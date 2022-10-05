DAWN.COM Logo

Political rhetoric heats up as Imran Khan set to give ‘Azadi March’ another go

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 08:53pm
<p>IN this screengrab, PTI chief Imran Khan can be seen leading his followers in an oath-taking ceremony in Peshawar on Tuesday.</p>

IN this screengrab, PTI chief Imran Khan can be seen leading his followers in an oath-taking ceremony in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Political temperatures flared on Wednesday as PTI Chairman Imran Khan continued to build momentum for a second iteration of his “Haqeeqi Azadi March” to Islamabad as Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned the intent behind it.

A day ago, the former prime minister had assigned PTI lawmakers — past and present — the task of bringing thousands of people each to the march towards Islamabad which, in his words, could be announced at any time.

The previous march, which took place on May 25, fizzled out just as Imran reached the heavily fortified Red Zone. He later said it was ended to “avert bloodshed”. The PML-N later taunted the PTI for failing to bring two million supporters, and PTI Shafqat Mahmood reportedly resigned as the party’s Punjab head for failing to mobilise the masses.

Sources told Dawn, however, that this time former MNAs have been tasked with bringing at least 4,000; MPAs are expected to bring along 2,000 supporters, while village and neighbourhood council chiefs are being asked to bring 100 persons each along with them for the march on the federal capital.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the only solution to the country’s woes was the march, claiming that “2-2.5 million people” would “target Islamabad”.

“They (the government) won’t find room to escape,” Chaudhry warned, calling on the government to “reflect on its affairs, otherwise, it will be too late.”

Yesterday, the PTI chief had also taken oaths from party lawmakers, office-bearers, and members to support the “real freedom” march despite all odds. “We will consider the party’s movement for real independence as a jihad, and will render all kinds of sacrifices for the cause … we will uphold the constitution and will protect it,” they repeated after former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman who read out the oath in Imran’s presence.

But when videos and pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media, many saw similarities between the participants’ raised hands and the infamous salute, preferred by the forces of Nazi Germany. The 30-second raised hand salute was led by Imran and also imitated by Ali Amin Gandapur and others on the stage. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, merely held up his right hand as if swearing an oath in court.

Addressing the development in tweets today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at Imran as a “foreign agent and constitutional violator”, asking what he was coming to Islamabad for.

“How long will they continue to play this hideous and serious game with the national interests? Instead of helping the flood victims, [the PTI is] preparing for a long march?”

The information minister levelled several allegations against the PTI chief in her tweet, ending them all with the same question of what he was coming to do in the capital.

Aurangzeb called on Imran to first give answers to her allegations before announcing his long march.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik also strongly criticised Imran’s hand salute while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today.

“I don’t even want to repeat that gesture because it was Hitler’s [salute],” he said, further asking what should be said to the person who “takes oath from his people on Hitler’s salute”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran had made a game out of “national security and state secrets and interests”.

“Conspiracy against the state for the sake of politics is not a game but a serious and unforgivable crime in the eyes of the Constitution and law for which the Constitution requires you to be punished,” he said.

The interior minister said the PTI chief could not escape punishment for the above crime by doing a long march.

A day ago, Sanaullah had dared the PTI to come to Islamabad and not “hide”.

The government had also decided to call out the army and deploy troops in Islamabad if Imran gave a call for the march.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sanaullah to evolve a strategy to tackle the much-trumpeted PTI march.

Official sources told Dawn that the Pakistan Army would be deployed in the capital city’s Red Zone to stop the entry of protestors into the high-security area. The meeting decided that the security of all important buildings and the Diplomatic Enclave located in the Red Zone would be handed over to the Pakistan Army during the protest march.

The army troops would be called out in aid of civil administration under Article 245 of the Constitution, which says that “armed forces shall, under the directions of the federal government, defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.”

Responding to that development, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said the attempt to pit the army against the people would fail.

“[Taking the name of] Article 245 is easy to say and difficult to apply,” Rashid said, calling on the interior minister to “remain in his senses”

He cryptically said that politics would by November 15.

Chaudhry had also rebuked Sanaullah for his dare, telling him to talk according to his political standing.

Superman
Oct 05, 2022 07:09pm
IK should be arrested for wasting people’s time with all the marches.
Reply Recommend 0
Maja Mashki
Oct 05, 2022 07:10pm
We want Azadi from Imran khan and his cronies never in our history has one man gotten away with so much we are a poor and suffering nation mr khan should delve into British politics they are rich and would appreciate his Machiavellian tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 05, 2022 07:26pm
A person so desperate for power
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 07:30pm
Better announce election and safe Pakistan from becoming a panic state. The sooner election date will announce the better for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 05, 2022 07:30pm
Yet another march
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Oct 05, 2022 07:32pm
@Maja Mashki, It's good that you know that you are poor. Now think about the reason for that. You are poor because all except IK have been looting you for at least 35 years.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 07:36pm
How much money PTI spent on all these mega jalshas?
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 05, 2022 07:46pm
Let’s see where it ends up, the guy is driving nuts everyday….
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 05, 2022 07:49pm
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the only solution to the country’s woes was the march, claiming that “2-2.5 million people” would “target Islamabad”....... It means, a million of Fawad has 3 zeroes instead of 6 !!
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 07:59pm
Now Pak Army must defend the country against Anarchists & Traitors. The Civilian government does not have the capacy to deal with this situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Oct 05, 2022 08:00pm
Hail Imran
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 08:00pm
@Maja Mashki, who brought this country to that stage?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 08:01pm
@MirzaCanada, atleast not from our taxes
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Oct 05, 2022 08:02pm
CHAOTIC, WAYWARD -- Use this money and effort on flood-stricken people.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 08:03pm
@Susr-in-law, If IKN was not looting endlessly for 3 1/2 years,.then how did he found the money to finance these dozens of political rallies in the last 6 months ? Are we stupid ?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 05, 2022 08:03pm
@MirzaCanada, I bet all of the money for the Jalshas came from foreign funding.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 05, 2022 08:06pm
National interest and security demands that people’s right must to recognized to elect their representative government- It is a reasonable demand from any standard. Why delay?
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 08:09pm
@Susr-in-law, IK is not that far behind the others when it comes to corruption. Open your eyes to gogies, Toshakhanas, and all those hundreds of helicopter rides on taxpayers’ expense.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Oct 05, 2022 08:40pm
This one is the real one. Watch out middle stump
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Husain
Oct 05, 2022 08:46pm
His Azadi march would lead to Barbadi!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Oct 05, 2022 08:52pm
Imran Nazi...Go sit in Parliament or bring your own sons to lead the march before asking other people's children to come and give lives for your cause.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 05, 2022 09:22pm
He is spending cm relief funds on these jalsa.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 05, 2022 09:36pm
@Dr Dummy, He does not care about the flood victims. He only cares office of the Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Oct 05, 2022 09:39pm
Hail Niazi!
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 05, 2022 09:51pm
@Superman, how many PDM leaders were arrested for holding almost daily marches?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 05, 2022 09:52pm
And please don't predend to become next Hitler. If Khan fails respecting institutes than nothing will left in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

