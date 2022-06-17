DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2022

Pakistan moves closer to removal from 'grey list' after FATF says all items on action plan met

Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published June 17, 2022 - Updated June 17, 2022 09:20pm
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) officials are seen on the second day of the latest plenary session in Berlin, Germany. — Photo via FATF Twitter
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) officials are seen on the second day of the latest plenary session in Berlin, Germany. — Photo via FATF Twitter

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday that Pakistan had met all 34 items on two separate action plans, adding that the watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation and sustainability of the country's money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures before removing it from its increased monitoring list, also known as the grey list.

According to a statement by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, Pakistan has substantially completed all items on both its action plans, which showed that necessary political commitment was in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.

While announcing the watchdog's decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer acknowledged the reforms implemented by the country, saying "they are good for the stability and security of the country".

He, however, added that "Pakistan is not being removed from the grey list today. The country will be removed from the list if it successfully passes the on-site visit". Pleyer said Pakistan will have to ensure [during the visit] that it effectively tackled money laundering and funding of terrorist groups.

"Pakistan demonstrated that terror financing investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups and that there is a positive upwards trend in the number of money laundering investigations and prosecutions being pursued in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan's risk profile," the watchdog's written statement said.

Pakistan also largely addressed its 2021 action plan ahead of the set times, it added.

Soon after the development, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar congratulated the country, saying the international community had "unanimously" acknowledged the country's efforts.

"Our success is the result of four years of a challenging journey. Pakistan reaffirms resolve to continue the momentum and give our economy a boost," she said.

In a video message, Khar said "now our process of exiting the grey list as per the FATF procedure starts, according to which a technical evaluation team will be sent to Pakistan.

"It is our full effort that this team completes its work before October's plenary cycle and we have told them that we will ensure their comfort and ease," she said, adding that the process would come to an end in October.

The FATF decision came during a press conference after the conclusion of a four-day plenary session that began in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Delegates representing 206 FATF members and observers — including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units — attended the plenary session.

Read: There and back again — A timeline of Pakistan's unfortunate 'grey listing' by FATF

Diplomatic sources earlier told Dawn that China and some other allies were quietly working to get Pakistan off the grey list latest during the latest plenary session.

Recent reports in the international media also mentioned this "quiet lobbying", led by China, and one Indian media outlet reported that the plenary session "is likely to decide to move Pakistan out from the list of countries under increased monitoring, commonly known as its grey list".

Several politicians, mostly from the PTI, and journalists posted on social media today that the FATF had removed Pakistan from the grey list. However, at the time, Khar, who was leading Pakistan's delegation in Berlin, cautioned that prejudging the outcome and speculative reporting should be avoided.

She pointed out that the plenary meetings were still ongoing and the FATF would issue a statement tonight after their conclusion.

She added that a press conference would be held at the foreign ministry on Saturday (tomorrow) in this regard.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also called for an end to speculations about the plenary session's outcomes, terming them inappropriate.

Four years on the 'grey list'

Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018.

Sources told Dawn that an April 9 judgement by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore could also help Pakistan in removing this stigma. The court sent Lashkar-e-Tayyaba chief Hafiz Saeed to prison for 33 years on terrorism charges.

Those who support the move to remove Pakistan from the list point out that the two cases that led to his imprisonment were filed by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department.

In its last plenary, held in Paris in March this year, the FATF noted that "Pakistan has completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan". The FATF encouraged Pakistan "to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item — investigating terrorism financing and targeting" senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups.

FATF acknowledged at the time that Pakistan had also met six of the seven action plan items — part of a separate list — it was asked to comply with in June 2021 to counter money laundering. In June 2021, when most observers had expected Pakistan would be removed from the monitoring list after having completed 26 out of the 27 items on the original action plan, the watchdog, in a surprise move, had announced Pakistan would have to show compliance with a parallel seven-point plan in order to reach safe shores.

For the latest plenary session, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had prepared a presentation for the FATF plenary, showing how Pakistan has completed all the 27 tasks that it was given.

