Should not have to take ‘begging bowl’ to rich polluting nations after floods: PM Shehbaz

Dawn.com Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 12:57pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan should not be forced to go to rich polluting nations with “a begging bowl” in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding which has affected nearly a third of the country.

Latest data and estimates show nearly 1,700 people have been killed in the floods and their aftermath caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers.

Thousands more have been displaced and the United Nations has sounded the alarm on the rise of water-borne diseases in the country, particularly among the flood-hit population.

The government estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and UN have blamed the catastrophe on climate change.

In an interview published in The Guardian on Thursday, PM Shehbaz said he would be seeking “climate justice” from the international community.

He went on to say that Pakistan was facing an unprecedented crisis of health, food security and internal displacement after the “apocalyptical” monsoon rainfall.

With Pakistan contributing marginally to global carbon emissions, the premier said it was the “responsibility of the developed countries, who caused these emissions, to stand by us”.

“I’ve never seen this kind of devastation, inundation and suffering of our people in my lifetime. Millions have been displaced, they have become climate refugees within their own country.”

PM Shehbaz said that while the global community had pledged funds and aid, it was “not enough”.

“The enormity of this climate-induced catastrophe is beyond our fiscal means,” he told the publication. “The gap between our needs and what is available is too wide and it is widening by the day.”

However, the premier made it clear that he was talking about “climate justice”.

“We are not blaming anybody, we’re not casting allegations, what we are we saying is this is not of our making but we have become a victim. Should I be asked to cast my appeal into a begging bowl? That is double jeopardy. That’s unjust, unfair.”

Commenting on the support from world leaders, PM Shehbaz said that while he was grateful for the “very touching words and statements”, it was “all very fine but more important is practical demonstration of these statements into action”.

“While they are doing a very good job, and we appreciate it, this is not enough. They must come forward with a far better and a far bigger plan to rescue us and rehabilitate us and put us back on our footing.”

He also pointed out the unfulfilled promise made by rich nations over a decade ago to commit $100bn a year to a climate fund for developing nations at the forefront of the climate crisis.

“Where’s that money? It’s high time that we question and remind these countries to fulfil their commitments and pledges they have made.”

“We’re not asking about reparations,” he went on to say. “No, we’re not. I don’t think talk of reparations is proper at this point in time. What I am saying is that they should take notice of the situation, take responsibility and act speedily before it’s too late, before the damage becomes irreparable — not just for Pakistan, but for the world.”

Earlier this week, the UN revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold, to $816 million from $160m, as a surge of water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger posed new dangers after weeks of unprecedented flooding.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Tuesday Pakistan was “on the verge of a public health disaster”.

“The water has stopped rising, but the danger has not, we are on the verge of a public health disaster. Many more lives than were lost in the floods could be lost in the coming weeks if we don’t mobilise greater support for Pakistan,” he said.

