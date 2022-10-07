DAWN.COM Logo

Another audio leak drops, this time allegedly of Imran strategising on horse-trading in parliament

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 04:05pm
<p>PTI chairman Imran Khan — File photo</p>

PTI chairman Imran Khan — File photo

Another alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan was released on Friday, the latest in a series of leaks from the Prime Minister’s Office, purportedly featuring the PTI chief talking about horse-trading in parliament.

In the audio recording, a voice believed to be Imran’s says: “You have a misunderstanding that now the number game is complete […] don’t think this is over.”

“You see, 48 hours is a long long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” Imran purportedly says.

The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five”.

“I have given the message that those five are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five […] and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, people want us to win somehow.

“Hence, don’t worry about whether this is right or wrong […] even if they break one, it would create a huge difference,” the voice, believed to be Imran’s, adds.

The audio clip released on Friday is the third such featuring the PTI chairman. Last week, an audio clip purportedly revealed a conversation between Imran and then principal secretary Azam Khan about the cipher — shared by Asad Majeed, the then envoy to the US — which Imran has used to peddle his foreign conspiracy narrative.

In the clip, the former prime minister allegedly tells Azam to “play up” the cipher and turn it into a foreign plot to oust his government but adds that there is no need to name any country.

A day later, another clip surfaced — supposedly a continuation of the conversation in the previous recording — purportedly featuring PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the “foreign conspiracy” cipher with the former premier and ex-principal secretary.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday did not disavow the contents of the latest audio clip but said that “everyone knows where and how the audios are being made”.

In a tweet, the former minister asked: “By joining voices such as these will you prove NRO 2 to be valid?”

Leaks reveal massive breach in security at PM Office

What began as an alleged and potentially embarrassing audio leak seems to have turned into an all-out national security incident as a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released last month.

The content of the recordings appear to be informal conversations in the PM Office — as opposed to recorded phone conversations.

First, a recording of PM Shehbaz surfaced where he was discussing with an unidentified official the possibility of facilitating the import of Indian machinery for a power project that was a concern of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Raheel.

Further recordings surfaced a day later, which were shared on social media by several PTI leaders, concerning former finance minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

One clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and the premier about Miftah, wherein a voice thought to belong to the former says he “doesn’t know what he is doing” and wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar.

A second clip allegedly concerns a conversation between the prime minister, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Ayaz Sadiq about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

A third clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam Nawaz and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

PM Shehbaz has termed the surfacing of audio leaks a “very serious lapse” and announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to probe the matter.

At the same time, the premier has also said that Imran’s audio leaks were “an irrefutable endorsement” that the PTI chief was the “biggest liar on the face of the earth”.

