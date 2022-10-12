DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

PM Shehbaz in Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Dawn.com Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 04:38pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/pmln_org">@pmln_org</a></p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — @pmln_org

<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/abubakarumer">@abubakarumer</a></p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — @abubakarumer

<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/abubakarumer">@abubakarumer</a></p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in capital Astana. — @abubakarumer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in capital Astana.

He is accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and other government representatives.

“Leaving for Kazakhstan today to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity,” the premier tweeted prior to his departure.

In a subsequent tweet, he added: “As the world faces the prospect of a recession fuelled by [an[ increase in the energy and food prices, there is a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships. Climate induced disasters call for synergised efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.”

The CICA is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia. Established in 1992, it focuses on promoting peace, security and socio-economic development in the Asian continent, and Pakistan is one of its founding members.

PM Shehbaz would address the plenary meeting of the foum on Thursday (tomorrow) during the two-day summit starting today, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

In his speech, the premier would elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges, the statement said.

It added that PM Shehbaz would also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

“On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA member states aimed at fostering greater cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment and energy,” the statement read.

The “CICA offers an invaluable platform for advancing the objectives of regional stability and prosperity through dialogue and win-win cooperation.

“It promotes confidence building measures under five broad domains: economic dimension, environmental dimension, human dimension, new challenges and threats, and military-political dimension,” the FO statement explained.

It added that the prime minister’s participation in the CICA summit “attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (44)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Oct 12, 2022 11:51am
…..useless trip to achieve zippo, but enjoy free travel/holidays while imposed on this poor nation……..
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Oct 12, 2022 11:56am
will she go to starbucks there ? and then cry about it
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 12, 2022 11:57am
Does this man know about CICA and what policy in his mind to address.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 12, 2022 12:10pm
33 million people are suffering in flood waters and the crooks and the corrupts are on a never ending vacations!
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Oct 12, 2022 12:14pm
"I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity," Sir, first preserve the physical shape of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 12, 2022 12:15pm
Don’t miss a free trip at the expense of poor people. These people are shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 12, 2022 12:17pm
Enjoy. You are going to lose next year.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 12:31pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in capital Astana. He represents no one. A convicted corrupt backed by neutrals. He should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
T
Oct 12, 2022 12:32pm
Waste of tax payers money. This govt goes on foreign trips every chance it gets and that too with loads of ministers and here we are facing fiscal crunch.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 12, 2022 12:39pm
Looter !
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Oct 12, 2022 12:39pm
Look busy, do nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 12, 2022 12:41pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, No. Only Kaptaan knows. Because he is the only expert in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 12, 2022 12:45pm
The corrupt PM will beg for more money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2022 12:53pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
tai
Oct 12, 2022 12:53pm
why not to attend more about western's Industrial and Commercial Investment Activities? Because almost all Asian countries need investment from foreign, it is like same homogeneous market and competitor with each other. But Pakistan and western are mutual complementation.
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Oct 12, 2022 12:59pm
How can they do this, A nation in Debt but rulers go to every un-important meeting
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Oct 12, 2022 01:01pm
Oh look hes off again to achieve nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 12, 2022 01:04pm
Make hay while the sun shines. Sahbaz is first time enjoying protocol of head of state. Who is accompanying him? Believe his son will join him from London. After working as head of state he can't work as Chief Minister. But only one person can become Head of state. Who is concerned from Sahbaz acting as Prime Minister?
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Oct 12, 2022 01:10pm
It is a good sign that geopolitically Asia is becoming more assertive.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 12, 2022 01:15pm
yet another holiday, when will this end.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Oct 12, 2022 01:17pm
What is the status os TAPI project, the concept was developed in the Era of Mir Jamali?
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 12, 2022 01:26pm
Joyride to another “conference”. Enjoy!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
tai
Oct 12, 2022 01:27pm
Pakistan might set Preferential Industrial Zone around Karachi coast ，attracting investment to manufacture the commodities for Europe through the Suez Canal 。Pakistan has population advantage to produce high-quality and inexpensive commodities for EU and USA. And the economy can be gradually developed from coast to north area.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 12, 2022 01:29pm
Beg Beg Beg and Beg.
Reply Recommend 0
Shovon Shahriar
Oct 12, 2022 01:50pm
@imdad kolori, Absolutely not
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 12, 2022 01:59pm
The Sooner the masses throw him out better for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 12, 2022 02:01pm
Put this convicted criminal PM behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 12, 2022 02:09pm
These conferences are more important than relief effort for the victims of the devastating floods? Misplaced priorities. No doubt, he will them fly to London to bring home King Nawaz with fanfare - while the nation goes begging for aid around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Oct 12, 2022 02:16pm
Crisp suite should get points for that
Reply Recommend 0
Hafiza
Oct 12, 2022 02:18pm
Another case of splurging on the cost of impoverished people
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 02:27pm
They invited him for some comic relief.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 12, 2022 02:29pm
All his back pains are gone and now he has taken over the job of the two foreign ministers also
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Oct 12, 2022 02:35pm
Never heard of CICA.Care to list ANY activities of slightest note?
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Oct 12, 2022 02:39pm
He is accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and other government representatives. All these losers are getting a free trip, free lodging, free food and per diem! Who is paying, the Pakistani people!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 12, 2022 02:44pm
Just a holiday for him and his family. Is his son joining him from London?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Oct 12, 2022 02:44pm
get us some $$$
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Oct 12, 2022 02:45pm
@John Cool, promoting prtsonal business interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 12, 2022 02:46pm
We should raise Kashmir in this forum together with all the issues. Opression of Kashmiris should come to end
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 12, 2022 02:53pm
Reading Insafi comments, one would think that they are the ones sponsoring this trip. Most likely, some of them are living on benefits, courtesy King Charles, some are unemployed, yet some others are paying zero taxes. When Imran Khan travelled, they never had a problem with his trips - even the disastrous one to Russia. Now all their hackles are raised as though visiting such moots is a personal joyride.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Oct 12, 2022 03:07pm
This guy and his team hardly stays in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Onlooker
Oct 12, 2022 03:24pm
Please don't forget to talk about Kashmir and the obligatory climate change tax due for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. Utiya Pak istan
Oct 12, 2022 04:44pm
@Ghaznavi, Hahahahaja yeah as if that will make any difference.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 12, 2022 05:05pm
But if he don’t attend these international conferences, then people will say Pakistan is getting isolated in the world !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 12, 2022 05:20pm
PM SS could have flown in commercial airlines and saved some borrowed money.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...