DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 17, 2022

Pakistan likely to exit FATF ‘grey list’ this week

Khaleeq Kiani Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to finally exit the ‘increased monitoring list’ — commonly known as grey list — of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Oct 21, after languishing in the infamous category for almost 52 months.

“The first FATF Plenary under the two-year Singapore Presidency of T. Raja Kumar will take place on October 20-21, 2022,” said the Paris-based global watchdog on dirty money. Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank, Interpol and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will participate in the Working Group and Plenary meetings in Paris, it added.

On the conclusion of the two-day deliberations, decisions of the plenary would be announced.

The plenary will also focus on jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the international financial system, with an update to public statements that identify jurisdictions as high risk or being subject to increased monitoring besides other key issues, including guidance on improving beneficial ownership transparency to prevent shell companies and other opaque structures from being used to launder illicit funds.

Pakistan was included among jurisdictions under increased monitoring list in June 2018 for deficiencies in its legal, financial, regulatory, investigations, prosecution, judicial and non-government sector to fight money laundering and combat terror financing considered serious threat to global financial system.

Much-awaited decision to be announced after two-day deliberations in Paris

Islamabad made high-level political commitments to address these deficiencies under a 27-point action plan. But later the number of action points was enhanced to 34. The country had since been vigorously working with FATF and its affiliates to strengthen its legal and financial systems against money laundering and terror financing to meet international standards in line with 40-recommendations of the FATF.

A 15-member joint delegation of the FATF and its Sydney-based regional affiliate — Asia Pacific Group — paid an onsite visit to Pakistan from Aug 29 to Sept 2 to verify the country’s compliance with the 34-point action plan committed with the FATF.

The authorities that had kept the countrywide visit of the delegation low profile later termed it “a smooth and successful visit”. The delegation had detailed discussions with relevant agencies pursuant to the authorisation of Onsite Visit by FATF Plenary in June 2022. According to the Foreign Office, the focus of the visit was to validate on ground Pakistan’s high-level commitment and sustainability of reforms in AML/CFT regime and [it] looked forward to logical conclusion to the evaluation process. The report of FATF Onsite team will be discussed in FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group and plenary meetings.

Pakistan believed that as a result of strenuous and consistent efforts over the past four years, it has not only achieved a high degree of technical compliance with FATF standards but also ensured high level of effectiveness through implementation of two comprehensive FATF action plans.

In June this year, FATF had found Pakistan “compliant or largely compliant” on all the 34 points and had decided to field an onsite mission to verify it on ground before formally announcing the country’s exit from the grey list that finally took place in August and September.

In terms of technical compliance with FATF standards, Pakistan has been rated by APG as “compliant or largely compliant” in 38 out of 40 FATF recommendations in August this year, which placed the country among the top compliant countries in the world.

The completion of FATF/APG action plan for effectiveness of AML/CFT was also structural benchmark of the IMF for end-March 2022 and was achieved in June with a minor delay. The government had given a commitment to the IMF to review by end-June 2022 the implementation of AML/CFT controls by financial institutions with respect to the tax amnesty programme for the construction sector and promised to “meet the timelines for the implementation of APG’s 2021 Action Plan, including on the mutual legal assistance framework, AML/CFT supervision, transparency of beneficial ownership information, and compliance with targeted financial sanctions for proliferation financing”.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
FATF
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (34)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 17, 2022 07:15am
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Oct 17, 2022 07:18am
If Pakistan has met all standards it deserves to be off the Grey List. If not, no will-dos should be accepted. FATF is a All or None affair.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Oct 17, 2022 07:18am
Good News?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 17, 2022 07:22am
... Money laundering we do.
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Oct 17, 2022 07:23am
Change regime and then offer relief. Sick
Reply Recommend 0
Dvs
Oct 17, 2022 07:28am
Mark my words, Pakistan is not existing fatf
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Oct 17, 2022 07:30am
Sharif did what IK failed to achieve
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Oct 17, 2022 07:34am
Thanks to PTI govt!
Reply Recommend 0
PakPro
Oct 17, 2022 07:35am
All because of IK an his team's efforts. Congrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatimah Malik
Oct 17, 2022 07:39am
Politics is behind this list.
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Oct 17, 2022 07:47am
If Pak exists grey list, IK will take credit. If not, he will blame the current government.
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Oct 17, 2022 07:48am
Pak expected to exit the grey list after 52 months. How many months is it expected to stay out of the grey list for?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Oct 17, 2022 07:48am
If Pakistan get out of the grey list. It’s not because they have met all the conditions. but because the FATF is sorry for the flooding.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 17, 2022 07:53am
Pakistan escapes FATF with passage of few half hearted bills.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Oct 17, 2022 07:57am
Wow good job, SS!
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Oct 17, 2022 07:58am
Pakistan should NOT have been on this list anyway, move on its just another avenue for western nations to exercise complete financial control over poor countries and usurp resources.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 17, 2022 07:58am
Great. The next step is to maintain existence outside of FATF Grey or Black lists. This might be more challenging than we think.
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Oct 17, 2022 07:59am
So finally old friend USA bails Pakistan out again
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Oct 17, 2022 08:02am
Should not, more to do
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 17, 2022 08:07am
What about hundreds of money laundering cases in NAB and Pakistani courts? So, it was all political.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 17, 2022 08:07am
Pakistan was put in the list during Shahid Khaqan government in 2018
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 17, 2022 08:08am
@Rain King, I mean obviously, IK was PM for 3 years. Pak went into greylist during Khaqans rule. New govt has only been in power for 6 months.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Oct 17, 2022 08:10am
India better get Pakistan out if it wants Imran not to come in power again.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 17, 2022 08:11am
Why Likely ? Why not confident after so many years?
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Oct 17, 2022 08:14am
Thanks to Imran Khan government who worked hard to achieve the goal by the PDM corrupts are already claiming a false gain.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Oct 17, 2022 08:15am
May it meet a very respectable conclusion !
Reply Recommend 0
DO THPR
Oct 17, 2022 08:15am
Why need for deliberations when results already announced?
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 17, 2022 08:19am
Which list will it enter
Reply Recommend 0
Basket
Oct 17, 2022 08:20am
For how long?
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Oct 17, 2022 08:21am
Vote against Russia in UNSC and then only Pakistan can get out of FATF grey-list
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 17, 2022 08:31am
No more Absolutely Not!
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 17, 2022 08:41am
Still immature speculation is not welcome at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Befitting reply
Oct 17, 2022 08:42am
Would this lead to billions of dollar inflows Pakistan was deprived of so far ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 17, 2022 08:44am
Has someone told FATF about the recent money laundering bill passed by the looter government?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acknowledging the inevitable
Updated 17 Oct, 2022

Acknowledging the inevitable

AFTER months of ambivalence, covering the spectrum between outright denials and piecemeal admissions about rising...
Dar’s divergence
17 Oct, 2022

Dar’s divergence

WHEN Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on the World Bank Group president in Washington on Friday, David Malpass...
Breast cancer awareness
17 Oct, 2022

Breast cancer awareness

ALTHOUGH breast cancer is curable if caught in the early stages, timely screening eludes a large number of the...
Uncalled-for remarks
Updated 16 Oct, 2022

Uncalled-for remarks

IT is difficult to understand what made President Joe Biden bring up Pakistan’s nuclear programme during a ...
Nishtar incident
16 Oct, 2022

Nishtar incident

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital is no stranger to scandal and controversy. News reports from the past four years alone...
Confident cricket
16 Oct, 2022

Confident cricket

IT was the perfect tonic for Pakistan ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Heading into a tournament on the back of...