How is a country removed from the list?

According to the FATF website, a country needs to complete all or nearly all of the components of its action plan in order to be removed from the monitoring list. Once the global watchdog has determined that a country has completed the components, it will schedule an on-site visit to "confirm that the implementation of the necessary legal, regulatory, and/or operational reforms is under way and there is the necessary political commitment and institutional capacity to sustain implementation".

If there is a positive outcome of the visit, the FATF would decide on removing the country from public identification at the next plenary.

The country would continue to work on improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regimes through the FATF's normal follow-up process.

PTI's 'success'

As speculation mounted on Pakistan's possible exit from the list, members of the former PTI government cabinet, claimed credit for the purported development.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said the "removal" was another feather in the cap of Hammad Azhar, who was the former energy minister and also the government's top coordinator for efforts on anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing.

"Another success of PTI govt. #FATF #ThankYouImranKhan," tweeted former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said he hoped Pakistan would exit the grey list today, terming it the result of the Imran Khan-led government's work.

Chaudhry feared that the incumbent government would take credit for it.

The party's official Twitter account also said, "If we get on #FATF whitelist today, imported govt will probably try to take credit. But everyone must know that since regime change, there have been no laws related to FATF that they have passed, hence if this success on FATF comes, it will be another #ThankYouImranKhan event!"

