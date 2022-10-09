DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 09, 2022

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori appointed governor Sindh

Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 12:35pm
<p>MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori.—DawnNewsTV</p>

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori.—DawnNewsTV

President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Kamran Khan Tessori as the new governor of Sindh.

The position was vacant since Imran Ismail resigned before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became the premier in April.

The president has given this approval under Article 101(1) of the Constitution.

Last month, former coordination committee leader Tessori — who had been earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party that led to the expulsion of seasoned politician Dr Farooq Sattar from the party fold — returned to MQM-P ranks.

A gold trader and former PML-F leader, Tessori had joined MQM in 2017 and risen to prominence soon after. In December that year, he quit the party citing disagreements with its leadership.

The party — which had split into MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London following founder Altaf Hussain’s incendiary speech on Aug 22, 2016 — was further divided into MQM-Bahadurabad and MQM-PIB over the issue of giving a party ticket to businessman-turned-politician Kamran Tessori, then a deputy convener and favourite of Dr Sattar, to contest Senate elections in March 2018.

Due to the disagreement, Dr Sattar parted ways with the Bahadurabad faction and formed his own group — MQM-PIB.

Three of the four candidates of the MQM-P on Senate seats, lost the election including Tessori. Later, both factions united and contested the July 2018 general elections from one platform.

However, the party secured only four of the 21 National Assembly seats in Karachi. In the following months, differences over Tessori again led to the ouster of Dr Sattar from MQM-Bahadurabad.

During the past four years, multiple attempts had been made to woo Dr Sattar — who has been leading his own Organisation Restoration Committee of MQM since late 2018 — into the fold of MQM-P. However, he kept on insisting that Tessori be giving the same designation he had before leaving the party.

Recently, a stage was set for Dr Sattar’s return to the MQM, but at the last minute he alleged that the MQM-P leadership was not serious about the issue.

Dr Sattar contested the last month’s by-election on NA-245 constituency as an independent candidate, but lost.

“Farooq Bhai was told in clear words that there’s no room for Kamran Tessori and he can return to the party as a worker. Even Farooq Bhai had agreed to it as far as my knowledge goes,” said an MQM-P leader.

Sources indicated that this was a classic example of the influence of certain quarters on political parties.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (21)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Oct 09, 2022 12:12pm
So he is our lawmaker? Well, if people from PPP and PMLN can be, so he can be.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 09, 2022 12:18pm
MQM started well and in sincereity but was hijacked by Altaf Hussain towards violence, now its a tool for neutrals. They should have stuck it out with PMIK and the people. Now they are puppets on strings.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Oct 09, 2022 12:23pm
Finally got the reward from their Masters. Keep it up!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 09, 2022 12:25pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 09, 2022 12:27pm
Didnt the sindh fovt wanted to lower infla
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 09, 2022 12:32pm
Although he doesn't look like a gentleman but let's hope that he acts like one!
Reply Recommend 0
Hameed
Oct 09, 2022 12:33pm
Before PDM ends, MOM is served with a lolly pop.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 09, 2022 12:39pm
Every one knows this man Corruption, he is a land grabber, dont we gave any other choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 09, 2022 12:40pm
Few days before Kamran Tessori rejoined MQM few days ago but with reservations by the party head Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other MQM-P leaders. It was unfortunate that none of the names which were sent earlier to the president earlier were not cleared by the intelligence agencies to nominate governor. Since the matter was delayed due to security issues, therefore, Kamran Tessori's name was approved as until now the speaker of Sindh Assembly was performing the job of acting Governor of Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Karachi
Oct 09, 2022 12:43pm
Differences among party’s divided MQM one body into peace’s and that was the disaster of MQM. Remember…United We Stand - Divided We Fall. Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan First.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 09, 2022 12:47pm
Good luck new Governor of Sindh Province, Please work as team with CM of Sindh for all issues for the province and people of Sindh. Thanks to all. Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 09, 2022 12:49pm
His face says it all what to expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 09, 2022 12:56pm
This action has been taken to keep MQM-P from joining PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 09, 2022 01:04pm
Mqm has lost its cause, it should be dissolved. They have been fooling people for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 09, 2022 01:07pm
He is 'neutral' man not from mqm.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 09, 2022 01:07pm
Highest bidder will get the tender. Rule no. 1.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 09, 2022 01:25pm
PPP CM Murad and MQM-P’s governor Kamran Tessori will be stepping into each other's power territories. The fight is on.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq ahmed
Oct 09, 2022 01:39pm
@Asif , Not quite. Nothing to do with Law-making.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Oct 09, 2022 02:11pm
The photo is enough to raise concerns about the appropriatness of this appointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Oct 09, 2022 02:12pm
Now Bhatta Khoors will be in governor's office too! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 09, 2022 02:12pm
Another gangster in power!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
09 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

THE deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse — playing out agonisingly over the next few...
Russian oil option
09 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

IN modern geopolitics, energy — specifically its supply, pricing and availability — can be and is weaponised by...
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...