DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 05, 2022

China, UK pledge aid for flood-hit areas

Amin Ahmed Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: As relief efforts in flood-hit areas pick up pace, more countries, international agencies, charities and private corporations have pledged aid for the people who have been displaced.

The Chinese government has announced providing additional flood relief items worth RMB 300 million.

In a tweet, China International Development Cooperation Agency Chairman Luo Zhaohui said, “At this difficult time when Pakistan is suffering from major floods, China shares the difficulties of Pakistan, and we are ready to support our iron brothers within our capacity.”

Last week, the country donated 100m RMB worth of emergency relief supplies.

Chinese govt announces RMB 300m; Australia to give $2m

Australia has also announced $2m in humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people.

The announcement was made by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins during his visit to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) headquarter.

Moreover, British High Commis­sioner to Pakistan Christian Turner has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Pakistan in this hour of need.

Mr Turner visited Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Nowshera and Kako­la­bas areas, where a UK-based charity Islamic Relief was involved in relief work.

Earlier, Islamic Relief launched ‘Pakistan Floods Appeal’ to collect funds for relief efforts with the UK government announcing that it will match pound for pound for the first £5m in donations.

This was part of £15m pledged by the country for urgent life-saving support, including water and sanitation, shelter and home repairs, and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.

EU activates Civil Protection Mechanism

Moreover, the European Com­mis­sion has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) following a request from Pakistani authorities.

The commission has also mobilised 2.35m euros in emergency hu­­manitarian funding, while Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France and Swe­den have offered shelter items, medical supplies, non-food items, water pumps, bailey bridge, and medical and water purification teams.

As international relief agencies mobilise resources for relief ef­forts, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem said the Fund was urgently providing hospital tents, reproductive health kits and life-saving supplies to the affected population.

According to the UNFPA statement, of the 33m people affected, 6.4m need immediate humanitarian assistance, including more than 1.6m women of reproductive age. Out of these, an estimated 128,000 are pregnant, with 42,000 births expected in the next three months.

The Human Rights Watch has also urged donors to meet the needs of pregnant women.

Canadian companies pledge aid

Two of the Canada’s largest cellular companies have announced a donation of $100,000 to support flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The amount will be channelled through Red Cross Canada to support the response.

The largest cellular company, Rogers, announced a donation of $50,000, while its chief competitor, Bell Canada announced a donation of $50,000.

Meanwhile, a UK-based NGO WaterAid has allocated Rs126 million to flood relief efforts, it said in a press release on Saturday.

Bakhtawar Mian in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

Flood Emergency
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (32)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymouseee
Sep 04, 2022 08:52am
China announces $300million while Australia announces $2 million???
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 04, 2022 09:05am
UK should repatriate the crooks and our money first then talk about aid . How shameless facilitating for criminals to park billions of loot in their banks and property , then donate a few millions to the real owners of the wealth and boast about it .
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 04, 2022 09:07am
The contributions from foreign countries are dismal. Overseas Pakistanis must a lot more to help their fellow citizens and not rely on foreigners to give more.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Sep 04, 2022 09:12am
The industrialized world owes Pakistan a debt as the floods are caused by their wanton misuse of carbon creating, ozone depleting technology that has directly contributed to the glaciers melting and unseasonal monsoons!
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Sep 04, 2022 09:24am
@Anonymouseee, 300m RMB not dollar. BTW, countries are not obliged to give aid so you cannot demand.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 04, 2022 09:35am
@Anonymouseee, I think it helps to read before you comment. China is giving 300 million RMB which is roughly equal to US $42 million. Also, this is not in cash, but in goods. That means it’s all marked up. So, China will give probably $15 million in goods and claim the value is $42 million.
Reply Recommend 0
Gautam
Sep 04, 2022 09:42am
300m Yuans (RMB) is only 40 million USD. That’s chump change for such a calamity. You can only fix a few roads with that.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Sep 04, 2022 09:44am
Requested to distribute through impartial agency rsther then giving aid to this imported thief's government
Reply Recommend 0
Solid Adviser
Sep 04, 2022 09:49am
China $ 40m. Or 300m Rymbi... A lot of money
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Sep 04, 2022 09:52am
Per population Australia has given better donations then China .
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Sep 04, 2022 09:53am
@Anonymouseee, it is 300 million RMB and not dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Sep 04, 2022 09:57am
I thought the Chinese currency was Yuan, not RMB
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Sep 04, 2022 10:06am
@Anonymouseee, there is a huge difference between USD 2 million and PKR 400 million. No wonder Pakistan is in this state, thanks to the likes of you, FasTrack and Dr Malaria.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 04, 2022 10:22am
Peanuts. We are suffering thanks to the global warming caused by rich nations. And they cannot even spare a reasonable amount. They are just checking the box.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 04, 2022 10:37am
China has always helped its closest friend Pakistan whenever there is need. We have best friends in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 04, 2022 10:43am
World shouldn’t give aid in a form of money to unelected criminals!
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Sep 04, 2022 10:44am
@Anonymouseee, Get over this habit of expecting other countries to give you large amounts of money. Take the $2million from Australia and thank them for the help.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Sep 04, 2022 10:46am
@Anonymouseee, China giving 3000Million RMB equivalent to $45M NOT $300M. Australia giving $2M. China exports to Pakistan ~$15B and Australia exports is $900M, plus Chinese companies have Mega projects in Pakistan. China economy is #1or 2 in the world. Now be the judge who is giving peanuts based on their their economy and exports to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Sep 04, 2022 11:09am
@RJ, it's the same. No difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 04, 2022 12:22pm
……and Uncle Sam gave zippo…….
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 04, 2022 01:07pm
@Anonymouseee, no 300 RMB is around $43 million only
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Sep 04, 2022 01:15pm
Bread crumbs really - as this is insignificant compared to the amount needed for relief, rehabilitation & reconstruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Kumar Tiwari
Sep 04, 2022 01:24pm
I think great help by big brother and country must feel obliged not insulted
Reply Recommend 0
Laalliee
Sep 04, 2022 01:25pm
@Shaan , your iron brother biggest culprit who blackmails US on climate
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 04, 2022 01:32pm
RMB 300 Million, sounds much more generous than $2 Million USD. Quoting the donation in your local currency is always better for the donor. For Pakistan, that $2 Million is worth Rs 220 Million.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 04, 2022 01:48pm
@A shah , No it is not! 1 RMB @0.14 USD. makes it just over $2 million.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 04, 2022 02:05pm
China should write off loans. The projects under CPEC are washed away at many places.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 02:08pm
Pak-China friendship: Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 04, 2022 02:09pm
The least that Chinese can do to their so called iron brothers is extend some relief in debt. Doing so makes little to no difference to China economically speaking but makes a huge difference for a country that's already on the brink of economic collapse.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran Malhi
Sep 04, 2022 02:12pm
@Anonymouseee, China didn’t say dollars but their currency . Read it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran Malhi
Sep 04, 2022 02:13pm
@Shaan , Industrial world doesn’t owe anything. It’s lack of ability of present and past government to construct any dams. Don’t blame other’s for your short comings.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran Malhi
Sep 04, 2022 02:15pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Go and read previous news how ,UCM Uncle Sam has given. It’s more than your iron brother .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

THE tragedy is only just beginning to unfold. A people that did not have very much to begin with are faced with...
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...