No talks with Pakistan, says Indian minister

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 09:50am
<p>Indian Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Baramulla on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter</p>

NEW DELHI: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first rally in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ruled out talks with Pakistan, accusing it of fomenting terrorism.

Speaking in Baramulla for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Mr Shah focused his ire on the “three families that ruled Kashmir for seventy years”.

The Indian Express quoted him as saying that elections to the Indian-held J&K Assembly would be held as soon as the election commission completes the process of revision of electoral rolls.

“Some people are giving me suggestions that I should talk to Pakistan, those who have ruled here for seventy years are giving me suggestions,” Mr Shah told the rally. “But I am clear, I don’t want to talk to Pakistan. I would talk to Gujjars and Paharis of Baramulla. I will talk to the youth of Kashmir.

“They (Pakistan) have spread terrorism here. What good have they done for Kashmir.”

Read: FO rebukes Indian foreign minister’s comment implying Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism

The rally was held in Baramulla amid multi-tier security arrangements, the Express said.

It was attended by over 10,000 people, most of whom were from the areas near the Line of Control like Tangdhar, Uri and Bandipora.

Mr Shah used a large part of his 25-minute speech to slam the “three families that have ruled Kashmir for 70 years”. While the BJP leaders have often hit out at the families of Abdullahs and Muftis, it was for the first time that Shah brought Gandhis, too, in the line of his attack.

“I saw a tweet of Mehbooba (Mufti) ji. She had said that the home minister should go back only after giving account of what they have given to Kashmir,” Mr Shah said. “Mehbooba ji, listen with open ears and eyes, what we have done, I will give its account, but what you and Farooq (Abdullah) Sahib have done, you should give that account later…

“I have come here to ask you, Mehbooba and Farooq Sahib, tell us how much investment has come to Kashmir in 70 years, how many industries have been set up, how many factories have been opened and how many youth have been given employment.

“(There has been an investment of) only 15,000 crore (rupees) in 70 years. In three years, (prime minister) Modi ji brought an investment of 56,000 crore.”

The home minister said the Modi government’s “achievement” was to take democracy to the grassroots in held Jammu and Kashmir. “Before that democracy was limited to 87 legislators, six parliamentarians and three families — Mufti family, Abdullah family and Gandhi family,” he claimed. “We have taken it to villages, to 30,000 panches and sarpanches (local bodies).”

Mr Shah said 42,000 people had been killed in J&K due to terrorism since 1990. “Who is responsible for the deaths of these 42,000 people? The three families, who ruled Kashmir for 70 years, are responsible,” he alleged. “You know the most difficult thing is to shoulder the coffin of your son. But 42,000 people have been killed here. Has the son of any leader been killed ever?

“We want that the fear of separatism should go away from Kashmir, terrorism should go away and Kashmir becomes the paradise of India.”

He said Kashmir was a “hotspot of terrorism” earlier, but had now turned into a “hotspot of tourism” under the BJP dispensation.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2022

