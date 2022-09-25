DAWN.COM Logo

PM’s purported audio reveals request to ‘facilitate’ relative

Zulqernain Tahir Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 06:58am

LAHORE: An audio recording of an alleged conversation, purportedly between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government official, was leaked on social media on Saturday, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders claiming that it shows the PM putting his family’s business interests before those of the state.

In the over two-minute-long audio clip, shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account on Saturday, a voice — said to be that of PM Sharif — can be heard saying that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had asked him to facilitate her son-in-law Raheel with the import of machinery for a power plant, from India.

“If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC and cabinet,” the official can be heard saying.

At this, the voice thought to belong to the PM says: “The son-in-law is very dear to Maryam Nawaz. Tell her very logically about this and then I will talk to her.”

The same voice also agrees with the perception that this would be bad for optics and may cause a lot of trouble, politically.

It is worth noting that Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnisa married industrialist Chaudhry Munir’s son Raheel in December 2015. The wedding was notable because it was also attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read: Modi's gift to Nawaz ─ a pink turban on the occasion of his granddaughter's wedding

The other voice in the clip then brings up another matter related to the housing society belonging to Ms Nawaz’s son-in-law.

He says a grid station had to be installed in the Ittehad Park Housing Society, which the PM said should be dealt with in a “national way”.

The government official also suggested that former finance minister Ishaq Dar should be engaged to deal with this matter, who could handle it in a better way.

At the end of the purported audio, there is a mention of former Justice Maqbool Baqir, whose name was being considered as the next head of the National Accountability Bureau. The official is heard conveying to the premier the ‘suggestion’ of two media persons, asking him not to consider the former judge for the slot of NAB chairman, in view of their experience with former NAB chief Javed Iqbal, who was also a retired judge appointed by the PML-N government.

This exchange helps to put a timeline on the purported audio, as the matter of the NAB chief’s appointment was in the news around two months ago. Subsequently, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Aftab Sultan was picked to lead the anti-corruption watchdog.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s aide Zeeshan Malik did not respond to requests for comment, despite several attempts.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2022

F Khan
Sep 25, 2022 07:07am
Shameful.But only those protest who also protested Malik Riaz and daughter's audio on diamond ring for Bushra Bibi.
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Sep 25, 2022 07:13am
Conflict of interest….. he must step down Go Shehbaz Go!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 25, 2022 07:13am
This audio is not a telephone conversation. The important points are where it was recorded, who did it and why it was leaked.
Reply Recommend 0
Sundaram Natarajan
Sep 25, 2022 07:21am
That is how it works in Pakistan's feudal system - King's subjects. There is no real democracy there. everyone know it. No one should be surprised by it.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 25, 2022 07:22am
Perfect timing.
Reply Recommend 0
Samira
Sep 25, 2022 07:32am
This is the reality of these kleptocrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 25, 2022 07:33am
General Qamar Bajwa must feel very proud of his accomplishments.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Khan
Sep 25, 2022 07:34am
Pakistan public must come out to the streets and stop these looters from bankrupting the country.
Reply Recommend 0
GQureshi
Sep 25, 2022 07:39am
Once a tree is crooked, it is always crooked.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Sep 25, 2022 07:39am
Business as usual. What is news in it? It’s purana Pakistan! But the question is, who is recording PMs calls? This is serious and people should know about this. These are daily activities of our criminal minded politicians. But what if all they discuss is also going to foreign governments too?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 25, 2022 07:41am
What a disgrace. The corrupt regime has been doing his for the past 30 years - anything that will line their pockets. Ten years ago no one would have known - now all of it is front and center. The Crime Minister should tender his resignation - remember Boris - he resigned for less
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Sep 25, 2022 07:44am
This audio purposely leaked to highlight wrongdoings of Nawaz Sharif group which is at odd with Sheba’s Sharif. Furthermore, maligning Ishaque Dar in the sordid deal of usage of Indian imported machinery, shows that SS is not happy with NS decision to appoint Dar as finance minister. There seems to be serious rift between both brothers on issue of who is ruling the country. Therefore it is worth conducting the phrase that everything is possible in love & war. A very serious issue for Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0

