Who is responsible for PMO audio leaks, Imran asks ‘neutrals’

PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked the “neutrals” — the term he uses for the military establishment — who was responsible for the security breach at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Imran’s statement comes after a steady stream of audio recordings surfaced of late, of allegedly candid conversations never meant to be heard by the public, of government figures in the Prime Minister’s Office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The most recent audios purportedly feature conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cypher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

Last week, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released as well raising an all-our national security concern.

“I ask them [neutrals] that the audio leaks of the Prime Minister Office […] if the security of the Prime Minister Office has been breached […] this means that our enemies have our sensitive information,” Imran said in a speech at Edwardes College in Peshawar today. “Who is responsible for it?”

“I ask the protectors today […] if robbers are looting a house, can the guards say that they are neutral? What will the residents say? That the house is being looted but the guards say they are neutral,” Imran said, claiming that Pakistan, too, was being “looted” today.

He went on that if the “neutrals” were only responsible for cracking down on social media users, YouTubers, and television channels, then “who will protect the interests of the country”.

Read: The importance of being neutral

The PTI chief then addressed his supporters and reiterated that people who called themselves apolitical were, “in fact, animals”.

“More than 2,000 years ago Aristotle said that if there is injustice and tyranny in a society, then everyone should stand up against it and be political.”

Imran said that if “we say we are apolitical, then we will be responsible for the injustices in the society”.

Subsequently, the PTI chief said that he was preparing the nation for his call against the “imported and corrupt government”, saying that he would set out against them even if he had to do it alone.

“If I have no fear […] I am not afraid of going to jail or losing my life […] then the nation should also not be scared.

“I am preparing my nation today that I will under no circumstances accept these looters. So wait for my call and when I will give the call, there will be no going back,” Imran added.

Imran responsible for Pakistan’s biggest security breach: Maryam

Meanwhile, in a rebuttal to Imran’s remarks, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said it was the PTI chief who was the “biggest security breach” for PMO.

“The massive security breach you have done sitting in the PMO with your secretary and followers, even the biggest enemies of Pakistan couldn’t compete with it,” she tweeted.

“A foreign-funded evil mind has been playing with the destiny of the country for the past four years and has the nerve to do that same today,” Maryam added.