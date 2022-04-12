DAWN.COM Logo

April 12, 2022

IHC suspends FIA order to add Shehzad Akbar, Shahbaz Gill and others to no-fly list

Tahir NaseerPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 02:26pm
This combination of photos shows former special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill (R) and ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar. — Photos via APP/PID
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) order placing the names of key aides of former prime minister Imran Khan – including his former adviser on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar and special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill and four others – on the "stop list".

According to media reports, the FIA had a day ago placed six key members of the former PTI government — Gill; Akbar; Imran Khan's focal person on digital media, Dr Arsalan Khalid; PM's former principal secretary Azam Khan; Punjab Anti Corruption Director-General Gohar Nafees; and Mohammad Rizwan — on the "stop list".

Any person placed on the "stop list" is not allowed to leave the country.

Akbar filed a petition with the IHC on Tuesday, seeking revocation of the FIA move that bars him and others from foreign travel.

Akbar and Gill later appeared before the court as the plea was taken up for hearing.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had already declared the "black list" illegal. Akbar urged the court to summon the FIA chief and inquire from him on whose directions his name was placed on the "no-fly list".

He said in case he had committed a crime, "there should be an application moved [to request such a move]".

The court, while referring to Gill and Akbar, asked whether the duo had plans to go abroad by tomorrow. "We are seeking a reply from the FIA tomorrow," Justice Minallah said.

The IHC then sought a reply from the interior secretary and the FIA chief and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Earlier, Akbar in his petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, made the Ministry of Interior, FIA director general, and FIA Immigration additional director general as respondents.

He pointed out in the petition that he was placed on the no-fly list "at about 1.55am", just after voting on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly had taken place, which he said "showed malafide on part of the respondents, who acted at the behest of someone behind the scene without having an inquiry of complaint by any party."

He urged the court to declare the FIA's act void and unconstitutional and order an inquiry into it.

In a statement after the hearing, Akbar said the court had sought replies from the FIA chief and the interior secretary by 10:30am on Wednesday, asking them why the names were placed on the list after voting on the no-trust move against former prime minister Imran Khan and on whose instruction these names were added since there was no government in place at the time.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 12, 2022 01:21pm
Have patience, oh ghosts who walk. Why running away from facing the music?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 12, 2022 01:22pm
What a shame, the revenge has started already, at least bring some charges against them if they have done something wrong. What a shame when a person on bail gets elected to be PM, his trial hearing is cancelled and yet the courts do nothing, what a country, what a Islamic Republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 12, 2022 01:23pm
The way the judiciary has behaved in last few weeks, don't expect justice, this is land of corrupt who get elected to be PM whilst the poor languish in jails.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Apr 12, 2022 01:31pm
Cowards Imran Khan said to play till the last ball. Elections are right around the corner why are you running now. Unless you have something to hide that is
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Apr 12, 2022 01:33pm
Names placed on stop list even before new PM was elected. On whose orders did FIA do such a thing when PTI government was removed and the PDM government had yet to be elected?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Apr 12, 2022 01:34pm
I condemn the shameful politics of vengeance.
Reply Recommend 0
azad
Apr 12, 2022 01:48pm
to pursue and establish agenda is on gear
Reply Recommend 0
arbaaz saiyad
Apr 12, 2022 01:49pm
Place them under house arrest, stop list is utter nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 12, 2022 01:49pm
Getting a raste of their own medicine, the loudmouth clowns
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 12, 2022 01:49pm
PDM digging a hole for themselves, the peoole are watching and they will bring back PMIK with an 80% majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 12, 2022 01:51pm
No you deserve to stay on ECL you blackmaileds
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 12, 2022 01:53pm
You framed fake cases against innocent people of Pakistan and was playing with their lives and now you remember the rights as a citizens. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Ahmad
Apr 12, 2022 01:55pm
Why they want to run away? they should stay in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 12, 2022 01:57pm
He led the much-hyped anti-corruption drive, and came up empty-handed. It may now be the time to answer for those many excesses.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 12, 2022 02:00pm
So the real imported government is trying to get back to base.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 12, 2022 02:08pm
can't stop thinking about suicide of Asad Munir, an honourable man. I wonder how many innocent victims you have
Reply Recommend 0
Haroona Gul
Apr 12, 2022 02:09pm
Strange that these people have now remember rule of law.
Reply Recommend 0

