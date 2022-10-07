DAWN.COM Logo

Germany announces €10m aid for flood victims of Pakistan

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 09:32pm
<p>Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock address a joint press conference in Berlin on Friday. — Bilawal/Twitter</p>

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock address a joint press conference in Berlin on Friday. — Bilawal/Twitter

Germany on Friday announced a further ten million euros in aid for flood victims of Pakistan.

The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference along with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin on Friday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Expressing sympathy for the families suffering due to the devastating floods, she said Pakistan was the most affected country by climate change.

The German foreign minister said the current devastation in Pakistan was a reminder to the world about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

“Pakistan is one of the hardest hit countries and pays a high price for global CAT emissions this is why we will work with all our energies at Cop 27 to achieve a fair distribution of the cost of climate change and the issue of loss and damage,” she highlighted.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she said Germany intends to diversify its relation with Pakistan in economic spheres.

She said German companies are looking forward to invest in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructural projects.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan plays a very important part for the stability in the region in particular with regard to Afghanistan.

“Without you as our partner it would not have been possible to get so many Afghans out of the country. But we have together succeeded allowed hundreds of Afghans to escape the country and move them to safer places smoothly,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal called for translating the decades of goodwill and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany into synergetic partnership for benefit of the two peoples.

Talking about the recent floods, he said the climate catastrophe in Pakistan could not be defined in words, as one-third of the country was underwater and one in seven Pakistanis were affected.

The minister said the floods had destroyed over a million houses and the country was also facing looming food crisis in its wake.

He, however, added that Pakistan had concerns about food security after the floods while economic consequences in the wake of the natural calamity could get worse if not addressed.

“We are grateful for the German assistance. But I want to get justice for my people as the UN says this is a question of justice. Pakistan produces less than 1pc of the global carbon footprint but we are among the 10 most climate-stressed countries on the planet and this is unfair that these 33m people are paying in the form of their lives and livelihoods,” Bilawal noted.

He said Pakistan now needed its own “green revolution and green politics”.

Talking about the Afghan issue, Bilawal called upon the international community to work together to help the people of Afghanistan facing an economic collapse and its subsequent repercussions.

At the same time, it is also our hope that the Afghan authorities will be responsive to the expectation of the Afghan community with regard to respect for human rights, and inclusivity and take effective action against terrorism, he added.

About Pak-German relations, he expressed the confidence that mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations would prove to be a win-win for both countries.

He also highlighted the brutalities faced by the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Global voice
Oct 07, 2022 09:41pm
Begging at global level
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Oct 07, 2022 09:42pm
How much is iron brother giving?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 07, 2022 09:44pm
Germany is a lot closer to Switzerland or the UK then to Pakistan. The money will probably get diverted to a bank account somewhere in Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 07, 2022 09:47pm
Please give it direct to the flood affected, not through these crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Seemab
Oct 07, 2022 09:59pm
For 10 m€, Pakistan’s Foreign minister can go to Germany…..
Reply Recommend 0
pakexpat
Oct 07, 2022 10:01pm
Only a fraction will go to deserving.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 07, 2022 10:06pm
Thank you Germany. Problem now is that the aid is not reaching the flood affected. How can Pakistan distribute all the aid to the actual flood affected honestly?
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 10:08pm
Thanks to Germany in helping Pakistan in this hour of needs due to heavy floods and destructions and lost of lives, thanks again.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 10:10pm
Pls don't pay cash. The crooks in power will put it in their pockets
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 07, 2022 10:11pm
No help from OIC as of yet.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 07, 2022 10:11pm
Ummah is sleeping when it comes to donating.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 10:12pm
We must start again, the Tractor prize scheme to the producer of highest per acre yield of Wheat, like Ayub Khan started in 60s, when our production of wheat per acre went up to 65 mounds! That made us not only sufficient but exporter in grains.
Reply Recommend 0
Zardari
Oct 07, 2022 10:16pm
Huh? That's only $1 million for me! Peanuts.
Reply Recommend 0
Secular
Oct 07, 2022 10:29pm
All funds will go to the Politicians bank account and will still beg west for more aid
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Oct 07, 2022 10:46pm
Many thanks to Germany for helping the people of Pakistan who are badly affected by the flood.
Reply Recommend 0

