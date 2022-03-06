Pakistan and India Women's World Cup clash in pictures

Even though Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs, it was heartening to see the players showing their camaraderie off the pitch.

-

Any cricket match that involves Pakistan and India is bound to be thrilling and the women's cricket teams of both countries gave fans of the game yet another opportunity on Sunday to enjoy the decades-old sporting rivalry.

Even though Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs, it was heartening to see the players showing their camaraderie off the pitch and demonstrating that women really can do anything.

India (L) and Pakistan players line up for the national anthems during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

Pakistan celebrate the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma (C) during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

Pakistan’s Diana Baig bowls during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

India's Smriti Mandhana (R) plays a shot watched by Pakisan’s wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana throws the ball towards the wicketkeeper during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

Indian fans watch the Round 1 Women's Cricket World cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

A young fan of Pakistan holds a national flag during Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

India's Sneh Rana (L) celebrates with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (C) the wicket of Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6. — AFP

Members of the Indian cricket team snap a picture with Pakistan's Bisma Maroof and her child after the omen's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — Photo courtesy: PCB

Header image: Members of the Indian cricket team snap a picture with Pakistan's Bisma Maroof and her child after the omen's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — Photo courtesy: PCB