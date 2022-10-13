DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

The PMO audio leaks: Could they be faked?

Abdul Sattar Abbasi Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 12:30pm

Audio leaks purportedly from the Prime Minister’s Office have set tongues wagging across the political divide, and quite reasonably, raised questions on the state of security of the place that arguably determines the country’s fate.

The recordings, which contain the voices of what sounds very much like high-ranking current and former government officials, are seen by many as a peek into the political machinations that take place away from the public eye.

The PML-N has yet to deny the audios, instead terming it a “serious lapse”, but the most recent recordings, which feature the alleged voices of Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, have been dismissed as a PML-N-developed fake by the PTI chief and “cut and paste” by Mazari.

So could the audios be deepfake?

“There is always a possibility,” said Rafay Baloch, a cybersecurity researcher and white hat hacker, told Dawn.com, adding that it could be determined through digital forensics.

“However, it hasn’t reached a point where deepfake audios in all languages can be produced without a margin of error. Hence, all the famous deepfake videos you see will have a voice actor mimicking the voice of the individual being impersonated.”

In the video above, Dawn.com takes a deep dive into what deepfakes are, their potential for danger and how they can be combated.

So what is a deepfake, anyway?

A combination of “deep learning” and “fake”, deepfakes are hyper-realistic videos digitally manipulated to show people saying and doing things that they never actually did.

They are difficult to detect — as they use real footage — can have authentic-sounding audio, and are optimised to spread quickly on social media. And it’s easy for viewers to assume that the video they’re watching is genuine.

And how dangerous is it?

Deepfake voices have been used by criminals imitating executives to dupe employees into transferring money to them.

A study describes it as a “major threat to our society”, warning that, “various political players, including political agitators, hacktivists, terrorists, and foreign states can use deepfakes in disinformation campaigns to manipulate public opinion and undermine confidence in a given country’s institutions”.

Another threat comes from the potential to harass and blackmail women from this tech, as the likenesses of women are frequently used in such videos. As of last year, there were 85,000 deepfakes circulating online, 90 per cent of which depict non-consensual porn featuring women.

But there are also legitimate uses of deepfaking tech. They’re used in educational media and digital communications, games and entertainment, social and healthcare, material science, and various business fields such as fashion and personalised e-commerce.

More than anything, a healthy level of scepticism can help. Cyberattack investigator Giacopuzzi says his work has ultimately left him convinced that in today’s world, “we need to question everything”.

It’s good advice. We should question everything, particularly when it comes from social media.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...