Abu Bakr
Oct 07, 2022 12:24pm
this is the real face of niazi. he should be behind bars asap.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 12:26pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Oct 07, 2022 12:28pm
Ha ha ha! Banana Republic. Endless entertainment!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Real face of sadiq o ameen. He is the Same corrupt guy hiding behind a veil
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Now we know where all the aid money went to ... Hawala transactions by thugs of PTI and IK
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 07, 2022 12:29pm
Fake news abound! The timing of these leaks is the reason you have to suspect the authenticity of these recordings
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:30pm
Establishment has audio recordings of everyone, they just release them at the right time.
Reply Recommend 0
rahila
Oct 07, 2022 12:31pm
this should be enough to open the eyes of blind supporters. but i know it won't.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 07, 2022 12:32pm
100% a mix of two recordings
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Oct 07, 2022 12:34pm
Ik is fraud or cheat or hungry for power , call election and find out.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 07, 2022 12:35pm
True face of imran khan.This was his riyasat madina with islamic touch.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
Why there are 2 recordings side by side?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
So there is nothing wrong in this audi clip. He is talking about how PDM is buying people from PTI
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 12:36pm
@Abu Bakr, Real face of what? HE is talking about horse trading done by PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
A new audio every Friday has now become a norm.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
@Sami, whats the proof.Nothing.Typical pti supporter trying to cover there corrupt boss.Bring proof our we accept it that its true and imran is a sold out foreign agent.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Fake fake fake . PMLN is known to make vid is even in 90s when the technology was in its infancy.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaiwala
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Sadik & Ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
Yes, IK is a great saint. These audios are exposing IKs true traits in bright sunlight.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
It seems no one is a Sadiq and Amin in our Parliament. The citizens are taken as fools. All make big promises of bringing in change but without substance.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:37pm
I would have complained about IK if there were punishment for those who had been recorded in videos for hours trading
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
Imran Niazi ... The 21st Century Sadiq and Ameen. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
Everything is koshered for Imran Khan & everything is fair & justified for his followers. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 07, 2022 12:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bring what on? More leaks. Evidence of more corruption! Be clear when you make odd statements without substance please. Thank you
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
Sare bazaar.....the reality of Sadiq n ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
I kept telling Niazi is the biggest Liar on earth...another proof came forward now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mincer
Oct 07, 2022 12:41pm
Any leaked audio of any General at the time of bugging the PM house??
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 07, 2022 12:43pm
The corrupt PML still rules the country.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 12:45pm
PTI supporters will now turn to Facebook and Twitter to find a justification.
Reply Recommend 0
Wasif
Oct 07, 2022 12:45pm
the audio was joined in many areas. it was crafted in many areas. it as molded to provide benefit to the opponent
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Oct 07, 2022 12:46pm
Where are those who constantly harp about "looters", "conspirators", and "horse traders" here?
Reply Recommend 0
Wasif
Oct 07, 2022 12:46pm
The audio was joined in 4 points. Many areas of discussions were jointed.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 07, 2022 12:47pm
He is dirtier than the whole lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Zaheer
Oct 07, 2022 12:47pm
Sadiq and Ameen of 21 Century
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 07, 2022 12:48pm
Liar , biggest liar in the universe. Authority please take action and put him behind the bar forevet
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 07, 2022 12:49pm
The Audio Recording that was recorded in the PM's chambers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is 100 percent correct. -Salaria
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Audio editing at its worst.
Reply Recommend 0
Haque
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 07, 2022 12:52pm
Feels like country is close to IK' s Riyasat e Madina.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 12:53pm
Fake middle part added and one can hear clearly was from distance. These Shariffs doing this since stone age and still lack skills. Poor performance by Mariam Bibi n team once again.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Azeem
Oct 07, 2022 12:53pm
So it tells the mindset of the people leaking these videos .... so sinister! so vested!! its only themselves which matters. How adversely will it affect the nation, to what amount people will loose confidence on state machinery/security and the amount of dissatisfaction it will pour on this nation ....is their least concern. The nation can go to dogs. They will continue to play chess through this nation.
Reply Recommend 0
FAROOQ MOAZAM
Oct 07, 2022 12:54pm
Actually it should be an open auction instead of retail sales ??? no doubt law makers are available on the self on the chicken counters ! Absolutely fun filled ... Mr. Bean in the PM house playing James Bond
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 07, 2022 12:54pm
The emperor has no clothes on.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Oct 07, 2022 12:55pm
Traitors
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Oct 07, 2022 12:56pm
@Skeptic, Now it is fake news, what a narrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 07, 2022 12:57pm
Told you, he is just as corrupt as others.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Anitha Raj
Oct 07, 2022 12:59pm
@Jo Original, Why waste your energy responding to a bot?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfitqar
Oct 07, 2022 12:59pm
Can't believe the present government.
Reply Recommend 0
ak
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
Another failed attempt against great leader. Even if the audio was real, I will still vote for him because he is better from rest of them!
