DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 17, 2022

Sikandar Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 06:52pm
<p>Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia on October 17. — AFP</p>

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia on October 17. — AFP

Sikandar Raza smashed 82 off 48 balls to set up a convincing 31-run victory for Zimbabwe in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup against Ireland on Monday.

Zimbabwe lost three early wickets after being invited to bat first in Hobart, but Raza put on key partnerships to guide the team to 174-7 in Hobart.

Returning paceman Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets as Zimbabwe restricted Ireland to 143-9.

“We are ecstatic. To put up a performance like that first game, it shows that we do belong here,” said skipper Craig Ervine, whose side missed the last edition in the UAE.

“It’s a pity that it has been a long way since we have played a World Cup.”

Zimbabwe are on track to make the Super 12 after winning the first of their three matches in round one.

Raza set the tone for the team’s domination after he put on attacking stands with Sean Williams and then Milton Shumba.

Ireland pace spearhead Josh Little got Regis Chakabva for nought with the second ball of the match and then dismissed Wesley Madhevere for 22.

Raza took nine balls to get going as he smashed Curtis Campher for two sixes in the ninth over and kept up the attack despite losing partners along the way.

He fell on the last ball of the innings off Mark Adair after hitting five fours and five sixes.

Ireland were never in the chase after losing their top four for just 22 runs inside four overs with pace bowler Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani sharing the spoils.

Campher, who made 27, and George Dockrell attempted to revive the chase in their stand of 42.

But Raza broke through with his off-spin, dismissing Dockrell for 24.

Campher departed soon after and the Irish batting fizzled, despite cameos by Gareth Delany (24) and Barry McCarthy (22 not out).

Tendai Chatara finished with two wickets, missing out on a hat-trick.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...
Uncalled-for remarks
Updated 16 Oct, 2022

Uncalled-for remarks

IT is difficult to understand what made President Joe Biden bring up Pakistan’s nuclear programme during a ...
Nishtar incident
16 Oct, 2022

Nishtar incident

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital is no stranger to scandal and controversy. News reports from the past four years alone...
Confident cricket
16 Oct, 2022

Confident cricket

IT was the perfect tonic for Pakistan ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Heading into a tournament on the back of...