Comments (41)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 09:52am
This is very clear message to Pakistan that India is not interested in talks.
Reply Recommend 0
Bijooz
Oct 06, 2022 09:56am
What is there to talk? Just sit back and watch what India is doing for their people in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajpal Singh Khalsa
Oct 06, 2022 09:58am
But how is talks even a topic? Pakistan has said no talks till 370 is reversed. Point to note is that 370 is an article of Indian constitution that Pakistan in the past had refused to accept.. but now wants reversed?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 06, 2022 10:12am
@Justice, So what India want a war or peaceful solution just like happened at LAC with China?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 06, 2022 10:13am
Look how its afraid from the people?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 06, 2022 10:18am
@Rajpal Singh Khalsa, Pakistanis want india to be secular, but proudly claim they are an Islamic country.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 06, 2022 10:24am
India the strongest country in South Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
Traveler
Oct 06, 2022 10:36am
There is no point in talks between the two countries. They follow different ideology that are vastly different.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 06, 2022 10:37am
Look who is talking! It's India's terrorist activities on poor Kashmiris that is the problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Patel
Oct 06, 2022 10:41am
Please don’t divide Indians-Pakistanis, let’s be United as we were before pre-particians in 1947, Jay Hind-Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Oct 06, 2022 10:42am
Thank you. We are not interested too.
Reply Recommend 0
Najma
Oct 06, 2022 11:07am
Nothing new. In 1947 jinnah and Nehru refused to talk too.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 06, 2022 11:09am
Place looks packed with people on both sides of the main area. I thought India was committing genocide in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 06, 2022 11:14am
Pakistan should learn from them on how to focus and work on development instead of wasting time.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 06, 2022 11:23am
Well he can always drop in for tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 06, 2022 11:24am
Good that these I’ll cultured caste striven nation of India is lost in its own problems leaving Kashmir neglected
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 06, 2022 11:43am
Just who wants talks with the lndian side?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 06, 2022 11:50am
Pakistan is now too weak for India to consider talks.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 06, 2022 11:52am
Except sharif family , no one in Pakistan wants to talk to Gujrat killers , fanatic and terrorist modi and amit .
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Oct 06, 2022 11:52am
Investments and development is the only way out...talks are useless why need to talk to foreigners....keep own ppl on same page enough
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 06, 2022 12:04pm
@Cardiac Arrest , that's called hypocrisy and shamelessness combined.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Oct 06, 2022 12:13pm
Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, and both nations should sit down together and resolve all outstanding issues bilaterally. The incendiary approach of India's Home Minister will only aggravate the situation further.
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Oct 06, 2022 12:25pm
Pakistan should en it’s obsession with Jammu Kashmir. Both countries should declare the line of control as permanent border and focus on human development instead. However pur egoistic military would oppose this because they would lose all relevance and justification for high defence spending if Kashmir issue were sorted amicably.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 06, 2022 12:25pm
India is simply following the Moscow model of illegally occupying parts of an independent nation against the will of its people, ever since the inception of India in 1947. Of course Amit uncle brought "inveshment" just as Putin uncle did in Crimea. Leave Kashmir, let it choose its destiny without counting extra votes from non-Kashmiri settlers, then they will invest in themselves and build their future without the Delhi uncle committee.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 06, 2022 12:26pm
@Justice, "This is very clear message to Pakistan that India is not interested in talks." Whoever said Pakistan wants talks?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:31pm
Who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 06, 2022 12:34pm
time to forget kashmir once for all and move ahead economically. at least the next generation should be allowed to live peacefully
Reply Recommend 0
Soldani
Oct 06, 2022 12:39pm
@SHAHID SATTAR , "Just who wants talks with the lndian side?" Pak Govt does. Lot of back channel requests have been from Islamabad for talks to resume. If you read the news, you would've known.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Oct 06, 2022 12:42pm
Bigotry should go away From everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 06, 2022 12:48pm
Pakistan doesn’t want to talk to this terrorist Amit Shah and his boss either. We don’t deal with terrorists in the Indian government.
Reply Recommend 0
What the ....
Oct 06, 2022 12:52pm
Hate Monger!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 01:01pm
NEW DELHI: Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first rally in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ruled out talks with Pakistan, accusing it of fomenting terrorism No talks with terrorists and illegal invaders, occupiers of IOK. Only freedom is final outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 01:02pm
@Justice, This is very clear message to Pakistan that India is not interested in talks. IOK will get its freedom, without talks.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 01:03pm
@Bijooz, What is there to talk? Just sit back and watch what India is doing for their people in Kashmir. Correct and see what kashmiris freedom fighters are doing to foreign Indian invaders. No foreign occupier leaves their base without heavy escort, so petrified.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 01:04pm
He said Kashmir was a “hotspot of terrorism” earlier, but had now turned into a “hotspot of tourism” under the BJP dispensation. Mr frog was only 'tourist' accompanied by 10,000 security guards.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 06, 2022 01:38pm
@Bijooz, India is doing nothing,but looting resources.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Oct 06, 2022 01:55pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , looting resources? Think you’re confusing with balochistan occupation
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 02:46pm
What's new?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Oct 06, 2022 04:12pm
Who cares if they don’t want to talk. Pakistani are not living on Indian expenses…
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Oct 06, 2022 07:59pm
distance begets distance . good bad ugly war of words, what ever it is , we should stay connected.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Oct 06, 2022 10:30pm
@bhaRAT©, old worn out statement.
Reply Recommend 0

