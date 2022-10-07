Germany announces €10m aid for flood victims of Pakistan

Germany on Friday announced a further ten million euros in aid for flood victims of Pakistan.

The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference along with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin on Friday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Expressing sympathy for the families suffering due to the devastating floods, she said Pakistan was the most affected country by climate change.

The German foreign minister said the current devastation in Pakistan was a reminder to the world about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

“Pakistan is one of the hardest hit countries and pays a high price for global CAT emissions this is why we will work with all our energies at Cop 27 to achieve a fair distribution of the cost of climate change and the issue of loss and damage,” she highlighted.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she said Germany intends to diversify its relation with Pakistan in economic spheres.

She said German companies are looking forward to invest in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructural projects.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan plays a very important part for the stability in the region in particular with regard to Afghanistan.

“Without you as our partner it would not have been possible to get so many Afghans out of the country. But we have together succeeded allowed hundreds of Afghans to escape the country and move them to safer places smoothly,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal called for translating the decades of goodwill and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany into synergetic partnership for benefit of the two peoples.

Talking about the recent floods, he said the climate catastrophe in Pakistan could not be defined in words, as one-third of the country was underwater and one in seven Pakistanis were affected.

The minister said the floods had destroyed over a million houses and the country was also facing looming food crisis in its wake.

He, however, added that Pakistan had concerns about food security after the floods while economic consequences in the wake of the natural calamity could get worse if not addressed.

“We are grateful for the German assistance. But I want to get justice for my people as the UN says this is a question of justice. Pakistan produces less than 1pc of the global carbon footprint but we are among the 10 most climate-stressed countries on the planet and this is unfair that these 33m people are paying in the form of their lives and livelihoods,” Bilawal noted.

He said Pakistan now needed its own “green revolution and green politics”.

Talking about the Afghan issue, Bilawal called upon the international community to work together to help the people of Afghanistan facing an economic collapse and its subsequent repercussions.

At the same time, it is also our hope that the Afghan authorities will be responsive to the expectation of the Afghan community with regard to respect for human rights, and inclusivity and take effective action against terrorism, he added.

About Pak-German relations, he expressed the confidence that mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations would prove to be a win-win for both countries.

He also highlighted the brutalities faced by the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.