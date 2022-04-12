IHC suspends FIA order to add Shehzad Akbar, Shahbaz Gill and others to no-fly list

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) order placing the names of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan – including his former adviser on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar and special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill and four others – on the "stop list".

According to media reports, the FIA had a day ago placed six key members of the former PTI government — Gill; Akbar; Imran Khan's focal person on digital media, Dr Arsalan Khalid; PM's former principal secretary Azam Khan; Punjab Anti Corruption Director-General Gohar Nafees; and Mohammad Rizwan — on the "stop list".

Any person placed on the "stop list" is not allowed to leave the country.

Akbar filed a petition with the IHC on Tuesday, seeking revocation of the FIA move that bars him and others from foreign travel.

Akbar and Gill later appeared before the court as the plea was taken up for hearing.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had already declared the "black list" illegal. Akbar urged the court to summon the FIA chief and inquire from him on whose directions his name was placed on the "no-fly list".

He said in case he had committed a crime, "there should be an application moved [to request such a move]".

The court, while referring to Gill and Akbar, asked whether the duo had plans to go abroad by tomorrow. "We are seeking a reply from the FIA tomorrow," Justice Minallah said.

The IHC then sought a reply from the interior secretary and the FIA chief and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Earlier, Akbar in his petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, made the Ministry of Interior, FIA director general, and FIA Immigration additional director general as respondents.

He pointed out in the petition that he was placed on the no-fly list "at about 1.55am", just after voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly had taken place, which he said "showed malafide on part of the respondents, who acted at the behest of someone behind the scene without having an inquiry of complaint by any party."

He urged the court to declare the FIA's act void and unconstitutional and order an inquiry into it.

In a statement after the hearing, Akbar said the court had sought replies from the FIA chief and the interior secretary by 10:30am on Wednesday, asking them why the names were placed on the list after voting on the no-trust move against former prime minister Imran Khan and on whose instruction these names were added since there was no government in place at the time.