FATF
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (82)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sam
Jun 17, 2022 12:42pm
This country need to go in black list.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jun 17, 2022 12:43pm
Thank you PTI for working for the last years to get us off the Grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 17, 2022 12:44pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jun 17, 2022 12:45pm
InshAllah
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled.
Jun 17, 2022 12:48pm
Hopefully they will be out of the grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 17, 2022 12:48pm
All Credit goes to IK Government, but PML-N will take the Credit & will see Mariam Aurangzeb Press Conference soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jun 17, 2022 12:59pm
Reward for Imported govt from their masters
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jun 17, 2022 01:08pm
Good luck
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Jun 17, 2022 01:12pm
We are already out of FATF grey list. Congrats Pakistani brethren, India's nefarious plans have once again been foiled. Great work by IK for which credit will be taken by PDM unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 17, 2022 01:12pm
If at all we are off from the list ! All credit goes to Imran khan and his team.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Jun 17, 2022 01:13pm
Coming off will be the reward for regime change otherwise with a Crime Minister in power the logical conclusion is to keep Pakistan on the FATF list.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jun 17, 2022 01:14pm
Wait for the outcome of the meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Jun 17, 2022 01:18pm
All credit goes to PTI for completing all the requirements from FATF and APG.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Jun 17, 2022 01:19pm
Wishing you all the best!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 17, 2022 01:20pm
This imposed Govt has absolved its criminals from all money laundering cases, so what hope is there if money laundering has been legalised!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jun 17, 2022 01:24pm
The reprimanded bad child will now get its reward for towing the line
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jun 17, 2022 01:36pm
It is good to come out of the Grey list. However it is important t see where will it be listed from now on.
Reply Recommend 0
the Pathan
Jun 17, 2022 01:37pm
Out of blacklist. Finally, some good news.
Reply Recommend 0
the Pathan
Jun 17, 2022 01:38pm
@sam, Dil k arman answon mn beh gayi
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 17, 2022 01:40pm
A big win for Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jun 17, 2022 01:40pm
Why the country is in grey list ----- thugs of the country should put behind the bars and ultimately the country will prosper and come out from grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Jun 17, 2022 01:41pm
This is only possible due to Ex-PMIK efforts, otherwise it was the PML-N tenure that was responsible for putting Pakistan in the Grey List in FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jun 17, 2022 01:41pm
@nouman, دل کو بھلانے کے لیے یہ خیال اچھا ہے ۔
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jun 17, 2022 01:42pm
@sam, why?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Abbas
Jun 17, 2022 01:42pm
Credit goes to Imran led govt and Hammad Azhar.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Jun 17, 2022 01:43pm
The country is in dark list since last one and half decay. Is any one working to lighten it.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 17, 2022 01:43pm
Bunch of hateful minds.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Jun 17, 2022 01:43pm
Well Done PTI Government!! This is a "Big Deal" for Pakistan and "Full" credit goes to Imran Khan and his highly educated team for making it happen!!!! Kudos!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 17, 2022 01:53pm
A particular country in our neighborhood is not happy about progress we are making in improving our status on the world stage. They may not be on the black list, but they certainly have black hearts.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 17, 2022 02:08pm
Imported government rewards.. And they will play their own instruments for how well they done to get off it, whilst credit goes to P. T. I
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 17, 2022 02:11pm
Let's hope that tonight Pakistan will be out from the grey list which will boost the economy of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jun 17, 2022 02:20pm
Well Done IK. However very Soon we will see Mariam Aurangzeb Press Conference and award goes to PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Jun 17, 2022 02:22pm
Whether grey or not, Pakistan's fortunes are not likely to change in view of it's current miserable state .
Reply Recommend 0
Johar Ali
Jun 17, 2022 02:41pm
Way to go PDM. How some thing achieved in PDM tenure and pti is taking credit. If imran khan was so capable he would have done it in the last 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Jun 17, 2022 02:49pm
Credit PTI !! WELL DONE AGAIN !!
Reply Recommend 0
Matt
Jun 17, 2022 02:57pm
If it's off PMLN did it. If not previous Govt doing. I'm laughing.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jun 17, 2022 03:08pm
Thanks for all the hardwork done by PTI and IK. PML N and establishment will try to take credit. Typical.
Reply Recommend 0
SamJam
Jun 17, 2022 03:23pm
Pakistan off the list , good efforts by Imran Khan and his team
Reply Recommend 0
SAM88
Jun 17, 2022 03:41pm
Congratulations in advance.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Bhoib
Jun 17, 2022 03:42pm
Wise & able able leadership of PM IK deserves Appreciation .
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 17, 2022 04:14pm
The whole time PTI was in power, Pakistan was in the grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghazanfar ali
Jun 17, 2022 04:16pm
Thank you pti Ye mere ideal a the great imran Khan ki government ki mehnat ka matija hai .
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 17, 2022 04:22pm
Pti money laundering finished. Pakistan will be taken off grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Jun 17, 2022 04:37pm
If Pakistan gets off the grey list then the credit will go to PMLN. If it stays, then PTI to be blamed.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Mahmood
Jun 17, 2022 05:19pm
Obviously they will get taken off now it is US's puppet in power
