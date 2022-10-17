Imran gives govt ‘few more days’ to announce elections or else prepare for party’s march

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday stopped short of giving a final date for his planned march toward Islamabad, saying that he was giving some more time to the government but warned that he would not delay it beyond October.

The PTI leader made the remarks during a press conference in Islamabad, a day after his party stunned its rivals and won a majority of seats in by-polls.

“I am giving them (government) time just for the sake of the country,” he said. “I repeat that they still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will begin my march and my preparations are almost complete.”

‘Is army above everyone and can do anything?’

Earlier in the press conference, Imran said his party had a detailed discussion about the “custodial torture” inflicted on PTI leaders, saying that Senator Azam Swati was stripped naked in custody and tortured — the same treatment that was allegedly given to Shahbaz Gill.

“I felt so ashamed that we humiliate our people this way.”

The PTI chief questioned the logic of torturing a “75-year-old senator” over a “mere tweet”. “He (Swati) was beaten in front of his grandkids and then was taken to police station where law enforcers handed his custody to agencies, who then subjected him to more torture,” he Imran.

Imran said the incident brought disrepute to Pakistan, adding the episode reflected as if “the army is out of control and could do anything?” He asked whether Pakistan was “banana republic”.

Detailing his party’s next line of action, the PTI chief said “we have decided that we will call special sessions of KP and Punjab assemblies on this issue”.

He added that PTI senators will file petition with the Supreme Court, while the party will approach international organisations, HRC in Geneva to register its concern regarding torture on its party leaders.

Without naming anyone, the ex-premier said that “a man posted in Islamabad” was behind the action being taken against his party leaders.

The PTI chief said the same man was violating the Constitution, defaming the country and sowing the seeds of hatred among the public for institutions. He accused the unidentified individual of trampling the law and the Constitution in an attempt to please the army chief.

Claims to have evidence of PPP’s rigging in NA-237, demands re-poll

Imran demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency, claiming that the PPP clinched the seat in the by-poll on Sunday through “rigging”.

PTI managed to secure six out of eight National Assembly seats in the crucial by-election on Sunday, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) clinched two — NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Karachi — which were bagged by the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Imran said his party had “all the evidence” that the PPP openly indulged in rigging.

“I also want to highlight that the Sindh election commissioner is on the provincial government’s payroll and we have already approached judicial council against him,” he told journalists.