Comments (73)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 12:58pm
Lies, lies, and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 06, 2022 01:00pm
But you did that even before floods
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 01:01pm
I like the way PM SS says "begging bowl" without shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 01:02pm
You and your kin were too busy in the last 3 decades funneling money out of the country. And now you wake up and realise how poorly prepared we are even after all of the warnings.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Oct 06, 2022 01:04pm
Even before floods he was looks for alms across the globe. Now he has the excuse of climate change as if its only impacted Pakistan. Why was the infrastructure not built over past 75 years? Will any aid money won't get stolen?
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 06, 2022 01:05pm
Yes it is a devastation but no one trusts you because you had not done anything before the floods either in last 3 decades!
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Oct 06, 2022 01:06pm
Take a shoe brush and some polish.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Oct 06, 2022 01:11pm
Wonderful lateral thinking:“I’ve never seen this kind of devastation,...." The country is devastated due to resources being looted over decades. Flood occurrence is only periodic.
Reply Recommend 0
Khany
Oct 06, 2022 01:12pm
I'm sure the money your brother has stolen from Pakistan will cover 30%o of the cost if spent wisely
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2022 01:13pm
Global warming is universal and flash flooding would now be an annual event just because we stopped building the Kalabagh Dam flood control complex. There was a downstream enormous dam of 22 MAF storage capacity, which could have stored almost all of the present flood and saved all this 30 billion dollars of flood damages, beside providing a huge new farmlands but, for the selfish and cruel politicians who opposed Kalabagh Dam system
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Khan
Oct 06, 2022 01:17pm
Really?! Coming from a natural born beggar.....
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 06, 2022 01:18pm
‘Beggars can’t be choosers’. Beggar by nature and beggar by design.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Oct 06, 2022 01:23pm
They wouldn't give you AID..because they know your a thief
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Oct 06, 2022 01:24pm
Whatever you say but your face is like beggar, you keep begging Establishment for NRO and now begging for money which you are not going to spend on poor people of Pakistan, ultimately this money will go in to your bank account outside Pakistan through money laundering.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Oct 06, 2022 01:25pm
@Justice, because he is professional beggar, he kept on begging for NRO until he got it.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirren
Oct 06, 2022 01:28pm
One of the polluter is your Iron brother China and what have they done. These rich nations have been giving you Aid for long time. It’s you incapabilities that you have suffered so much. Why no construction of Dams and floods happen every year and they have been getting worse. Stop blaming others and look at yourself first.
Reply Recommend 0
Zohaib
Oct 06, 2022 01:38pm
Bring your foreign assets back to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hugeman
Oct 06, 2022 01:39pm
@qet, U-turner's apt job
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal
Oct 06, 2022 01:44pm
Don’t have to, thought CPEC was a game changer? Where is deep ocean friend?
Reply Recommend 0
Zah
Oct 06, 2022 01:45pm
Ask your brother and your son to sell every foreign property and bring business to pakistan. You take bowl and sending this bowl to your brother
Reply Recommend 0
Just@Man
Oct 06, 2022 01:47pm
@qet, I actually respect all shoe polishers. They are hard workers and provide for their families in an honourable way.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Oct 06, 2022 01:50pm
Who would pay heed to a crook and a corrupt guy!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 06, 2022 01:54pm
You had a big begging bowl in hand, when you were at the UN, addressed the UNGA and even met many foreign officials personally to appeal for aid and assistance. What a hypocrite this guy is.
Reply Recommend 0
Robert, Seattle
Oct 06, 2022 01:57pm
What about cutting military expenditure before asking for money
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 06, 2022 01:57pm
Well, even before the flood, Pakistan is with the begging bowl to make ends meet. Be it with Saudi Arabia, UAE, China and others. So putting the blame on the floods is 100% wrong. Its like shifting the goal post.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 06, 2022 01:57pm
@qet, No more polishing needed...he got what he wanted...via polishing and buttering!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 02:01pm
OK now this man is speaking reality. We have to stop begging and think how we can put ourselves on our own feet, it won't be easy but we have to start now. The nation is under huge debt, the coming generations won't be able to pay. To make a fresh start the corrupt families Zardari and Sharif must return the looted money.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Oct 06, 2022 02:07pm
Whats new? Been doing it for past 75 years
Reply Recommend 0
Mariyum
Oct 06, 2022 02:10pm
Sell Aven field and give money to flood victims No bowl will be needed
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 06, 2022 02:16pm
How much contributions have the shareef families, Zardari family, Imran family and other rich politicians given to the flood victims. Hyprocrates!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 06, 2022 02:20pm
In Pakistan only the crooks cheaters evil minded people can survive in all fields of life
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 06, 2022 02:20pm
the people should learn to live within their means without any begging being done for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 06, 2022 02:20pm
Should have brought back nations looted wealth from your absconder brother to help with flood victims! And You have a moral responsibility to bring back your absconded brother to face justice!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 02:23pm
@Sheila Kijawani, were you a witness for the 75 years?stop making up lies, it's almost like you are related to him
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 06, 2022 02:24pm
Really, so after this statement you will not asked for any further Aid and your mission is accomplished or your pockets don't have any enough space to keep the dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Oct 06, 2022 02:32pm
Everyone should open a Tally-book for tracking the current total of aid and donations for the floods. Start with tracking the ADB money. 2.5 billion dollars buys a lot of agricultural input.
Reply Recommend 0
nauman
Oct 06, 2022 02:33pm