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz
Jun 17, 2022 05:20pm
Good work by previous government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz
Jun 17, 2022 05:20pm
Good Work by previous government.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerning
Jun 17, 2022 05:36pm
All will be forgiven
Reply Recommend 0
Romario
Jun 17, 2022 05:56pm
FATF is an arm twisting tool, could have been Vetoed by China and Russia but Pakistan has lost credibility with both the powers..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Jun 17, 2022 06:08pm
Whether they removed us from the list or not we have already achieved the honor of being in the list for the longest time by any country.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Jun 17, 2022 06:09pm
Not going to happen
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 17, 2022 06:30pm
Please don’t share it with IKN, he can’t he can’t handle any good news about the country .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 17, 2022 06:33pm
Thank you PMIK for you and your government did a lot for Pakistan imcluding in completing all FATF points, whilst PML N put us on it.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 17, 2022 06:36pm
Let's hope for the very best. At this point of time, our nation deserves some positive news.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 17, 2022 06:39pm
If this happens then all credit goes to IK and PTI. Blame game should goes on
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jun 17, 2022 06:41pm
Shaukat Tarin already tweeting about it and congratulating PTI, such an immature group. PPP has my respect now, Miss Khar is so smart and sensible.
Reply Recommend 0
Fasttrack
Jun 17, 2022 06:43pm
Nothing to be proud of. This is the bare minimum expected from a civilized country.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jun 17, 2022 06:44pm
@Imtiaz, this is procedural stuff any government would have to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jun 17, 2022 06:49pm
And if we are off the list PML will claim the glory, ironic this would happen when criminals sit in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jun 17, 2022 06:58pm
Still results will be same ... Enjoy for next 2 more years ...
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jun 17, 2022 07:06pm
Off or on the list, Pakistan will not cease to be a sub normal nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Jun 17, 2022 07:14pm
I hope Pakistan will be out of the Grey list but fear not today.
Reply Recommend 0
SaeedKhan
Jun 17, 2022 07:16pm
Pakistan will be coming off the grey list today and we all know the reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Jun 17, 2022 07:16pm
If Pakistan succeeded, Thank you PTI for your hard work!
Reply Recommend 0
A1
Jun 17, 2022 07:35pm
We should not forget PTI destroyed our economy
Reply Recommend 0
the Pathan
Jun 17, 2022 07:36pm
Oust the PMIK and You will be forgiven. It means I.K. was right. We, as a nation, will be forgiven :)
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 17, 2022 07:52pm
Puppets will be released by master USA as regime change has happened
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan H Jafri
Jun 17, 2022 08:10pm
Now soon InnshaAllah. Because this forum is a political forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 17, 2022 08:11pm
Grey doesn’t matter. Black no chance. Who cares. We are enjoying while rest of the globe is crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Hussain
Jun 17, 2022 08:14pm
Credit for this to PTI but inflation is a PDM problem? There is Hypocrisy and there is a IK hypocrisy
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jun 17, 2022 08:14pm
Look in the mirror. The truth hurts !
Reply Recommend 0
optimist
Jun 17, 2022 08:16pm
@nouman, Yes all work has been done by the PTI government but PML will claim all the credit.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 17, 2022 08:24pm
Fatf report based on March report when PTI was in power so automatically all credit goes to pti
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Jun 17, 2022 08:56pm
@nouman, It had to do more with Imran khan’s government gone .
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Jun 17, 2022 08:57pm
PMLN was responsible for the mess and PTI had to work hard to get us out of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Jun 17, 2022 08:58pm
@Mak , I think it was the removal of Imran khan and his anti U.S. rhetoric which kept Pakistan on the grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jun 17, 2022 09:04pm
The FATF like measures are a way of controlling developing countries by the West.
Reply Recommend 0
Srivatsan
Jun 17, 2022 09:05pm
Strange that there are congratulations by the same system that made it go into the black list in the first place
Reply Recommend 0
asif kidwai
Jun 17, 2022 09:05pm
Interesting, when an honest government was working to get off the list, they got all the resistance, now with the most corrupt government, we are off the Grey List. It tells one, this entire organization is just as corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jun 17, 2022 09:09pm
Now everything will be OK since the installation of pro. Western Govt is complete.
Reply Recommend 0
A D Bux
Jun 17, 2022 09:13pm
Great work! IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Kaiser
Jun 17, 2022 09:18pm
If it is to PTIs credit, why did it take them 4 years to get out of the grey list. Incompetent as always!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fuel price woes
Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Fuel price woes

Unless govt can find new streams of revenue to create fiscal space for subsidies, public will bear brunt of inflation.
FM’s Iran visit
17 Jun, 2022

FM’s Iran visit

THOUGH there is great potential in the Pakistan-Iran relationship, geopolitical complications, particularly since ...
Punjab budget, finally
17 Jun, 2022

Punjab budget, finally

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought between the PML-N-led ruling coalition and the opposition PTI,...
Storm incoming
Updated 16 Jun, 2022

Storm incoming

Will the budget drawn up by the incumbent government be sufficient for the massive challenges looming ahead?
KP and Sindh budgets
16 Jun, 2022

KP and Sindh budgets

BOTH Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced fiscally expansionary budgets for 2022-23 that allocate massive...
Exotic birds
16 Jun, 2022

Exotic birds

JOINT action by the Sindh Wildlife Department and Rangers on Sunday that caught a consignment of at least 26 exotic...