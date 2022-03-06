Pakistan and India Women's World Cup clash in pictures

Any cricket match that involves Pakistan and India is bound to be thrilling and the women's cricket teams of both countries gave fans of the game yet another opportunity on Sunday to enjoy the decades-old sporting rivalry.
Even though Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs, it was heartening to see the players showing their camaraderie off the pitch and demonstrating that women really can do anything.
Header image: Members of the Indian cricket team snap a picture with Pakistan's Bisma Maroof and her child after the omen's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6. — Photo courtesy: PCB