As if we dont beg anyway otherwise.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Oct 06, 2022 02:40pm
…..nothing new and noting changed since 1988, when PPP/PMLN took charge of this unfortunate country. Both parties have/had been begging since, and still is the case. Begging a now a natural habit/character of both PPP and PMLN. The lowest happened when SS begged a TV anchor in recent US visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 06, 2022 02:44pm
.... One of the biggest polluters is India. Another of the biggest polluters is China. - Pakistan will get no money ftom them. - Shahbaz wants money from the developed Western nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 06, 2022 02:51pm
No you should bring back nations looted wealth from you absconding brother, instead of taking begging bowl to rich nations!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Oct 06, 2022 02:54pm
Bro that's not how you get reparations, you have to hire PR firm's and get some high power lawyers.....but before you can do that, you need to know what the damage has been and will continue to be. So ask for exemptions, free trade agreements, preferential treatments, etc to offset the damage. You don't beg anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 02:57pm
Return the Rs 40 billion you stole and eliminated maqsood chaprasi and Dr Rizwan of FIA, and sell Avenfield house, marysm flats and tower blocks then you dont have to beg.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Oct 06, 2022 02:58pm
Mr.begging bowl , bad habits die hard
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 06, 2022 03:02pm
showbaz if you stop wasting money that would be more than enough otherwsie you are good for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 06, 2022 03:15pm
This beggar con artist proves his credentials again! What an embarrassment he is!
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 06, 2022 03:16pm
Acording to this crook we are all beggers
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 06, 2022 03:17pm
People like you and your family who have no connections with Pakistan other than to rule and siphon money out of the country shamelessly ask for aid in order to steal that aid. No one trusts you anymore
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 06, 2022 03:18pm
Where is 450 Million for F-16 repair
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 06, 2022 03:22pm
@Mariyum, Add Bilawal Houses in different cities of the country, Raiwind Estate of Jati. Umra and Banigala house of the ex-pn. to the list of for sale properties and you have support from most of your country's people.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 03:23pm
We need "corruption Justice" badly Mr PM
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 03:24pm
@Hindsight, Simply we are by default corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Malik
Oct 06, 2022 03:24pm
Once we are done with this natural calamity , its high time we devise a long term strategy , to minimise the devastations in future .... Building dams , good drainge urban and rural infrastructure , is need of the hour ...
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 06, 2022 03:28pm
@Robert, Seattle , In DHAs the officers should be required to keep the property for their persona residence and not sell it for making money!
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Oct 06, 2022 03:37pm
Climate is not in your control, but developing good infra like damns, sewers etc are in your control and you didn’t do it. That’s your mistake and not accepting is double jeopardy..
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 06, 2022 03:39pm
Blaming others for negligent and corrupt governments of the past rulers of PPP and PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 06, 2022 03:41pm
.... such as china the biggest polluter. In fact floods were not as bad as loss caused by chinavirus covid
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 04:16pm
@Sayyar Khan , they are spending in container rental , invoicing by container leader IK
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 06, 2022 04:16pm
Let me guess,? Majboori hai.
Reply Recommend 0
Joker
Oct 06, 2022 04:23pm
Nobody is going to give you money. They are sure if any money is given, most of it will find its way to politicians' pockets and not to the needy. So all this ranting is not going to help.
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Oct 06, 2022 05:50pm
Always push the blame on to other countries for all the issues.. Very good policy.. The country will definitely not progress.
Reply Recommend 0
George
Oct 06, 2022 05:56pm
No body care about terror state!
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 06, 2022 07:02pm
Pakistan should learn to deal with climate change and such calamities. After 75 years, I would think any country should be able to pay for this damage and help their citizens
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 06, 2022 07:05pm
@Kirren, Pakistani leaders don’t ever learn and are never critical of themselves. They are a forever problem child.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 07:05pm
No one trusts you Whole world knows you you are a corrupt person Entire regime is fraud
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Oct 06, 2022 08:20pm
Already got 10 million from USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 06, 2022 08:40pm
Day by day this world is becoming more theoretical instead of having some practical solution to the problems. We are talking about carbon emissions but can't avoid fuel burning. We are talking plastic waste but factories are producing plastic more than the day passed. We are talking about human rights and harmony and more war fronts are opening to exploit the human kind and leave them begging for a food bite.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 08:51pm
There could be more casualties after everything get cleared.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 08:57pm
@Tahir Malik, Thanks for a sane comment.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 06, 2022 09:01pm
Niazi fans keep saying 75 years but i fail to understand when was nawaz sharif or shabaz in government for 75 years?
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Oct 06, 2022 09:04pm
The poor unpolluting nations have no money, while the rich unpolluting Arabs wont give any more money.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Oct 06, 2022 09:05pm
This “Begging Bowl” mindset needs to end if Pakistan ever want to stand on its feet. The problem lies with the ruling elite and their selfishness.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Oct 06, 2022 09:30pm
Pakistan floods all the time - and not one govt has ever done anything to help mitigate the risk of flood. Seems like the only thing our leaders are comfortable with is begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Topi sultan
Oct 06, 2022 10:16pm
Begging in style! Luxury hotel stays with expensive suit and designer wear watches! Need to be compassionate and down to earth while begging to get more alms
Reply Recommend 0

