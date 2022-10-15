Three killed, six injured in Mastung bomb attack

QUETTA: Three people were killed and six others injured in a bomb attack targeting two vehicles in the mountainous area of Qabu in Mastung district on Friday.

Levies officials said the vehicles were carrying the people who were returning after burying a man killed by unknown armed men in the Dasht area. A tribal elder, Mir Shahnawaz Bangulzai, was also in one of the vehicles, but he escaped unhurt in the attack.

Sources said an improvi­sed explosive device (IED) planted at a roadside went off when the vehicles were passing through the area. Three people died on the spot. The bodies and the injured were taken to Mastung district hospital.

“An IED was planted at the roadside to target the convoy of the tribal elder and the people travelling with him,” a senior Levies official said, adding that the IED was detonated by remote control.

“We have received three bodies and six injured,” an official at the Mastung district hospital said, adding that the condition of three of the injured is serious.

The deceased were identified as Ghous Bakhsh Bangu­lzai, Ghanwar Khan Bangulzai and Mohammad Rafique Bangulzai. The injured included Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit, Mohammad Rafique, Dary Khan, Qadir Khan and Abdul Hayee. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2022