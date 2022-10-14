DAWN.COM Logo

UK announces additional £10m of aid for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

Amin Ahmed Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 01:03pm
<p>The floods in Pakistan this year have left more than 30 million people homeless and killed nearly 1,700. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan</p>

The United Kingdom on Friday announced an additional £10 million of life-saving humanitarian aid for flood relief efforts in Pakistan, bringing the country’s total contribution to £26.5m.

Out of the total aid from the UK, £21.5m has been allotted to the relief efforts in the areas worst hit by the flooding. The remaining £5m will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The floods in Pakistan this year have left more than 30m people homeless and killed nearly 1,700, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The stagnant water in several parts of Sindh has given a rise to diseases such as malaria and dengue. The United Nations has sounded alarm over an impending “second disaster” of disease and death in the province.

On Friday, British Minister of State for South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, arrived in Pakistan for a visit to flood-affected areas.

According to a British Embassy press release, he will meet key government counterparts, community leaders, and aid agencies to discuss the response to the humanitarian crisis and long-term recovery for the country.

The additional extra £10m will be spent on “urgent life-saving needs such as providing shelter, water, and sanitation to prevent waterborne diseases,” it said, elaborating that the funds will focus on supporting people who were still displaced and those returning to their land by helping re-establish communal water supplies.

“During his visit to Pakistan, Lord Ahmad will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other government counterparts to discuss the impact of the floods, visit the areas most affected and speak with key UK-funded aid agencies on the ground in Sindh,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, in a statement following his arrival in Islamabad, Lord Ahmad said the UK has expressed the resolve to help the people of Pakistan recover from the recent devastating floods. “Our support will help tackle the spread of waterborne diseases and improve access to clean water, sanitation, medical care, and shelter across the country.

“We are working night and day with Pakistan and our international partners to ensure that UK aid reaches the hardest hit areas.”

The UK will support Pakistan’s economic recovery and resilience against future climate disasters, Lord Ahmad vowed.

“The UK’s new ‘Developing Countries Trading Scheme’ will help grow trade by giving duty-free access to 94 per cent of goods exported from Pakistan to the UK,” he added.

In addition to the UK’s £26.5m donation in humanitarian funding, a UK Royal Air Force flight recently delivered eight boats and ten portable generators for use in flood relief operations.

javed khan
Oct 14, 2022 01:01pm
pura mulk 24X7 bheekh ke sahahre chal raha hai! koi sharm nahi hai.
Danish
Oct 14, 2022 01:14pm
This is all effort by Ik and pti supporters in Uk that aid is comming to Pakistan.
