we can delay buying Audis and Mercedes.”

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2022

Usman
Sep 05, 2022 09:38am
Yess.Thats the way to move forward.also create schemes where entreprenurrs are supported to increase exports.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 05, 2022 09:39am
KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the government wants to break a boom-and-bust cycle that’s played out for decades, and help the country to finally learn to live within its means. The case of stolen ' Rolls Royce musallan' found in zardari pal house, is what Miftah means.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 05, 2022 09:39am
Pdm have botched up economy badly, courtesy miftah.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Sep 05, 2022 09:40am
Rightly pointed out the biggest mistake this nation has been doing all along
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Sep 05, 2022 09:40am
Look who is lecturing
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 05, 2022 09:49am
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Sep 05, 2022 09:50am
That is not possible because there are many looters and corrupt in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 05, 2022 09:51am
Control population first. The TV footage of the flood victims show an average family size of 6-8 people. They barely have cloths,yet keep producing children ,who can't be provided with descent education,food or anything. No matter how much you earn,your budgets will be short.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 05, 2022 09:51am
The very first thing to do to stay within your means is to cut the military budget.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Sep 05, 2022 09:52am
So they steal from us then tell us to live in our means? And they live like kings?
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Sep 05, 2022 09:53am
Tell your own parliamentarians this who can't live without their big cars and houses
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 05, 2022 09:56am
No country is stupid enough to invest in listed state owned companies in Pakistan, especially Saudi, Qatar and UAE who have very smart people running their sovereign wealth funds.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Sep 05, 2022 09:56am
start packing along with the PDM team.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 05, 2022 09:57am
Imran got everyone excited with expected 7-10% growth. I guess we now know he was just a lair or did not understand the numbers. Well he fooled awam while he could.
Reply Recommend 0
Maata
Sep 05, 2022 10:00am
Your ministers, bureaucrats should set example and lead. Walk the talk!
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Sep 05, 2022 10:02am
It is the ones getting free electricity, fuel, drivers, guards and judicial allowance 1.5x basic salary have to learn to live within their means after these facilities are withdrawn.
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Sep 05, 2022 10:04am
First lean to stay within means and not kill others for more means.
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Sep 05, 2022 10:06am
Exactly!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 05, 2022 10:06am
He will be the most unpopular finance minister in the history of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 05, 2022 10:09am
Miftah's statement needs correction: The government must learn to live within its means as it has the largest team of ministers, state ministers, and advisors.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran Malhi
Sep 05, 2022 10:36am
@Zak, Economy wasn’t that great in Imran Khan’s govt either.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Sep 05, 2022 10:45am
You have no idea or policy"Imported Government" Just go.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Sep 05, 2022 10:48am
Pakistan should limit families to 2 children which will be better for family planning...
Reply Recommend 0
RHS
Sep 05, 2022 10:53am
Self reliance and living within the budget is the only way forward. The International Community cannot bail out Pakistan every time. Our country is full of talented people who are held back due to an old and dysfunctional system. For starters the tax collection system has to become a lot stronger. It is time for a major change.
Reply Recommend 0
Johar ali
Sep 05, 2022 10:58am
There are people out there who Will criticize everything regardless of whether it is right or wrong. It is visible from comment section.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Sep 05, 2022 10:59am
Say this to corrupt politicians and army.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Rashid
Sep 05, 2022 11:09am
what about population control?
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 05, 2022 11:12am
Pakistan need political stability thru fresh election.Miftah is misleading the nation.Instead of importing BMW u can bring Bentley in containers.
Reply Recommend 0
January
Sep 05, 2022 11:16am
Words of wisdom from Nuclear powered nation who asks for IMF relief every few years
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 05, 2022 11:27am
He comes, destroys the economy, cost of living and inflation out of control due to his mismanagement and then lectures the nation to live within its means. No shame at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Sep 05, 2022 11:29am
Mifta Ismail will not hold on to his chair for long because I see he is frequently telling truth and most Pakistanis like to live in some fancy and don't like truth. Moreover for pakistan living within means is an abuse .
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Sep 05, 2022 11:36am
same goes for these politicians and their huge protocol with expensive SUVs
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 05, 2022 11:41am
Isn't that basic economics?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 05, 2022 11:46am
Maybe he should start by lecturing the same to Zardari and Shareef family who have plundered the country for decades with their massive corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Sep 05, 2022 11:50am
The whole world knows what’s the biggest expenditure in Pakistan. The question is, who will bell the cat?
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 05, 2022 11:51am
The Sharif/Zardari family should learn to live with their means and cut out all this corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 05, 2022 11:53am
Yeah, ask your boss, how his brother is able to afford a mansion on Park Lane, worth $12 Million??? While his sons live in Penthouses worth $5 million each.
Reply Recommend 0
PTII
Sep 05, 2022 11:56am
The rich and the landlords and politicians should learn to live within their means which includes you Miftah. Why don’t you sell the expensive gifts you give and donate.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Sep 05, 2022 11:58am
@Sunil, Muftah is a liar, PDM tried to manipulate the gworth figure which was on the rise during PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 05, 2022 12:10pm
Talk is cheap...suggest ways of living within means...when masses do not have means to make ends meet!
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Sep 05, 2022 12:11pm
Pakistani people have been doing so for 70 years but the oligarch should learn it.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 05, 2022 12:13pm
Ruling and the elite class who is enjoying all the loans taken should learn to live like an ordinary Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 05, 2022 12:16pm
we should have learned to live within our means a long time ago that way we would not be in this mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
Sep 05, 2022 12:19pm
"Pakistan must learn to live within its means, says Miftah" - Does this apply to ordinary Pakistani citizens, or do the political leaders also come under this bracket? Leaders must set examples themselves first.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Sep 05, 2022 12:27pm
True let's start with Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Samira
Sep 05, 2022 12:28pm
Pakistanis must live in their means except neutrals, politicians, bureaucrats, judges and real estate tycoons.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 05, 2022 12:30pm
Except the Sharifs and Zardaris have created a special Credit Card for themselves, with unlimited spending power.. It is called, Pakistan Depress.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 05, 2022 12:37pm
For whom your lecture is? more then 80% are already living far behind their means
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 05, 2022 12:37pm
After taking loans he is saying this. Biscuit seller namanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 05, 2022 12:37pm
He has no clue mate
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 05, 2022 12:38pm
Absolutely True
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Sep 05, 2022 12:46pm
@Skeptic2, - we can't afford these 'no go areas'.
Reply Recommend 0
Trueman
Sep 05, 2022 12:47pm
Meanwhile our neighbour becomes world's 5th largest economy...
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Sep 05, 2022 12:51pm
Pakistan must live without corruption of PMLn and PPP. Enough is enough!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 05, 2022 01:29pm
Of course , the looters live within what they can grab and the rest of us try to survive on what is left .
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Sep 05, 2022 01:36pm
Was Miftah Ismail sleeping when five Indian Airline planes landed in Karachi in the middle of the night and siphoned billions of US Dollars to Dubai ?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 05, 2022 02:03pm
Thanks Miftha for dragging us back to poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Sep 05, 2022 03:29pm
Tell this to the 'neutrals'
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 05, 2022 03:49pm
He is absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Sep 05, 2022 03:57pm
Looters are giving us lectures
Reply Recommend 0