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
With you Skipper all the way!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 01:01pm
Such audio lapses are a clear failure of the security in the top most levels of the secret offices. It points to the course of a failed State.
Reply Recommend 0
ak
Oct 07, 2022 01:02pm
Call him Niazi or fraud. Nation is with him.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Haider
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
Ganda hai par dhanda hai ye!!!
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanM
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
Walking in the grey, mr sadiq and amin
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 07, 2022 01:03pm
When you are fighting a war with mafia, you have to fight with all tools at your disposal- All is Kosher in war and love. Imran khan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Oct 07, 2022 01:06pm
Sickening to realize that ex PM could plummet such immoral depth! Some things are fairly obvious when it's a seven-foot skeleton with a scythe telling you them!!
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 07, 2022 01:07pm
Military establishment is the core of crimes and blackmail. Pakistani people get it now- thanks to IK - They cannot hide any more- the day of reckoning is here now - these audios are no more effective
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 07, 2022 01:07pm
Seems to be heavily edited fake audio created by merging multiple audios
Reply Recommend 0
MadMax
Oct 07, 2022 01:08pm
Why such leaks don't happen in Indian politicians offices? Something is seriously wrong with Pakistan's security, looks like establishment keeps such recordings for future use
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 07, 2022 01:09pm
Does not matter, he is better then PDM and Diesel
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 07, 2022 01:09pm
Traitor, liar. Why i voted for him
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 07, 2022 01:30pm
Anyone with ears can clear hear this audio has been faked from various conversations.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Oct 07, 2022 01:30pm
Big question about security of Pakistan and it’s strategic assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 07, 2022 01:31pm
Niazis are harmful for Pakistan. It was proven in 1971 and it is also true in 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Oct 07, 2022 01:31pm
Seems fake and even all know whose behind all these "Audio leaks"
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 07, 2022 01:33pm
The crooks and corrupt Inc doing their best...trying to save their skins...but to no avail!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 07, 2022 01:33pm
Lol Sadiq or Ameen of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 07, 2022 01:36pm
100% FAKE audio edited using Deep-Fake technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Oct 07, 2022 01:38pm
What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 01:39pm
Even GEO reports are saying its edited
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 07, 2022 01:39pm
@Bilal lahori, you never voted for him stop lying
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
Cancel all streaming services! This is best free entertainment, Imran Khan is the gift to the entertainment OTT that keeps on giving! Lol, kela republic
Reply Recommend 0
Tendulkar
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
Ground being prepared for military rule
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 07, 2022 01:40pm
What a great title, but audio leak and facts are opposite. Shame on PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 07, 2022 01:41pm
Looks like a 100% fake audio
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 07, 2022 01:43pm
The country leaking like a sieve
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 07, 2022 01:44pm
Imran Khan is not an exception to our corrupt political culture. However, he does not represent any dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Safina Yaqoob
Oct 07, 2022 01:47pm
Pakistan is fast becoming a laughing stock to the whole world.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 07, 2022 01:49pm
fake as Maryam Sharif clan
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Oct 07, 2022 01:52pm
ts painful to watch what we are doing with this country. NO VIP is ever punished here. This all just eyewash.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Oct 07, 2022 01:53pm
Somebody is helping IK. Doctored audio with decency, never talked of buying MNAs while in government
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
Oct 07, 2022 01:56pm
Tampered Audio leak to delfect attention, get ready Islamabad to be liberated, PDM your end is near.
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
Oct 07, 2022 01:57pm
Whatever you bring on against Imran it won't succeed. He is clean as the color of the water. So stop embarrassing youslf.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 07, 2022 02:01pm
@Bilal lahori, these are fake engineered by PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Oct 07, 2022 02:02pm
Cheater as a cricketer cheater as a a politician
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Oct 07, 2022 02:08pm
All the Pakistani politicians are very dishonest.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
The very man who gave us in-depth lecture on the harms of the topic.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
All fake to try and discredit IK. They can't beat him fairly
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Oct 07, 2022 02:11pm
@Truth, sick mind sick comment!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 07, 2022 02:12pm
Deep fake audios people...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 07, 2022 02:14pm
Skeletons are tumbling out of IK's cupboard. People should be wary about holier-than- thou IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 07, 2022 02:14pm
Champion of horse trading
Reply Recommend 0
Sane
Oct 07, 2022 02:17pm
FAKE PERSON FAKE LEADER
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 07, 2022 02:18pm
Fake Audio. Even if it's true who started the horse trading first?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 07, 2022 02:20pm
Ik has been fooling people lock, stock, and barrel. Shame on IK. He doesn't deserve to be in public life.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 07, 2022 02:21pm
What other options we have? Zardaris or Sharifs?
Reply Recommend 0
De de
Oct 07, 2022 02:24pm
Episode 9, Season 1. Wait for new episodes, coming soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Oct 07, 2022 02:30pm
Mask is being dropped.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 07, 2022 02:35pm
Nation does not care, it wants criminals behind bars and punished, all looted money returned.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 07, 2022 02:35pm
Imran is an ultimate security risk in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

