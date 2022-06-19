DAWN.COM Logo

‘Many fathers’ of FATF success

Amir Wasim Published June 19, 2022 - Updated June 19, 2022 07:25am
This combo photo shows former prime minister Imran Khan (far left), PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Photos: DawnNewsTV?Twitter
ISLAMABAD: A baffling race is currently underway to take credit for the positive response that Pakistan received from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its meeting in Berlin on Friday, brightening the chances of Islamabad’s removal from the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog’s ‘grey list’.

The scramble to take credit for the development was summed up poignantly by PPP stalwart Farhatullah Babar, who stated that some of those who were taking credit may actually have been the ones responsible for Pakistan landing on the grey list in the first place, without elaborating further.

As soon as the FATF announced that Pakistan had met all of its 34 conditions, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a series of tweets credited his government with leading the country to this achievement.

Again, while presiding over a meeting of party spokespersons at his Banigala residence on Saturday, Mr Khan congratulated Hammad Azhar — who was energy minister in the PTI cabinet and the previous government’s point main for anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing efforts — as well as the members and officers of the FATF coordinating committee for “working hard to achieve the milestone to ensure Pakistan’s delisting from FATF grey list”.

Editorial: Pakistan moving closer to FATF grey list exit is good news but shouldn't be grounds for complacency

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also felicitated the nation and government institutions, personalities and the relevant teams over the development and particularly “appreciated the performance of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and the members of team of the Foreign Ministry” who represented the country at the meeting.

Mr Sharif said the efforts of the basic cell related to FATF and of military and civil leadership included in it, were praiseworthy and the credit went to them for their work in this national endeavour.

PM Sharif said the statement of FATF was a recognition of the restoration of the international reputation of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also came out with a series of statements praising their party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for “successful diplomacy” during his recent foreign visits thus paving the way for the country’s removal from the `grey list’ of the Paris-based FATF.

According to PPP’s media office, PM Sharif on Saturday spoke to Mr Bhutto-Zardari over telephone and “congratulated” him over the achievement. According to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb the prime minister also made a telephone call to the army chief and “lauded his decision to set up the core cell at the GHQ”.

Amid political parties’ wrangling over the issue, a military spokesman termed the development “a great achievement” and gave credit to the “civil-military team” and mainly to the core cell set up at the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for it.

The prime minister during his telephonic conversation with Gen Bajwa praised the civil and military members in the core cell and the military leadership for their efforts in this regard, stating that the nation felt proud of each member of the cell.

Mr Sharif also made separate phone calls to Ms Khar and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and paid tributes to them over the development.

Interestingly, where political rivals were unwilling to acknowledge each other’s efforts, they were unanimous in praising the military’s role in the development.

PTI’s vice president Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday blasted the coalition government for trying to take the credit of the FATF’s positive decision, recalling as to how these parties while in opposition had resorted to “blackmailing tactics” and opposed the much-needed FATF-related legislations.

Ms Mazari in her statement said the “imported government can try to take undue credit for the landmark achievements but Pakistan knew them well, as they opposed the FATF bills in Parliament in 2020”.

“Let’s be clear, FATF removal [is] based on concrete legal actions not on diplomatic skills, therefore, all credit goes to PTI and its team,” she added in an apparent reference to the efforts separately made by the PPP to portray FM Bhutto-Zardari as the main hero behind the achievement.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2022

Kris
Jun 19, 2022 07:45am
Who got Pakistan into the grey list? This may be a good time to introspect instead of celebrating. So much has been lost because of these misplaced priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 19, 2022 07:54am
Everyone knows FATF review period was upto March 2022. Why make fun of own IQ? Thumbs up team IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 19, 2022 07:56am
FATF review period was upto March 2022. They checked real compliance on points. Credit goes to IK. Nice try.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 19, 2022 07:58am
A core cell in GHQ to monitor and supervise FATF actions plans in a country of 220m people.Pity civilian governments need them on issues which has nothing to do with them.Also a point to ponder that the big brother by baby sitting civilian governments have made the younger brother good for nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 19, 2022 07:58am
The thugs also claimed they were coming to end "Mehngai". Only the fools believe them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 19, 2022 08:02am
It's wrong to write something like this "Many Fathers" why many its only PTI and institutions: worked only during IK tenure . There is no credit to these PDM looters, they are here to remove corruption records and corruption cases. FATF was not their agenda. If somehow they manage to get IMF loan then again they will loot money and don't know what FATF will become then
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 19, 2022 08:02am
Find out how FATF works. Or ask the nation who deserves credit for all the efforts. You know the answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 19, 2022 08:06am
"Many fathers"? No. There's only one father figure- Imran Khan. Rest are opportunistic thugs that opposed FATF Bill.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Jun 19, 2022 08:16am
How can one even attribute even on iota of effort and succsss to this corrup government. Thanks to IK and company who made this possible for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

